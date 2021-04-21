Top Photos of the Day
A boy runs during a dust storm at the Qargha Lake, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is led away in handcuffs after a jury found him guilty of all charges in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in...more
A person reacts after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A girl carries a knife during a scuffle at a demonstration to mark the informal cannabis holiday, 4/20, in Hyde Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
A staff member gives a video tour of an art installation in the form of a pharmacy where everything is made out of felt to a customer, using a phone, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
A peacock shows its plumage as part of a courtship display while a pigeon feeds nearby at a park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A South Korea university student has her head shaved during a protest against Japan's decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, in front of the Japanese embassy, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim...more
A five-year-old male Andean condor flies off a crate as it is released into the wild after being nursed back to health, in Champuyo, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. Bolivia Environment and Water Ministry/via REUTERS
Smoke shrouded trees are seen, as a bushfire burns on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen. REUTERS/Ali Owidha
An aerial view of the Srebrenica-Potocari Genocide Memorial Center in Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A health worker wears personal protective equipment (PPE) prior to conducting swab tests in a household where coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive cases have been recorded, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
A woman mourns with her son after her husband died due to COVID-19 outside a mortuary of a coronavirus hospital in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman places a candle at a makeshift memorial with the image of Daunte Wright after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Central American migrants play with a ball inside the "Sacred Family" shelter as they make the perilous journey north to the United States, in Apizaco, Tlaxcala, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man wearing accessories with cannabis leaf patterns attends a demonstration to mark the informal cannabis holiday, 4/20, in Hyde Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Detail images of indigenous paintings are projected on the National Congress building during a tribute to the indigenous people killed by Covid-19, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin
Sketches from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd, as jurors start deliberations.
Derek Chauvin found guilty in murder of George Floyd
Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the deadly arrest of George Floyd, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement's treatment of Black Americans.
The holy month of Ramadan
Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second year, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.
Satellite images show Russian military buildup along Ukraine border
Satellite imagery captured in recent weeks shows increased Russian military activity in Crimea and on the Ukraine-Russia border.
Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town
South African firefighters contained a wildfire along Cape Town's Table Mountain more than 24 hours after it began, damaging historical sites and forcing people to evacuate their homes and schools.
Spring in blossom around the world
Flowers bloom in springtime around the world.
Castro era comes to an end in Cuba
Images from six decades of rule by brothers Fidel and Raul Castro, who led a 1959 revolution that installed a Communist-run country on the doorstep of the United States.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Mass exodus from New Delhi as COVID lockdown begins
Migrant workers were fleeing New Delhi by the busload amid a six-day lockdown in the capital to curb the latest surge in coronavirus cases in India.