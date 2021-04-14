Top Photos of the Day
Children sit near a mosque as they wait to break the fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah
Brooklyn Center resident Jose Chavez wraps his arms around his daughter Cattleya Chavez, 3, as they listen to speakers during a protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer,...more
Logan Evans, son of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, walks past the casket during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool
Nurses from Humber River Hospital's mobile vaccine clinic administer the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a Toronto Community Housing building in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A U.S. flag carried upside down with the names of people of color killed in police custody and in other incidents is seen before a protest march, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota....more
Xu Wei, a 63-year-old former factory worker and the current gym manager, show his muscles at the gym which has been turned from a bicycle shed inside a residential compound in the southwest of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Chyna Whitiker, the mother of Daunte Wright’s child, prepares to address the media during a press conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center after an officer-involved killing of Daunte Wright, 20, following a traffic stop in...more
Deer cross the Long Walk in Windsor, near London, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
A service staff takes a break on the stairs to a train station in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Derrek Branch, a Minneapolis resident, raises his fist from a vehicle as protesters march past, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Migrant people and workers leave the city in speedboats before the countrywide lockdown imposed as the coronavirus cases increased, at Mawa ferry port in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A grey heron is seen at the Sempione park, after Lombardy was downgraded from a red to an orange zone, loosening the coronavirus restrictions including allowing non-essential shops to re-open, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
The U.S. players line up during the national anthems before their match against international soccer friendly match against France wearing t-shirts in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign in Le Havre, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A woman walks past houses in quarantine amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Demonstrators carry a basket with basic products made of cardboard in front of the Buenos Aires' Obelisk as a protest to demand better wages and economic conditions, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Spanish free-diver and dancer Ariadna Hafez performs a tango dance at a depth of 10 metres inside the Y-40 pool in Montegrotto Terme, Italy. Bastien Soleil/via REUTERS
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks to a news conference, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Muslim women pray on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A person holds a tear gas canister while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center,...more
Francisco Marven, an indigenous transgender woman known as Lady Tacos de Canasta who starred in the Netflix series Taco Chronicles shouts to sell tacos at her restaurant, as she is set to campaign as a lawmaker in the local elections in June...more
Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) Islamist political party run to cover amid water jet during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Stringer
Children of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, Logan and Abigail, are comforted by their mother Shannon?Terranova during a memorial service as Evans lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Drew...more
No flowers, candles or other memorial tokens remain outside the Gold Spa in Atlanta, four weeks after the deadly shootings in Atlanta and Acworth, Georgia. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Protestors jump over the turnstiles at the Gallery Place metro station during a protest following the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright in Minnesota, in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A worker sprays disinfectant to sanitize a mosque ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Devotees cross the dry riverbed of the Ganges river during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A wine grower lights fire early in the morning to protect Muscadet vineyards of the Lieubeau family from frost damage in Vertou, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Israeli military service members pay their respects, touching each brick representing their fallen comrades, at the National Hall For Israel's Fallen during an official Memorial Day ceremony at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. Maya...more
The casket of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans is carried by a joint service honor guard into the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Shawn Thew/Pool
A person puts his hands up while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center,...more
A countdown clock showing that 100 days are left until Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic is reflected in a puddle in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests erupt after Black man shot dead by police in Minnesota
Civil unrest gripped Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop.
Slain police officer lies in honor at Capitol Rotunda
President Joe Biden and lawmakers paid tribute to U.S. Capitol Police officer William Evans, who was killed when a motorist rammed a car into two officers and brandished a knife earlier this month.
The holy month of Ramadan
Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second year, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.
Beijing bodybuilders pump iron in converted bike shed
Men mostly in their 60s gather at an old, windowless bicycle shed in Beijing, pumping iron with rust-stained equipment built decades ago with scrap metal from a railway wagon factory where they used to work.
The longest war: America in Afghanistan
President Biden has decided to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, 20 years to the day after al Qaeda s attacks triggered America s longest war.
Crowds gather for Kumbh Mela festival as India's coronavirus cases surge
Hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees flocked to take a holy bath in India's Ganges river, even as the nation racked up the world's highest tally of new daily coronavirus infections.
Italy's business owners protest against COVID restrictions
Protesters have repeatedly scuffled with police as frustrated restaurant and small business owners demonstrate against continued coronavirus restrictions that are pounding the economy.
England reopens after three months of lockdown
Crowds queued up outside shops, pubs started selling pints at midnight and hairdressers welcomed desperate customers as England started to reopen its economy after three months of lockdown.
Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption
The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer of ash after a volcano spectacularly erupted after decades of inactivity.