Top Photos of the Day
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain. Victoria Jones/Pool
Protesters gather outside of the Brooklyn Center Police department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Asylum-seeking migrants' families go under a barbed wire fence while being escorted by a local church group to the location where they turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol, after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from...more
Reuben Goodman jumps during his 6th birthday Zoom party, after all family members have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, in South Orange, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Empty beds are seen inside a field hospital recently set up to fight the spread of the coronavirus, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People sit at outdoor tables, as the coronavirus restrictions ease, in Soho, London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A farmer drives a tractor in his field while planting potatoes in Tilloy-lez-Cambrai, near Cambrai, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People gather at the site where train carriages derailed in Qalioubia province, north of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A fire is seen as a protester holds a thin blue line flag at the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain during a demonstration in Washington, D.C. to protest police violence, after the death of Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police...more
The historic Mostert's Mill smoulders as firefighters battle to contain a fire that broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People raise their hands together as they take part in a blessing during a community gathering that involved art, dance, food, poetry, prayer and other activities at the site where Daunte Wright died after he was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center...more
A person writes "Vaccines, now!" on the face mask of a healthcare worker during a protest to demand that all people get vaccinated against the coronavirus, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Policeman dances with people partying along a street in Soho, as the coronavirus restrictions ease in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry walking in the procession at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, Britain. Victoria Jones/Pool
Worshippers pray on the first Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Taras Mychalewych, 75, poses for a portrait with his vaccination card after receiving his coronavirus vaccine at a rural vaccination site in Columbus, New Mexico. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Demonstrators protest against police shootings and racial injustice in New York City. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Cold water swimmers observe a minute's silence during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, at the Brockwell Lido in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Japan's Miho Nonaka in action during the women's semi final at the IFSC Climbing World Cup in Meiringen, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Reenactors of the Malta Heritage Trust fire a nine-gun salute to honor Britain's Prince Philip before his funeral, at the Upper Barrakka Saluting Battery overlooking Grand Harbour, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speak on a balcony at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building following a meeting at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People dump buckets of ice water on themselves during the annual spring event "Awakening" in the Siberian city of Tomsk, Russia. REUTERS/Taisiya Vorontsova
Protesters demonstrate in the intersection of Milwaukee and Kedzie Avenues near Logan Square Park a day after officials released a graphic body-camera video showing a police officer shooting and killing 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo two weeks ago while...more
A Palestinian woman prays in front of the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, as coronavirus restrictions ease...more
Activist DonQuenick Beasley speaks out during a protest against the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police shooting of Daunte Wright, in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A general view during the NN Mission Marathon at Twente Airport in Enschede, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hundreds protest Chicago police killing of 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo
Hundreds marched through the streets of Chicago to protest the police shooting of Adam Toledo, after the city released a graphic video of a police officer shooting and killing the 13-year-old Latino boy in an alley two weeks ago.
Weekend of protests across America after police killing of Daunte Wright
Demonstrations across the U.S. entered their second week after the police killing of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
The funeral of Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth and her family paid their last respects to Prince Philip at a funeral that celebrated his naval past, his international heritage and seven decades of service in which he helped guide the queen through repeated crises.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan
Scenes from almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.
The holy month of Ramadan
Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second year, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.
Massive landslide alters Britain's Jurassic Coast
A huge landslide on Britain's Jurassic Coast has altered an entire section of the coastline.
Protests continue in Minnesota following death of Daunte Wright
Protests following the death of a young Black motorist killed during a traffic stop carried into the fourth night in Brooklyn Center.
Hong Kong marks security 'education day' with military march and toy guns for kids
Hong Kong's National Security Education Day, organized to promote the sweeping legislation China imposed last year, was marked with school activities, games and shows, and a parade by police and other services.