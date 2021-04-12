Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Apr 12, 2021 | 8:02am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Lava oozes from a new fissure near Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Tear gas is seen as officers stand guard outside Brooklyn Center Police Department with trash thrown at them by demonstrators at their feet after police allegedly shot and killed a man, who local media report is identified by the victim's mother as Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
Volodymyr, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, plays with puppies at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine. The two unnamed puppies living on frontline positions will be taken home and named by soldiers departing on troops rotation. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A picture of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, is placed among flowers outside Windsor Castle, following his death at the age of 99, in Windsor, near London, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with his green jacket after winning The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
A woman wearing a protective face mask carries her pet cat in a backpack as they wait to cross a street in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
A woman prays at a makeshift memorial for musician and actor DMX outside White Plains Hospital, after he died at the age of 50 in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
A zebra is seen at Woburn Safari park before its opening as coronavirus restrictions begin to ease, in Woburn, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
A police officer pins a woman down during confrontations with protesters, including Black Lives Matter and White Lives Matter activists and with at least a half a dozen arrested, in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
People salvage their belongings from a house damaged by an earthquake in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
A demonstrator holds up a three finger salute during protests against the military coup in Myanmar, at the Washington Monument in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
French artists Isabelle Cagnat and Etienne Coquereau perform the play "Les amnesiques n'ont rien vecu d'inoubliable" (Amnesiacs have not experienced anything unforgettable) behind a store window as theatres and non-essential stores remain closed across the country in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
A child watches people paragliding on the hill of Mam Tor near the village of Castleton, Derbyshire, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama acknowledges the crowd after chipping onto the 18th green during the third round at the The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A burning car is pictured during a protest in the Loyalist Tigers Bay Area of Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
A demonstrator jumps off a police cruiser during a protest after police allegedly shot and killed a man, who local media report is identified by the victim's mother as Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
French nationalist party "Les Patriotes" (The Patriots) supporters protest against government's economic and social policies during the coronavirus outbreak in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Ebanie Bridges after her fight against Shannon Courtenay during the WBA World Bantamweight Title match at Copperbox Arena in London, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Gun salute is fired by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery to mark the death of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, at the Parade Ground, Woolwich Barracks in central London, Britain. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Canelo ridden by Tom Bellamy falls during the Grand National horse race at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, Britain. Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A man looks at skeletal human remains at the site of the 'Lost Golden City', which was recently discovered by archaeologists, in the West Bank of Luxor, Upper Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A guest enjoys a ride at Luna Park on the first day of the Coney Island parks reopening in Brooklyn, New York.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Bubba Watson of the U.S. watches his shot out of the trees on the 7th hole during the third round at The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A demonstrator is dressed up as a coronavirus to protest against COVID-19 measures in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A man marks a plot of land on the Morro Solar as people are occupying the area, considered protected and where building houses is not allowed, amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus in Chorrillos, Peru. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
An activist wearing a protective mask is pictured outside Myanmar's embassy during protests against the military coup in Myanmar, in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A man who was shot in the head with a rubber bullet is photographed during a protest after police allegedly shot and killed a man, who local media report is identified by the victim's mother as Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
A deserted Bandra-Worli sea link is seen during a weekend lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the country, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
A Somali boy covers his face with sand at the Liido Beach during the last Friday ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Bulgarian Muslim oil wrestlers attend a ritual ahead of a mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
A Hindu priest performs evening prayer during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival in Haridwar, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Australia's Matt Jones reacts on the 13th hole as a weather warning horn is sounded as play is suspended due to bad weather during the third round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
