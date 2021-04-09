Top Photos of the Day
A man wearing a protective face mask walks in a parking lot at a shopping mall in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Ceidy, an asylum-seeking migrant mother from Guatemala, kisses her 3-month-old baby Bridget while waiting to be escorted by the U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas....more
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Lava oozes from a new fissure near Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland. Ao Thor/via REUTERS
U.S. President Joe Biden receives a blown kiss from former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ), who resigned her seat in Congress due to a severe brain injury suffered during an assassination attempt, during an event to announce executive actions on gun...more
Rioters react as the police uses a water cannon on the Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Police vehicles are seen behind a hijacked bus burning on Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at ELSAN's private hospital Clinique Oceane in Vannes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A man writes on the National Covid Memorial wall beside St Thomas' hospital set as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from the coronavirus in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Actors Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Lady Gaga are seen on the set of "House of Gucci" while filming in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Demonstrators attend a protest called by healthcare and social workers' labour unions, as part of a day of strikes and protests against the government's economic and social policies, during the coronavirus outbreak in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit...more
Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America, who were expelled from the U.S. and sent back to Mexico with their families under Title 42, play on bunk beds inside the "Kiki Romero" temporary migrant shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico....more
An aisle of non-essential goods is seen cordoned off at a Walmart store, as new measures are imposed on big box stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A volunteer works to clean Al-Rabea (Spring) Theatre which was destroyed during the war against Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a local resident for a COVID-19 test after hundreds of residents of Watthana district and the trendy Thonglor neighborhood tested positive for the coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit...more
U.S. military families watch from their computer screens as first lady Jill Biden takes the stage at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People walk through a pile of tree trunks after flash floods triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
An asylum-seeking migrants' family rests on the ground while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A man reacts as a healthcare worker collects a swab sample amid the spread of the coronavirus at a railway station in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Heaters are lit early in the morning to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A counter protester is detained by police officers during a political meeting of the far-right party VOX in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces uses binoculars while observing the area at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
A National Guard soldier looks on as people stand in line at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Vaccination Center as Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announces the start of the statewide "Vaccinate NY" ad campaign to encourage all New Yorkers to get...more
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in...more
Burned trees are pictured after the forest fire in Makwanpur, outskirts of Kathmandu as forest fires have raged many areas in Nepal contributing to worst air quality in the bowl shaped Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A projection on the walls of Brasilia's national museum with the message "mourning 340 thousand dead", in reference to the people who died due to the coronavirus during a protest asking for COVID-19 vaccines and in memory of the dead, in Brasilia,...more
Puppeteer Basil Twist's sheep are on display before a performance by members of the New York Philharmonic for healthcare workers as part of Lincoln Center's Restart Stages at Lincoln Center's Hearst Plaza in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Protesters are seen at the "peace wall" gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
