Top Photos of the Day
Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Reverend Al Sharpton, surrounded by family members of George Floyd and politicians, leads a prayer session outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the closing arguments in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is...more
Israelis enjoy the beach of the Mediterranean during a heat wave as coronavirus restrictions ease around the country, in Ashkelon Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man fixes a flat tire on a car covered in ash after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Orange Hill, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
A memorial to 13-year-old Adam Toledo is growing at the site where he was shot dead by a police officer, in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up a beer during a visit to The Mount Tavern Pub and Restaurant on the local election campaign trail in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, Britain. Jacob King/PA Wire/Pool
Empty beds are seen inside a field hospital recently set up to fight the spread of the coronavirus, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Migrant workers arrive at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus, in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, is burning in a bonfire on the landmark of Devil's Bridge in the Schoellenen Gorge near the Alpine resort of Andermatt, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An indigenous man looks on during a protest against the government of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
An anti-Super League banner is seen outside Anfield stadium as twelve of Europe's top football clubs launch a breakaway Super League, in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A man from Brazil holds his nine-month-old daughter as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing into the United States from Mexico in Andrade, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Theo Stobbs, who was born at 28 weeks and weighing 2lb 4oz (1kg) during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, sits for a portrait ahead of his first birthday with his mother Kirsty Anderson at their home in Burnley, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah...more
Women enjoy sunny weather in Greenwich, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
The shadow of NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity is seen during its first flight on the planet. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU
Keith Urban performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee during the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards show. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Coastal residents evacuated after cliff collapses in Wales
Some residents along the coast of Nefyn, Wales, have been evacuated after a huge collapse.
Jurors deliberate in Derek Chauvin murder trial
Jurors begin deliberations in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying George Floyd.
Baby Theo, born prematurely at height of Britain's first wave, celebrates first birthday
Theo Stobbs, born prematurely at 28 weeks during the first wave of Britain's coronavirus pandemic, was featured in a widely shared Reuters image last May.
Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin
Sketches from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd, as jurors start deliberations.
Memorial grows at site where Chicago police killed 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo
People create a memorial to Adam Toledo in the alley where a Chicago police officer shot and killed the 13-year-old boy two weeks ago.
Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption
The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer of ash after a volcano spectacularly erupted after decades of inactivity.
Delhi locks down as COVID chokes Indian health system
India's capital region orders a six-day lockdown as daily COVID cases nationwide hit a new record and the health system crumbled under the weight of new infections.
Best of the Academy of Country Music Awards
The 56th Academy of Country Music awards show was broadcast live from three different venues across Nashville, rather than at the usual Las Vegas venue.
Rebuilding the fire-damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral
Restoration work is underway at Notre-Dame de Paris, two years after a fire destroyed the cathedral's centuries-old attic and sent its spire crashing through the vaults below.