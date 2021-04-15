Top Photos of the Day
Pedestrians enjoy a walk to the ruins of Ogoz castle situated normally on a small island on Lake Gruyere in Pont-en-Ogoz, Switzerland,. Since 1948 and the construction of a dam the Ogoz island and its castle can be reached on foot in early spring...more
U.S. President Joe Biden wipes a tear while pausing among graves in Section 60 during a visit to pay his respects in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) attend the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in...more
Protesters hold up a pig's head wearing a police cap on a stick outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nick...more
People leave after offering prayers on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, amidst the spread of the coronavirus, at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl practices martial arts during a training at a school in Syrian opposition-held village of al-Jeineh, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Valerie Chicola, a staffer on Capitol Hill pets Officer Clarence, a Saint Bernard from the Greenfield, Massachusetts police department. Officer Clarence is the first official police comfort dog and he specializes in helping first responders in the...more
Rescuers remove a training dummy from a river during flood control exercises in the city of Svetlograd in Stavropol Region, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Pepper spray is used from behind the fenced up perimeters of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Riot police officers clash with people that occupied the land on the Morro Solar, considered a protected area and where building houses are not allowed, during an operation to evict the invaders amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Chorrillos,...more
Migrant people and workers leave the city in speedboats before the countrywide lockdown imposed as the coronavirus cases increased, at Mawa ferry port in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Local 28 Sheet Metal Worker Demetrius Buttelman gestures after being inoculated with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine during a news conference, at the pop up vaccination site at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Mary Altaffer/Pool
A service staff takes a break on the stairs to a train station in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A view shows people standing to receive food aid distributed by the "G10 das Favelas", a group of slum's entrepreneurs at Heliopolis slum in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Israeli military service members pay their respects, touching each brick representing their fallen comrades, at the National Hall For Israel's Fallen during an official Memorial Day ceremony at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. Maya...more
Men walk inside the remains of the burnt nursery school in Niamey, Niger. REUTERS/Tagaza Djibo
Protesters react amid flash bangs set off by the police while rallying near the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men participate in a procession to take a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Hajja Dalal, a 46-year-old Mesaharati, beats a drum to wake up Muslims to have the predawn meal before they start their long-day fast, during the holy month of Ramadan, at Maadi neighborhood in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Hayam Adel
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin detains George Floyd in a video shown on the thirteenth day of Chauvin's trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis,...more
People read Koran during the fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Six degree black belt aikido instructor Tam Ha teaches self-defense to students at Advance Beauty College in Garden Grove, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People watch a fireworks display kicking off celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 73rd anniversary of the creation of the state, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
A protester holds up a sign outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
The Rainbow Bridge and Tokyo Tower are illuminated with Olympic colours to mark 100 days countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
