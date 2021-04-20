Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after  a bushfire  broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Reverend Al Sharpton, surrounded by family members of George Floyd and politicians, leads a prayer session outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the closing arguments in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Israelis enjoy the beach of the Mediterranean during a heat wave as coronavirus restrictions ease around the country, in Ashkelon Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
A man fixes a flat tire on a car covered in ash after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Orange Hill, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
A memorial to 13-year-old Adam Toledo is growing at the site where he was shot dead by a police officer, in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up a beer during a visit to The Mount Tavern Pub and Restaurant on the local election campaign trail in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, Britain. Jacob King/PA Wire/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Empty beds are seen inside a field hospital recently set up to fight the spread of the coronavirus, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Migrant workers arrive at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus, in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, is burning in a bonfire on the landmark of Devil's Bridge in the Schoellenen Gorge near the Alpine resort of Andermatt, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
An indigenous man looks on during a protest against the government of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
An anti-Super League banner is seen outside Anfield stadium as twelve of Europe's top football clubs launch a breakaway Super League, in Liverpool, Britain.  REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
A man from Brazil holds his nine-month-old daughter as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing into the United States from Mexico in Andrade, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Theo Stobbs, who was born at 28 weeks and weighing 2lb 4oz (1kg) during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, sits for a portrait ahead of his first birthday with his mother Kirsty Anderson at their home in Burnley, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Women enjoy sunny weather in Greenwich, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
The shadow of NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity is seen during its first flight on the planet. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Keith Urban performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee during the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards show. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
