Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Apr 23, 2021 | 9:17am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Muslim men maintain social distancing as they attend Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Great Mosque of Istiqlal in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Muslim men maintain social distancing as they attend Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Great Mosque of Istiqlal in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Muslim men maintain social distancing as they attend Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Great Mosque of Istiqlal in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
1 / 32
Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, accompanied by family members and Rev. Al Sharpton, releases doves during his funeral at Lakewood Cemetery, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, accompanied by family members and Rev. Al Sharpton, releases doves during his funeral at Lakewood Cemetery, in Minneapolis,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, accompanied by family members and Rev. Al Sharpton, releases doves during his funeral at Lakewood Cemetery, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Close
2 / 32
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 32
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training as her platoon breaks a barrier becoming the first ever women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training as her platoon breaks a barrier becoming the first ever women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training as her platoon breaks a barrier becoming the first ever women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 32
Service members of the Russian airborne forces line up before boarding Ilyushin Il-76 transport planes during drills at a military aerodrome in the Azov Sea port of Taganrog, Russia. REUTERS/Stringer

Service members of the Russian airborne forces line up before boarding Ilyushin Il-76 transport planes during drills at a military aerodrome in the Azov Sea port of Taganrog, Russia. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Service members of the Russian airborne forces line up before boarding Ilyushin Il-76 transport planes during drills at a military aerodrome in the Azov Sea port of Taganrog, Russia. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 32
A Palestinian sitting next to a burning barricade flashes a ''V'' sign during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian sitting next to a burning barricade flashes a ''V'' sign during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A Palestinian sitting next to a burning barricade flashes a ''V'' sign during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 32
U.S. President Joe Biden puts his protective face mask on following his remarks in a virtual Climate Summit with world leaders in the East Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. President Joe Biden puts his protective face mask on following his remarks in a virtual Climate Summit with world leaders in the East Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden puts his protective face mask on following his remarks in a virtual Climate Summit with world leaders in the East Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
7 / 32
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet OF France, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of Japan await the launch of their NASA commercial crew mission to the International Space Station, within the Crew Dragon capsule of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.   NASA TV via REUTERS

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet OF France, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of Japan await the launch of their NASA commercial crew mission to the International Space Station, within the Crew Dragon...more

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet OF France, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of Japan await the launch of their NASA commercial crew mission to the International Space Station, within the Crew Dragon capsule of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.   NASA TV via REUTERS
Close
8 / 32
Endangered Przewalski's horses graze on a meadow inside of a breeding enclosure in Prague, Czech Republic.  REUTERS/David W Cerny

Endangered Przewalski's horses graze on a meadow inside of a breeding enclosure in Prague, Czech Republic.  REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Endangered Przewalski's horses graze on a meadow inside of a breeding enclosure in Prague, Czech Republic.  REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
9 / 32
Asylum-seeking migrant families arrive on an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Asylum-seeking migrant families arrive on an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant families arrive on an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
10 / 32
An activist from the Extinction Rebellion, a global environmental movement, smashes a window at HSBC headquarters during a protest in Canary Wharf, London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley

An activist from the Extinction Rebellion, a global environmental movement, smashes a window at HSBC headquarters during a protest in Canary Wharf, London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
An activist from the Extinction Rebellion, a global environmental movement, smashes a window at HSBC headquarters during a protest in Canary Wharf, London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
11 / 32
Children's beds are seen in a kindergarten near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the abandoned city of Pripyat, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Children's beds are seen in a kindergarten near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the abandoned city of Pripyat, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Children's beds are seen in a kindergarten near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the abandoned city of Pripyat, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 32
People lower the body a man who died from the coronavirus into a grave, during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People lower the body a man who died from the coronavirus into a grave, during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
People lower the body a man who died from the coronavirus into a grave, during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 32
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to testify before a parliament committee investigating Wirecard, in Berlin, Germany. Michael Kappeler/ Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to testify before a parliament committee investigating Wirecard, in Berlin, Germany. Michael Kappeler/ Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to testify before a parliament committee investigating Wirecard, in Berlin, Germany. Michael Kappeler/ Pool
Close
14 / 32
Navajo Nation Council Member Eugenia Charles Newton helps U.S. first lady Jill Biden cover up with a blanket during a welcome ceremony at the Window Rock Navajo Tribal Park & Veterans Memorial in Window Rock, Arizona. Mandel Ngan/Pool

Navajo Nation Council Member Eugenia Charles Newton helps U.S. first lady Jill Biden cover up with a blanket during a welcome ceremony at the Window Rock Navajo Tribal Park & Veterans Memorial in Window Rock, Arizona. Mandel Ngan/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Navajo Nation Council Member Eugenia Charles Newton helps U.S. first lady Jill Biden cover up with a blanket during a welcome ceremony at the Window Rock Navajo Tribal Park & Veterans Memorial in Window Rock, Arizona. Mandel Ngan/Pool
Close
15 / 32
Jesse Larios, 33, from Los Angeles, wears a bear suit while walking along Hollister Road in Gilroy, California. Larios, also known as Bear Sun on social media, is walking from his home in Los Angeles to San Francisco while wearing the bear suit as a social media fundraising event. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Jesse Larios, 33, from Los Angeles, wears a bear suit while walking along Hollister Road in Gilroy, California. Larios, also known as Bear Sun on social media, is walking from his home in Los Angeles to San Francisco while wearing the bear suit as a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Jesse Larios, 33, from Los Angeles, wears a bear suit while walking along Hollister Road in Gilroy, California. Larios, also known as Bear Sun on social media, is walking from his home in Los Angeles to San Francisco while wearing the bear suit as a social media fundraising event. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Close
16 / 32
People light 330,000 candles arranged in the shape of the earth to set a Guinness World Record during Earth Day, at the Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People light 330,000 candles arranged in the shape of the earth to set a Guinness World Record during Earth Day, at the Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
People light 330,000 candles arranged in the shape of the earth to set a Guinness World Record during Earth Day, at the Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
17 / 32
A two-headed calf is seen at a barn in Lazec, North Macedonia. The calf has fused skulls, two pairs of eyes, two mouths and one pair of ears , and sucks milk simultaneously with two mouths. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A two-headed calf is seen at a barn in Lazec, North Macedonia. The calf has fused skulls, two pairs of eyes, two mouths and one pair of ears , and sucks milk simultaneously with two mouths. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
A two-headed calf is seen at a barn in Lazec, North Macedonia. The calf has fused skulls, two pairs of eyes, two mouths and one pair of ears , and sucks milk simultaneously with two mouths. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
18 / 32
People walk through mustard plants in the burn zone of Chino Hills State Park in Chino Hills, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People walk through mustard plants in the burn zone of Chino Hills State Park in Chino Hills, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
People walk through mustard plants in the burn zone of Chino Hills State Park in Chino Hills, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 32
A man shakes water from his hair after jumping into the water at Sandycove in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man shakes water from his hair after jumping into the water at Sandycove in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A man shakes water from his hair after jumping into the water at Sandycove in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
20 / 32
Patients suffering from the coronavirus lay in beds at the Stark Arena sports venue that is turned into a COVID-19 hospital in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Patients suffering from the coronavirus lay in beds at the Stark Arena sports venue that is turned into a COVID-19 hospital in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Patients suffering from the coronavirus lay in beds at the Stark Arena sports venue that is turned into a COVID-19 hospital in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
21 / 32
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and satellites of British firm OneWeb is transported from a technical facility to a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia. Roscosmos/via REUTERS

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and satellites of British firm OneWeb is transported from a technical facility to a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia. Roscosmos/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and satellites of British firm OneWeb is transported from a technical facility to a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia. Roscosmos/via REUTERS
Close
22 / 32
A patient with breathing problems lies inside a car while waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A patient with breathing problems lies inside a car while waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A patient with breathing problems lies inside a car while waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
23 / 32
Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, reacts during his funeral at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, reacts during his funeral at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, reacts during his funeral at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
24 / 32
A woman washes clothes on the shore of Villa Victoria Dam, part of the Cutzamala System collecting water for distribution into Mexico City and the metropolitan area as it is running out of water as drought takes hold of the city of almost 22 million people, in Villa Victoria, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A woman washes clothes on the shore of Villa Victoria Dam, part of the Cutzamala System collecting water for distribution into Mexico City and the metropolitan area as it is running out of water as drought takes hold of the city of almost 22 million...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A woman washes clothes on the shore of Villa Victoria Dam, part of the Cutzamala System collecting water for distribution into Mexico City and the metropolitan area as it is running out of water as drought takes hold of the city of almost 22 million people, in Villa Victoria, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
25 / 32
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) is reflected in a mirror at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) is reflected in a mirror at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) is reflected in a mirror at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
26 / 32
Rescue worker and police officers arrive after an explosion at a luxury hotel in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue worker and police officers arrive after an explosion at a luxury hotel in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Rescue worker and police officers arrive after an explosion at a luxury hotel in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
27 / 32
People walk at the Taihaku Cherry Orchard at the Alnwick Gardens, which has the largest collection of Taihaku in the world, comprising of 329 trees, in Alnwick, Northumberland. REUTERS/Lee Smith

People walk at the Taihaku Cherry Orchard at the Alnwick Gardens, which has the largest collection of Taihaku in the world, comprising of 329 trees, in Alnwick, Northumberland. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
People walk at the Taihaku Cherry Orchard at the Alnwick Gardens, which has the largest collection of Taihaku in the world, comprising of 329 trees, in Alnwick, Northumberland. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
28 / 32
A rescuer helps migrants to walk, after being rescued by a vessel from the Spanish coast guard, in the port of Arguineguin, in Gran Canaria Island, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

A rescuer helps migrants to walk, after being rescued by a vessel from the Spanish coast guard, in the port of Arguineguin, in Gran Canaria Island, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
A rescuer helps migrants to walk, after being rescued by a vessel from the Spanish coast guard, in the port of Arguineguin, in Gran Canaria Island, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
29 / 32
A firemen walks through the burnt out remains of Jagger Library at the University of Cape Town in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A firemen walks through the burnt out remains of Jagger Library at the University of Cape Town in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A firemen walks through the burnt out remains of Jagger Library at the University of Cape Town in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
30 / 32
Italy's Martina Maggio in action during the Women's Beam at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Italy's Martina Maggio in action during the Women's Beam at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Italy's Martina Maggio in action during the Women's Beam at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
31 / 32
Angelito rides his donkey with water tanks to take to his family for daily use as Mexico City and the metropolitan area runs out of water as drought takes hold of the city of almost 22 million people in the municipality of  Xochimilco in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Angelito rides his donkey with water tanks to take to his family for daily use as Mexico City and the metropolitan area runs out of water as drought takes hold of the city of almost 22 million people in the municipality of  Xochimilco in Mexico City....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Angelito rides his donkey with water tanks to take to his family for daily use as Mexico City and the metropolitan area runs out of water as drought takes hold of the city of almost 22 million people in the municipality of  Xochimilco in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 22 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 21 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 20 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 19 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station

SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station

SpaceX launches a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station, the first crew ever propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight.

Mass cremations begin as India faces deluge of COVID deaths

Mass cremations begin as India faces deluge of COVID deaths

India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Women recruits break barriers to become Marines at Camp Pendleton

Women recruits break barriers to become Marines at Camp Pendleton

Women recruits of Lima Company broke one of the last gender barriers in the U.S. armed forces, surviving a grueling exercise known as the crucible to officially become Marines.

Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds of mourners filed into a Minneapolis church for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man whose shooting by police after a routine traffic stop.

Central American migrants journey to U.S. border

Central American migrants journey to U.S. border

Apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border are at their highest level in two decades, as migrants flee violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America.

Canadian ICU feels crush amid variant-driven COVID surge

Canadian ICU feels crush amid variant-driven COVID surge

Staff at Humber River Hospital in Toronto have been crushed by a punishing third coronavirus wave, as depleted resources and overworked staff push Canada's healthcare system - often held up as a model for the rest of the world - to the brink.

Ukraine eyes UNESCO status for abandoned Chernobyl wasteland

Ukraine eyes UNESCO status for abandoned Chernobyl wasteland

A mothballed nuclear power station surrounded by wasteland, rubble and abandoned buildings is not what most people associate with a UNESCO World Heritage site. But that is exactly what Ukraine has in mind for Chernobyl.

Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day

Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion dump wheelbarrows of cow manure at the White House entrance.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast