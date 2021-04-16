Top Photos of the Day

Pedestrians enjoy a walk to the ruins of Ogoz castle situated normally on a small island on Lake Gruyere in Pont-en-Ogoz, Switzerland,. Since 1948 and the construction of a dam the Ogoz island and its castle can be reached on foot in early spring...more

Pedestrians enjoy a walk to the ruins of Ogoz castle situated normally on a small island on Lake Gruyere in Pont-en-Ogoz, Switzerland,. Since 1948 and the construction of a dam the Ogoz island and its castle can be reached on foot in early spring when a foot path is uncovered as the water is used to produce electricity. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

