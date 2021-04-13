Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Apr 13, 2021 | 8:42am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

An Israeli soldier walks in a field of buttercup flowers near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier walks in a field of buttercup flowers near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
An Israeli soldier walks in a field of buttercup flowers near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 26
A person puts his hands up while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A person puts his hands up while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A person puts his hands up while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
2 / 26
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival in Haridwar, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival in Haridwar, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival in Haridwar, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 26
Synchronised swimmers from Aquabatix train in the pool as swimming pools reopen following easing of the coronavirus restrictions, at Clissold Leisure Centre, in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley

Synchronised swimmers from Aquabatix train in the pool as swimming pools reopen following easing of the coronavirus restrictions, at Clissold Leisure Centre, in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Synchronised swimmers from Aquabatix train in the pool as swimming pools reopen following easing of the coronavirus restrictions, at Clissold Leisure Centre, in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
4 / 26
A demonstrator confronts a police officer during a protest of restaurant and small business owners who call for their businesses to be allowed to re-open, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A demonstrator confronts a police officer during a protest of restaurant and small business owners who call for their businesses to be allowed to re-open, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government in Rome, Italy....more

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A demonstrator confronts a police officer during a protest of restaurant and small business owners who call for their businesses to be allowed to re-open, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
5 / 26
A Dollar Tree store that was looted has its sprinklers turned on as protesters gather outside Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

A Dollar Tree store that was looted has its sprinklers turned on as protesters gather outside Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A Dollar Tree store that was looted has its sprinklers turned on as protesters gather outside Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Close
6 / 26
Protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
7 / 26
Flames and smoke rise during a fire at the Nevskaya Manufaktura factory in central Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Flames and smoke rise during a fire at the Nevskaya Manufaktura factory in central Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Flames and smoke rise during a fire at the Nevskaya Manufaktura factory in central Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
8 / 26
A volunteer dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader picks up trash during a street cleaning event marking the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight in Irkutsk, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Novikov

A volunteer dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader picks up trash during a street cleaning event marking the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight in Irkutsk, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Novikov

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A volunteer dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader picks up trash during a street cleaning event marking the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight in Irkutsk, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Novikov
Close
9 / 26
Muslim men practice social distancing as they pray ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, while mosques reopen in Tegal, Central Java Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah

Muslim men practice social distancing as they pray ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, while mosques reopen in Tegal, Central Java Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Muslim men practice social distancing as they pray ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, while mosques reopen in Tegal, Central Java Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah
Close
10 / 26
Protestors jump over the turnstiles at  the Gallery Place metro station during a protest following the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright in Minnesota, in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Protestors jump over the turnstiles at  the Gallery Place metro station during a protest following the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright in Minnesota, in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Protestors jump over the turnstiles at  the Gallery Place metro station during a protest following the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright in Minnesota, in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Close
11 / 26
Steve Robbins leads his sled dog team across a frozen lake after helping at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Steve Robbins leads his sled dog team across a frozen lake after helping at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Steve Robbins leads his sled dog team across a frozen lake after helping at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Close
12 / 26
The reflection of the Suez logo is seen on the company headquarters at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The reflection of the Suez logo is seen on the company headquarters at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
The reflection of the Suez logo is seen on the company headquarters at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
13 / 26
Police officers aim less than lethal weaponry at demonstrators on the other side of an erected barricade outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Police officers aim less than lethal weaponry at demonstrators on the other side of an erected barricade outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota....more

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Police officers aim less than lethal weaponry at demonstrators on the other side of an erected barricade outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Close
14 / 26
People wait to receive Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus at a shopping mall in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Tamara Vaal

People wait to receive Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus at a shopping mall in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Tamara Vaal

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
People wait to receive Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus at a shopping mall in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Tamara Vaal
Close
15 / 26
A man walks at the Literary and Philosophical Society of Newcastle upon Tyne, as it reopens its doors to socially distanced customers after a third lockdown imposed in early January due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Newcastle upon Tyne, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

A man walks at the Literary and Philosophical Society of Newcastle upon Tyne, as it reopens its doors to socially distanced customers after a third lockdown imposed in early January due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Newcastle upon Tyne,...more

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A man walks at the Literary and Philosophical Society of Newcastle upon Tyne, as it reopens its doors to socially distanced customers after a third lockdown imposed in early January due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Newcastle upon Tyne, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
16 / 26
Residents, whose jobs or livelihoods were affected by stricter restrictions imposed amid rising coronavirus cases, queue to receive cash assistance from the government, at an elementary school in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Residents, whose jobs or livelihoods were affected by stricter restrictions imposed amid rising coronavirus cases, queue to receive cash assistance from the government, at an elementary school in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa...more

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Residents, whose jobs or livelihoods were affected by stricter restrictions imposed amid rising coronavirus cases, queue to receive cash assistance from the government, at an elementary school in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
17 / 26
Supporters of Ecuadorean banker Guillermo Lasso (not pictured) react after Lasso won the presidential runoff vote, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Maria Fernanda Landin

Supporters of Ecuadorean banker Guillermo Lasso (not pictured) react after Lasso won the presidential runoff vote, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Maria Fernanda Landin

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Supporters of Ecuadorean banker Guillermo Lasso (not pictured) react after Lasso won the presidential runoff vote, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Maria Fernanda Landin
Close
18 / 26
Iraqi women ride bicycles during a cycling activity in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Iraqi women ride bicycles during a cycling activity in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Iraqi women ride bicycles during a cycling activity in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Close
19 / 26
A person holds up his handcuffed hands as part of a protest of restaurant and small business owners who call for their businesses to be allowed to re-open, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A person holds up his handcuffed hands as part of a protest of restaurant and small business owners who call for their businesses to be allowed to re-open, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government in Rome, Italy....more

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A person holds up his handcuffed hands as part of a protest of restaurant and small business owners who call for their businesses to be allowed to re-open, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
20 / 26
A fisherman throws a basket filled with prawns for sorting at a fish market, amidst the spread of the coronavirus, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

A fisherman throws a basket filled with prawns for sorting at a fish market, amidst the spread of the coronavirus, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A fisherman throws a basket filled with prawns for sorting at a fish market, amidst the spread of the coronavirus, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
Close
21 / 26
Daunte Wright's mother, Katie Wright, speaks during a candlelit vigil at the site where Wright was killed by police during a traffic stop, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Daunte Wright's mother, Katie Wright, speaks during a candlelit vigil at the site where Wright was killed by police during a traffic stop, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Daunte Wright's mother, Katie Wright, speaks during a candlelit vigil at the site where Wright was killed by police during a traffic stop, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Close
22 / 26
Travelers walk through a pick-up area in the arrivals section at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Travelers walk through a pick-up area in the arrivals section at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Travelers walk through a pick-up area in the arrivals section at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
23 / 26
Members of the National Guard watch as protesters hold hands during a rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Members of the National Guard watch as protesters hold hands during a rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Members of the National Guard watch as protesters hold hands during a rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
24 / 26
Supporters of Ecuadorean banker Guillermo Lasso (not pictured) react after Lasso won the presidential runoff vote, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Maria Fernanda Landin

Supporters of Ecuadorean banker Guillermo Lasso (not pictured) react after Lasso won the presidential runoff vote, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Maria Fernanda Landin

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Supporters of Ecuadorean banker Guillermo Lasso (not pictured) react after Lasso won the presidential runoff vote, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Maria Fernanda Landin
Close
25 / 26
A person holds a tear gas canister while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A person holds a tear gas canister while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A person holds a tear gas canister while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 12 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 09 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 09 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 08 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Protests erupt after Black man shot dead by police in Minnesota

Protests erupt after Black man shot dead by police in Minnesota

Civil unrest gripped Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop.

Crowds gather for Kumbh Mela festival as India's coronavirus cases surge

Crowds gather for Kumbh Mela festival as India's coronavirus cases surge

Hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees flocked to take a holy bath in India's Ganges river, even as the nation racked up the world's highest tally of new daily coronavirus infections.

Italy's business owners protest against COVID restrictions

Italy's business owners protest against COVID restrictions

Protesters have repeatedly scuffled with police as frustrated restaurant and small business owners demonstrate against continued coronavirus restrictions that are pounding the economy.

England reopens after three months of lockdown

England reopens after three months of lockdown

Crowds queued up outside shops, pubs started selling pints at midnight and hairdressers welcomed desperate customers as England started to reopen its economy after three months of lockdown.

Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption

Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption

The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer of ash after a volcano spectacularly erupted after decades of inactivity.

The house where Prince Philip was born

The house where Prince Philip was born

Inside Mon Repos, the 19th century neoclassical villa where Prince Philip was born, on the Greek island of Corfu.

Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters

Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters

Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National.

Fans mourn rapper DMX in New York

Fans mourn rapper DMX in New York

Fans gather to pay tribute to rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, after his death at age 50.

Britain mourns passing of Prince Philip

Britain mourns passing of Prince Philip

Flags at Buckingham Palace and at government buildings across Britain were lowered to half-mast as mourners placed flowers outside Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast