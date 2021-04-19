Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Apr 19, 2021 | 7:29am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain. Victoria Jones/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain. Victoria Jones/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain. Victoria Jones/Pool
Close
1 / 26
Protesters gather outside of the Brooklyn Center Police department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Protesters gather outside of the Brooklyn Center Police department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Protesters gather outside of the Brooklyn Center Police department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
2 / 26
Asylum-seeking migrants' families go under a barbed wire fence while being escorted by a local church group to the location where they turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol, after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families go under a barbed wire fence while being escorted by a local church group to the location where they turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol, after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families go under a barbed wire fence while being escorted by a local church group to the location where they turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol, after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
3 / 26
Reuben Goodman jumps during his 6th birthday Zoom party, after all family members have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, in South Orange, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuben Goodman jumps during his 6th birthday Zoom party, after all family members have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, in South Orange, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Reuben Goodman jumps during his 6th birthday Zoom party, after all family members have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, in South Orange, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
4 / 26
Empty beds are seen inside a field hospital recently set up to fight the spread of the coronavirus, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Empty beds are seen inside a field hospital recently set up to fight the spread of the coronavirus, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Empty beds are seen inside a field hospital recently set up to fight the spread of the coronavirus, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
5 / 26
People sit at outdoor tables, as the coronavirus restrictions ease, in Soho, London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People sit at outdoor tables, as the coronavirus restrictions ease, in Soho, London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
People sit at outdoor tables, as the coronavirus restrictions ease, in Soho, London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
6 / 26
A farmer drives a tractor in his field while planting potatoes in Tilloy-lez-Cambrai, near Cambrai, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A farmer drives a tractor in his field while planting potatoes in Tilloy-lez-Cambrai, near Cambrai, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
A farmer drives a tractor in his field while planting potatoes in Tilloy-lez-Cambrai, near Cambrai, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
7 / 26
People gather at the site where train carriages derailed in Qalioubia province, north of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

People gather at the site where train carriages derailed in Qalioubia province, north of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
People gather at the site where train carriages derailed in Qalioubia province, north of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
8 / 26
A fire is seen as a protester holds a thin blue line flag at the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain during a demonstration in Washington, D.C. to protest police violence, after the death of Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police officer in Minnesota. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A fire is seen as a protester holds a thin blue line flag at the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain during a demonstration in Washington, D.C. to protest police violence, after the death of Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
A fire is seen as a protester holds a thin blue line flag at the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain during a demonstration in Washington, D.C. to protest police violence, after the death of Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police officer in Minnesota. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
9 / 26
The historic Mostert's Mill smoulders as firefighters battle to contain a fire that broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

The historic Mostert's Mill smoulders as firefighters battle to contain a fire that broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
The historic Mostert's Mill smoulders as firefighters battle to contain a fire that broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
10 / 26
People raise their hands together as they take part in a blessing during a community gathering that involved art, dance, food, poetry, prayer and other activities at the site where Daunte Wright died after he was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer that has since become a memorial space in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

People raise their hands together as they take part in a blessing during a community gathering that involved art, dance, food, poetry, prayer and other activities at the site where Daunte Wright died after he was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
People raise their hands together as they take part in a blessing during a community gathering that involved art, dance, food, poetry, prayer and other activities at the site where Daunte Wright died after he was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer that has since become a memorial space in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
11 / 26
A person writes "Vaccines, now!" on the face mask of a healthcare worker during a protest to demand that all people get vaccinated against the coronavirus, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

A person writes "Vaccines, now!" on the face mask of a healthcare worker during a protest to demand that all people get vaccinated against the coronavirus, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
A person writes "Vaccines, now!" on the face mask of a healthcare worker during a protest to demand that all people get vaccinated against the coronavirus, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Close
12 / 26
Policeman dances with people partying along a street in Soho, as the coronavirus restrictions ease in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Policeman dances with people partying along a street in Soho, as the coronavirus restrictions ease in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Policeman dances with people partying along a street in Soho, as the coronavirus restrictions ease in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
13 / 26
Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry walking in the procession at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, Britain. Victoria Jones/Pool

Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry walking in the procession at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, Britain. Victoria Jones/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry walking in the procession at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, Britain. Victoria Jones/Pool
Close
14 / 26
Worshippers pray on the first Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Worshippers pray on the first Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Worshippers pray on the first Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
15 / 26
Taras Mychalewych, 75, poses for a portrait with his vaccination card after receiving his coronavirus vaccine at a rural vaccination site in Columbus, New Mexico.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Taras Mychalewych, 75, poses for a portrait with his vaccination card after receiving his coronavirus vaccine at a rural vaccination site in Columbus, New Mexico.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Taras Mychalewych, 75, poses for a portrait with his vaccination card after receiving his coronavirus vaccine at a rural vaccination site in Columbus, New Mexico.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Close
16 / 26
Demonstrators protest against police shootings and racial injustice in New York City.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Demonstrators protest against police shootings and racial injustice in New York City.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Demonstrators protest against police shootings and racial injustice in New York City.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Close
17 / 26
Cold water swimmers observe a minute's silence during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, at the Brockwell Lido in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Cold water swimmers observe a minute's silence during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, at the Brockwell Lido in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Cold water swimmers observe a minute's silence during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, at the Brockwell Lido in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
18 / 26
Japan's Miho Nonaka in action during the women's semi final at the IFSC Climbing World Cup in Meiringen, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Japan's Miho Nonaka in action during the women's semi final at the IFSC Climbing World Cup in Meiringen, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Japan's Miho Nonaka in action during the women's semi final at the IFSC Climbing World Cup in Meiringen, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
19 / 26
Reenactors of the Malta Heritage Trust fire a nine-gun salute to honor Britain's Prince Philip before his funeral, at the Upper Barrakka Saluting Battery overlooking Grand Harbour, in Valletta, Malta.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reenactors of the Malta Heritage Trust fire a nine-gun salute to honor Britain's Prince Philip before his funeral, at the Upper Barrakka Saluting Battery overlooking Grand Harbour, in Valletta, Malta.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Reenactors of the Malta Heritage Trust fire a nine-gun salute to honor Britain's Prince Philip before his funeral, at the Upper Barrakka Saluting Battery overlooking Grand Harbour, in Valletta, Malta.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
20 / 26
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speak on a balcony at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building following a meeting at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speak on a balcony at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building following a meeting at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speak on a balcony at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building following a meeting at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
21 / 26
People dump buckets of ice water on themselves during the annual spring event "Awakening" in the Siberian city of Tomsk, Russia. REUTERS/Taisiya Vorontsova

People dump buckets of ice water on themselves during the annual spring event "Awakening" in the Siberian city of Tomsk, Russia. REUTERS/Taisiya Vorontsova

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
People dump buckets of ice water on themselves during the annual spring event "Awakening" in the Siberian city of Tomsk, Russia. REUTERS/Taisiya Vorontsova
Close
22 / 26
Protesters demonstrate in the intersection of Milwaukee and Kedzie Avenues near Logan Square Park a day after officials released a graphic body-camera video showing a police officer shooting and killing 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo two weeks ago while he appeared to be raising his hands, in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Protesters demonstrate in the intersection of Milwaukee and Kedzie Avenues near Logan Square Park a day after officials released a graphic body-camera video showing a police officer shooting and killing 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo two weeks ago while...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Protesters demonstrate in the intersection of Milwaukee and Kedzie Avenues near Logan Square Park a day after officials released a graphic body-camera video showing a police officer shooting and killing 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo two weeks ago while he appeared to be raising his hands, in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Close
23 / 26
A Palestinian woman prays in front of the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, as coronavirus restrictions ease around the country. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian woman prays in front of the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, as coronavirus restrictions ease...more

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
A Palestinian woman prays in front of the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, as coronavirus restrictions ease around the country. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
24 / 26
Activist DonQuenick Beasley speaks out during a protest against the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police shooting of Daunte Wright, in Denver, Colorado.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Activist DonQuenick Beasley speaks out during a protest against the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police shooting of Daunte Wright, in Denver, Colorado.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Activist DonQuenick Beasley speaks out during a protest against the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police shooting of Daunte Wright, in Denver, Colorado.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
25 / 26
A general view during the NN Mission Marathon at Twente Airport in Enschede, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

A general view during the NN Mission Marathon at Twente Airport in Enschede, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
A general view during the NN Mission Marathon at Twente Airport in Enschede, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 16 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 16 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 15 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 14 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Hundreds protest Chicago police killing of 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo

Hundreds protest Chicago police killing of 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo

Hundreds marched through the streets of Chicago to protest the police shooting of Adam Toledo, after the city released a graphic video of a police officer shooting and killing the 13-year-old Latino boy in an alley two weeks ago.

Weekend of protests across America after police killing of Daunte Wright

Weekend of protests across America after police killing of Daunte Wright

Demonstrations across the U.S. entered their second week after the police killing of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

The funeral of Prince Philip

The funeral of Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth and her family paid their last respects to Prince Philip at a funeral that celebrated his naval past, his international heritage and seven decades of service in which he helped guide the queen through repeated crises.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan

The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan

Scenes from almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.

The holy month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan

Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second year, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.

Massive landslide alters Britain's Jurassic Coast

Massive landslide alters Britain's Jurassic Coast

A huge landslide on Britain's Jurassic Coast has altered an entire section of the coastline.

Protests continue in Minnesota following death of Daunte Wright

Protests continue in Minnesota following death of Daunte Wright

Protests following the death of a young Black motorist killed during a traffic stop carried into the fourth night in Brooklyn Center.

Hong Kong marks security 'education day' with military march and toy guns for kids

Hong Kong marks security 'education day' with military march and toy guns for kids

Hong Kong's National Security Education Day, organized to promote the sweeping legislation China imposed last year, was marked with school activities, games and shows, and a parade by police and other services.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast