Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Apr 14, 2021 | 8:00am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Children sit near a mosque as they wait to break the fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah

Children sit near a mosque as they wait to break the fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Children sit near a mosque as they wait to break the fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah
Close
1 / 32
Brooklyn Center resident Jose Chavez wraps his arms around his daughter Cattleya Chavez, 3, as they listen to speakers during a protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Brooklyn Center resident Jose Chavez wraps his arms around his daughter Cattleya Chavez, 3, as they listen to speakers during a protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Brooklyn Center resident Jose Chavez wraps his arms around his daughter Cattleya Chavez, 3, as they listen to speakers during a protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
2 / 32
Logan Evans, son of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, walks past the casket during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

Logan Evans, son of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, walks past the casket during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Logan Evans, son of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, walks past the casket during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool
Close
3 / 32
Nurses from Humber River Hospital's mobile vaccine clinic administer the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a Toronto Community Housing building in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Nurses from Humber River Hospital's mobile vaccine clinic administer the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a Toronto Community Housing building in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Nurses from Humber River Hospital's mobile vaccine clinic administer the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a Toronto Community Housing building in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
4 / 32
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
5 / 32
A U.S. flag carried upside down with the names of people of color killed in police custody and in other incidents is seen before a protest march, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A U.S. flag carried upside down with the names of people of color killed in police custody and in other incidents is seen before a protest march, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A U.S. flag carried upside down with the names of people of color killed in police custody and in other incidents is seen before a protest march, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
6 / 32
Xu Wei, a 63-year-old former factory worker and the current gym manager, show his muscles at the gym which has been turned from a bicycle shed inside a residential compound in the southwest of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Xu Wei, a 63-year-old former factory worker and the current gym manager, show his muscles at the gym which has been turned from a bicycle shed inside a residential compound in the southwest of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Xu Wei, a 63-year-old former factory worker and the current gym manager, show his muscles at the gym which has been turned from a bicycle shed inside a residential compound in the southwest of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
7 / 32
Chyna Whitiker, the mother of Daunte Wright’s child, prepares to address the media during a press conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center after an officer-involved killing of Daunte Wright, 20, following a traffic stop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Chyna Whitiker, the mother of Daunte Wright’s child, prepares to address the media during a press conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center after an officer-involved killing of Daunte Wright, 20, following a traffic stop in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Chyna Whitiker, the mother of Daunte Wright’s child, prepares to address the media during a press conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center after an officer-involved killing of Daunte Wright, 20, following a traffic stop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Close
8 / 32
Deer cross the Long Walk in Windsor, near London, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Deer cross the Long Walk in Windsor, near London, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Deer cross the Long Walk in Windsor, near London, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
9 / 32
A service staff takes a break on the stairs to a train station in Singapore.  REUTERS/Edgar Su

A service staff takes a break on the stairs to a train station in Singapore.  REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A service staff takes a break on the stairs to a train station in Singapore.  REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
10 / 32
Derrek Branch, a Minneapolis resident, raises his fist from a vehicle as protesters march past, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Derrek Branch, a Minneapolis resident, raises his fist from a vehicle as protesters march past, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Derrek Branch, a Minneapolis resident, raises his fist from a vehicle as protesters march past, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
11 / 32
Migrant people and workers leave the city in speedboats before the countrywide lockdown imposed as the coronavirus cases increased, at Mawa ferry port in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Migrant people and workers leave the city in speedboats before the countrywide lockdown imposed as the coronavirus cases increased, at Mawa ferry port in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Migrant people and workers leave the city in speedboats before the countrywide lockdown imposed as the coronavirus cases increased, at Mawa ferry port in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
12 / 32
A grey heron is seen at the Sempione park, after Lombardy was downgraded from a red to an orange zone, loosening the coronavirus restrictions including allowing non-essential shops to re-open, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A grey heron is seen at the Sempione park, after Lombardy was downgraded from a red to an orange zone, loosening the coronavirus restrictions including allowing non-essential shops to re-open, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A grey heron is seen at the Sempione park, after Lombardy was downgraded from a red to an orange zone, loosening the coronavirus restrictions including allowing non-essential shops to re-open, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
13 / 32
The U.S. players line up during the national anthems before their match against international soccer friendly match against France wearing t-shirts in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign in Le Havre, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The U.S. players line up during the national anthems before their match against international soccer friendly match against France wearing t-shirts in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign in Le Havre, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
The U.S. players line up during the national anthems before their match against international soccer friendly match against France wearing t-shirts in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign in Le Havre, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
14 / 32
A woman walks past houses in quarantine amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A woman walks past houses in quarantine amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A woman walks past houses in quarantine amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
15 / 32
Demonstrators carry a basket with basic products made of cardboard in front of the Buenos Aires' Obelisk as a protest to demand better wages and economic conditions, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Demonstrators carry a basket with basic products made of cardboard in front of the Buenos Aires' Obelisk as a protest to demand better wages and economic conditions, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Demonstrators carry a basket with basic products made of cardboard in front of the Buenos Aires' Obelisk as a protest to demand better wages and economic conditions, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Close
16 / 32
Spanish free-diver and dancer Ariadna Hafez performs a tango dance at a depth of 10 metres inside the Y-40 pool in Montegrotto Terme, Italy. Bastien Soleil/via REUTERS

Spanish free-diver and dancer Ariadna Hafez performs a tango dance at a depth of 10 metres inside the Y-40 pool in Montegrotto Terme, Italy. Bastien Soleil/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Spanish free-diver and dancer Ariadna Hafez performs a tango dance at a depth of 10 metres inside the Y-40 pool in Montegrotto Terme, Italy. Bastien Soleil/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 32
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks to a news conference, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks to a news conference, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks to a news conference, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
18 / 32
Muslim women pray on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Muslim women pray on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Muslim women pray on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Close
19 / 32
A person holds a tear gas canister while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A person holds a tear gas canister while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A person holds a tear gas canister while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
20 / 32
Francisco Marven, an indigenous transgender woman known as Lady Tacos de Canasta who starred in the Netflix series Taco Chronicles shouts to sell tacos at her restaurant, as she is set to campaign as a lawmaker in the local elections in June mid-terms in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Francisco Marven, an indigenous transgender woman known as Lady Tacos de Canasta who starred in the Netflix series Taco Chronicles shouts to sell tacos at her restaurant, as she is set to campaign as a lawmaker in the local elections in June...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Francisco Marven, an indigenous transgender woman known as Lady Tacos de Canasta who starred in the Netflix series Taco Chronicles shouts to sell tacos at her restaurant, as she is set to campaign as a lawmaker in the local elections in June mid-terms in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
21 / 32
Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) Islamist political party run to cover amid water jet during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Stringer

Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) Islamist political party run to cover amid water jet during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) Islamist political party run to cover amid water jet during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 32
Children of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, Logan and Abigail, are comforted by their mother Shannon?Terranova during a memorial service as Evans lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.  Drew Angerer/Pool

Children of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, Logan and Abigail, are comforted by their mother Shannon?Terranova during a memorial service as Evans lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.  Drew...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Children of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, Logan and Abigail, are comforted by their mother Shannon?Terranova during a memorial service as Evans lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.  Drew Angerer/Pool
Close
23 / 32
No flowers, candles or other memorial tokens remain outside the Gold Spa in Atlanta, four weeks after the deadly shootings in Atlanta and Acworth, Georgia.  REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

No flowers, candles or other memorial tokens remain outside the Gold Spa in Atlanta, four weeks after the deadly shootings in Atlanta and Acworth, Georgia.  REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
No flowers, candles or other memorial tokens remain outside the Gold Spa in Atlanta, four weeks after the deadly shootings in Atlanta and Acworth, Georgia.  REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Close
24 / 32
Protestors jump over the turnstiles at  the Gallery Place metro station during a protest following the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright in Minnesota, in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Protestors jump over the turnstiles at  the Gallery Place metro station during a protest following the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright in Minnesota, in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Protestors jump over the turnstiles at  the Gallery Place metro station during a protest following the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright in Minnesota, in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Close
25 / 32
A worker sprays disinfectant to sanitize a mosque ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A worker sprays disinfectant to sanitize a mosque ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A worker sprays disinfectant to sanitize a mosque ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
26 / 32
Devotees cross the dry riverbed of the Ganges river during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Devotees cross the dry riverbed of the Ganges river during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Devotees cross the dry riverbed of the Ganges river during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
27 / 32
A wine grower lights fire early in the morning to protect Muscadet vineyards of the Lieubeau family from frost damage in Vertou, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A wine grower lights fire early in the morning to protect Muscadet vineyards of the Lieubeau family from frost damage in Vertou, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A wine grower lights fire early in the morning to protect Muscadet vineyards of the Lieubeau family from frost damage in Vertou, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
28 / 32
Israeli military service members pay their respects, touching each brick representing their fallen comrades, at the National Hall For Israel's Fallen during an official Memorial Day ceremony at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. Maya Alleruzzo/Pool

Israeli military service members pay their respects, touching each brick representing their fallen comrades, at the National Hall For Israel's Fallen during an official Memorial Day ceremony at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. Maya...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Israeli military service members pay their respects, touching each brick representing their fallen comrades, at the National Hall For Israel's Fallen during an official Memorial Day ceremony at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. Maya Alleruzzo/Pool
Close
29 / 32
The casket of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans is carried by a joint service honor guard into the U.S. Capitol in Washington.  Shawn Thew/Pool

The casket of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans is carried by a joint service honor guard into the U.S. Capitol in Washington.  Shawn Thew/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
The casket of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans is carried by a joint service honor guard into the U.S. Capitol in Washington.  Shawn Thew/Pool
Close
30 / 32
A person puts his hands up while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A person puts his hands up while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A person puts his hands up while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
31 / 32
A countdown clock showing that 100 days are left until Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic is reflected in a puddle in Tokyo, Japan.   REUTERS/Issei Kato

A countdown clock showing that 100 days are left until Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic is reflected in a puddle in Tokyo, Japan.   REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A countdown clock showing that 100 days are left until Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic is reflected in a puddle in Tokyo, Japan.   REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 13 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 12 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 09 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 09 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Protests erupt after Black man shot dead by police in Minnesota

Protests erupt after Black man shot dead by police in Minnesota

Civil unrest gripped Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop.

Slain police officer lies in honor at Capitol Rotunda

Slain police officer lies in honor at Capitol Rotunda

President Joe Biden and lawmakers paid tribute to U.S. Capitol Police officer William Evans, who was killed when a motorist rammed a car into two officers and brandished a knife earlier this month.

The holy month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan

Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second year, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.

Beijing bodybuilders pump iron in converted bike shed

Beijing bodybuilders pump iron in converted bike shed

Men mostly in their 60s gather at an old, windowless bicycle shed in Beijing, pumping iron with rust-stained equipment built decades ago with scrap metal from a railway wagon factory where they used to work.

The longest war: America in Afghanistan

The longest war: America in Afghanistan

President Biden has decided to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, 20 years to the day after al Qaeda s attacks triggered America s longest war.

Crowds gather for Kumbh Mela festival as India's coronavirus cases surge

Crowds gather for Kumbh Mela festival as India's coronavirus cases surge

Hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees flocked to take a holy bath in India's Ganges river, even as the nation racked up the world's highest tally of new daily coronavirus infections.

Italy's business owners protest against COVID restrictions

Italy's business owners protest against COVID restrictions

Protesters have repeatedly scuffled with police as frustrated restaurant and small business owners demonstrate against continued coronavirus restrictions that are pounding the economy.

England reopens after three months of lockdown

England reopens after three months of lockdown

Crowds queued up outside shops, pubs started selling pints at midnight and hairdressers welcomed desperate customers as England started to reopen its economy after three months of lockdown.

Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption

Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption

The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer of ash after a volcano spectacularly erupted after decades of inactivity.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast