Top Photos of the Day
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment attend the funeral of a man, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Jesse Larios, 33, from Los Angeles, wears a bear suit while walking along Hollister Road in Gilroy, California. Larios, also known as Bear Sun on social media, is walking from his home in Los Angeles to San Francisco while wearing the bear suit as a...more
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) is reflected in a mirror at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny hold up cell phones with the lights on during a rally in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Mourners assemble in a church for the public viewing of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A woman washes clothes on the shore of Villa Victoria Dam, part of the Cutzamala System collecting water for distribution into Mexico City and the metropolitan area as it is running out of water as drought takes hold of the city of almost 22 million...more
People walk at the Taihaku Cherry Orchard at the Alnwick Gardens, which has the largest collection of Taihaku in the world, comprising of 329 trees, in Alnwick, Northumberland. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A two-headed calf is seen at a barn in Lazec, North Macedonia. The calf has fused skulls, two pairs of eyes, two mouths and one pair of ears , and sucks milk simultaneously with two mouths. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Asylum-seeking migrant families arrive on an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Hazel Bryant reacts after her niece, 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, was fatally shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
An employee walks at a control centre of the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People walk through mustard plants in the burn zone of Chino Hills State Park in Chino Hills, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A rescuer helps migrants to walk, after being rescued by a vessel from the Spanish coast guard, in the port of Arguineguin, in Gran Canaria Island, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Ohio State University students hold a sit-in at the Ohio Union to demand that OSU sever ties with the Columbus Police Department in the wake of the killing of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Rescue worker and police officers arrive after an explosion at a luxury hotel in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Stringer
Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Guatemala embrace each other the moment after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A woman holds a sign as she takes part in a demonstration in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny outside the Russian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A firemen walks through the burnt out remains of Jagger Library at the University of Cape Town in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Al Action wears a hand lettered t-shirt reading "I Can Breathe Again" at a demonstration one day after the guilty verdicts against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian...more
Residents walk home along a highway during the extended curfew to curb the spread of the coronaviru), in the outs
Francois Mayor, managing director of Port Revel, steers a scaled-down model of a tanker, named the Brittany, on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal at the Port Revel Shiphandling Training Centre in Saint-Pierre-de-Bressieux, France....more
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Ohio State University students hold a sit-in at the Ohio Union to demand that OSU sever ties with Columbus Police Department in the wake of the killing of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
A patient with breathing problems lies inside a car while waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Italy's Martina Maggio in action during the Women's Beam at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People attend a vigil for 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, who was shot and killed by a Columbus Police officer on Tuesday, in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Angelito rides his donkey with water tanks to take to his family for daily use as Mexico City and the metropolitan area runs out of water as drought takes hold of the city of almost 22 million people in the municipality of Xochimilco in Mexico City....more
Fish jump over waterfall on Venta river, as every spring vimba bream try to jump over about 2 meters high Venta Rapid waterfall to go up to the rivers to breed, in Kuldiga, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
