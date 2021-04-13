Top Photos of the Day
An Israeli soldier walks in a field of buttercup flowers near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A person puts his hands up while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center,...more
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival in Haridwar, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Synchronised swimmers from Aquabatix train in the pool as swimming pools reopen following easing of the coronavirus restrictions, at Clissold Leisure Centre, in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
A demonstrator confronts a police officer during a protest of restaurant and small business owners who call for their businesses to be allowed to re-open, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government in Rome, Italy....more
A Dollar Tree store that was looted has its sprinklers turned on as protesters gather outside Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Flames and smoke rise during a fire at the Nevskaya Manufaktura factory in central Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A volunteer dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader picks up trash during a street cleaning event marking the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight in Irkutsk, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Novikov
Muslim men practice social distancing as they pray ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, while mosques reopen in Tegal, Central Java Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah
Protestors jump over the turnstiles at the Gallery Place metro station during a protest following the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright in Minnesota, in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Steve Robbins leads his sled dog team across a frozen lake after helping at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
The reflection of the Suez logo is seen on the company headquarters at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Police officers aim less than lethal weaponry at demonstrators on the other side of an erected barricade outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota....more
People wait to receive Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus at a shopping mall in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Tamara Vaal
A man walks at the Literary and Philosophical Society of Newcastle upon Tyne, as it reopens its doors to socially distanced customers after a third lockdown imposed in early January due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Newcastle upon Tyne,...more
Residents, whose jobs or livelihoods were affected by stricter restrictions imposed amid rising coronavirus cases, queue to receive cash assistance from the government, at an elementary school in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa...more
Supporters of Ecuadorean banker Guillermo Lasso (not pictured) react after Lasso won the presidential runoff vote, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Maria Fernanda Landin
Iraqi women ride bicycles during a cycling activity in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
A person holds up his handcuffed hands as part of a protest of restaurant and small business owners who call for their businesses to be allowed to re-open, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government in Rome, Italy....more
A fisherman throws a basket filled with prawns for sorting at a fish market, amidst the spread of the coronavirus, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
Daunte Wright's mother, Katie Wright, speaks during a candlelit vigil at the site where Wright was killed by police during a traffic stop, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Travelers walk through a pick-up area in the arrivals section at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Members of the National Guard watch as protesters hold hands during a rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of Ecuadorean banker Guillermo Lasso (not pictured) react after Lasso won the presidential runoff vote, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. REUTERS/Maria Fernanda Landin
A person holds a tear gas canister while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center,...more
