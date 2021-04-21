Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Apr 21, 2021 | 8:00am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A boy runs during a dust storm at the Qargha Lake, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A boy runs during a dust storm at the Qargha Lake, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A boy runs during a dust storm at the Qargha Lake, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is led away in handcuffs after a jury found him guilty of all charges in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  Pool via REUTERS

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is led away in handcuffs after a jury found him guilty of all charges in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is led away in handcuffs after a jury found him guilty of all charges in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  Pool via REUTERS
A person reacts after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A person reacts after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A person reacts after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A girl carries a knife during a scuffle at a demonstration to mark the informal cannabis holiday, 4/20, in Hyde Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

A girl carries a knife during a scuffle at a demonstration to mark the informal cannabis holiday, 4/20, in Hyde Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A girl carries a knife during a scuffle at a demonstration to mark the informal cannabis holiday, 4/20, in Hyde Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
A staff member gives a video tour of an art installation in the form of a pharmacy where everything is made out of felt to a customer, using a phone, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

A staff member gives a video tour of an art installation in the form of a pharmacy where everything is made out of felt to a customer, using a phone, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
A staff member gives a video tour of an art installation in the form of a pharmacy where everything is made out of felt to a customer, using a phone, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
A peacock shows its plumage as part of a courtship display while a pigeon feeds nearby at a park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A peacock shows its plumage as part of a courtship display while a pigeon feeds nearby at a park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A peacock shows its plumage as part of a courtship display while a pigeon feeds nearby at a park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A South Korea university student has her head shaved during a protest against Japan's decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, in front of the Japanese embassy, in Seoul, South Korea.  REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

A South Korea university student has her head shaved during a protest against Japan's decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, in front of the Japanese embassy, in Seoul, South Korea.  REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A South Korea university student has her head shaved during a protest against Japan's decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, in front of the Japanese embassy, in Seoul, South Korea.  REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji
A five-year-old male Andean condor flies off a crate as it is released into the wild after being nursed back to health, in Champuyo, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. Bolivia Environment and Water Ministry/via REUTERS

A five-year-old male Andean condor flies off a crate as it is released into the wild after being nursed back to health, in Champuyo, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. Bolivia Environment and Water Ministry/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A five-year-old male Andean condor flies off a crate as it is released into the wild after being nursed back to health, in Champuyo, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. Bolivia Environment and Water Ministry/via REUTERS
Smoke shrouded trees are seen, as a bushfire burns on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Smoke shrouded trees are seen, as a bushfire burns on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Smoke shrouded trees are seen, as a bushfire burns on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen. REUTERS/Ali Owidha

A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen. REUTERS/Ali Owidha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen. REUTERS/Ali Owidha
An aerial view of the Srebrenica-Potocari Genocide Memorial Center in Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

An aerial view of the Srebrenica-Potocari Genocide Memorial Center in Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
An aerial view of the Srebrenica-Potocari Genocide Memorial Center in Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A health worker wears personal protective equipment (PPE) prior to conducting swab tests in a household where coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive cases have been recorded, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

A health worker wears personal protective equipment (PPE) prior to conducting swab tests in a household where coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive cases have been recorded, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A health worker wears personal protective equipment (PPE) prior to conducting swab tests in a household where coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive cases have been recorded, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
A woman mourns with her son after her husband died due to COVID-19 outside a mortuary of a coronavirus hospital in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman mourns with her son after her husband died due to COVID-19 outside a mortuary of a coronavirus hospital in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A woman mourns with her son after her husband died due to COVID-19 outside a mortuary of a coronavirus hospital in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman places a candle at a makeshift memorial with the image of Daunte Wright after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman places a candle at a makeshift memorial with the image of Daunte Wright after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A woman places a candle at a makeshift memorial with the image of Daunte Wright after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Central American migrants play with a ball inside the "Sacred Family" shelter as they make the perilous journey north to the United States, in Apizaco, Tlaxcala, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Central American migrants play with a ball inside the "Sacred Family" shelter as they make the perilous journey north to the United States, in Apizaco, Tlaxcala, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Central American migrants play with a ball inside the "Sacred Family" shelter as they make the perilous journey north to the United States, in Apizaco, Tlaxcala, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man wearing accessories with cannabis leaf patterns attends a demonstration to mark the informal cannabis holiday, 4/20, in Hyde Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

A man wearing accessories with cannabis leaf patterns attends a demonstration to mark the informal cannabis holiday, 4/20, in Hyde Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A man wearing accessories with cannabis leaf patterns attends a demonstration to mark the informal cannabis holiday, 4/20, in Hyde Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Detail images of indigenous paintings are projected on the National Congress building during a tribute to the indigenous people killed by Covid-19, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Detail images of indigenous paintings are projected on the National Congress building during a tribute to the indigenous people killed by Covid-19, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Detail images of indigenous paintings are projected on the National Congress building during a tribute to the indigenous people killed by Covid-19, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
