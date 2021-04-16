Top Photos of the Day
A child plays with a mock submachine gun at a model Mass Transit Railway station during the open day to mark the National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Bengal tiger Garfield reacts at the zoo in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases testifies before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on the Capitol Hill in Washington. Amr Alfiky/Pool
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces smokes at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Anastasia Vlasova
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, watch a performance in celebration to mark the birthday of his grandfather Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS
A pigeon sits on the shoulder of a woman in St. James's Park, in London REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
People bury the bodies of victims who died due to the coronavirus, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Artist Liney D wears a cape with her account of abuse at the hands of her father, a police officer, outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd, and ongoing...more
Guests react while riding "Jurassic World: The Ride" on reopening day of Universal Studios Hollywood, in Universal City, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Palestinians present their documents to Israeli border police members as they make their way through Israeli Qalandia checkpoint to attend the first Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, near Ramallah in...more
A protester stands among the umbrellas placed on a fence by demonstrators outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A woman wears a face mask as he walks under cherry trees in full blossom in Heerstrasse (army street), the world-wide known Cherry Blossom Avenue, amid the spread of the coronavirus in Bonn, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The Jaguar Land Rover that will be used to transport the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip at his funeral on Saturday is seen at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Britain. Steve Parsons/Pool
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) speak in a hallway in the Visitor Center after a news conference on equal pay for women, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People line up outside a newly reopened career center for in-person appointments in Louisville. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
An employee performs a rapid antigen test at a newly opened testing site at the "Revolte Bar", after the bar was closed due to coronavirus restrictions, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Christian Mang
A farmer checks a Japanese muskmelon at Mono Farm in Putrajaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Pedestrians enjoy a walk to the ruins of Ogoz castle situated normally on a small island on Lake Gruyere in Pont-en-Ogoz, Switzerland,. Since 1948 and the construction of a dam the Ogoz island and its castle can be reached on foot in early spring...more
U.S. President Joe Biden wipes a tear while pausing among graves in Section 60 during a visit to pay his respects in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Protesters hold up a pig's head wearing a police cap on a stick outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nick...more
A devotee is smeared with vermilion powder while celebrating "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival to welcome the arrival of spring and Nepali new year, at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) attend the funeral of their comrade, who was said to be killed by a sniper at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near Zolote, at a cemetery in...more
Children play with a mock-grenade-launcher during an open day to mark National Security Education Day, at Hong Kong Police College, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Ley Daxa, a six-month-old migrant boy from Haiti, is lifted into the air by his mother Nadia at the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition after being released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Del Rio, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A tree is pictured behind a rapeseed field ahead of a Swiss vote on June 13 on two popular initiatives to curb the use of pesticides in agriculture, in Mex, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Valerie Chicola, a staffer on Capitol Hill pets Officer Clarence, a Saint Bernard from the Greenfield, Massachusetts police department. Officer Clarence is the first official police comfort dog and he specializes in helping first responders in the...more
People leave after offering prayers on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, amidst the spread of the coronavirus, at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Riot police officers clash with people that occupied the land on the Morro Solar, considered a protected area and where building houses are not allowed, during an operation to evict the invaders amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Chorrillos,...more
Spain's Rafael Nadal walks on court wearing a protective face mask before his third round match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Monte Carlo Masters. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Municipality workers in protective suits disinfect courtyard of the Kocatepe Mosque to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
A girl practices martial arts during a training at a school in Syrian opposition-held village of al-Jeineh, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Pepper spray is used from behind the fenced up perimeters of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
A woman is consoled after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescuers remove a training dummy from a river during flood control exercises in the city of Svetlograd in Stavropol Region, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Hasidic Jewish pilgrims attend a commemoration of the anniversary of the death of Grand Rabbi Yeshaya Steiner, the founder of the famous Hasidic dynasty, at the cemetery in the village of Bodrogkeresztur, Hungary. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Local 28 Sheet Metal Worker Demetrius Buttelman gestures after being inoculated with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine during a news conference, at the pop up vaccination site at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Mary Altaffer/Pool
