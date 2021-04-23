Top Photos of the Day
Muslim men maintain social distancing as they attend Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Great Mosque of Istiqlal in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, accompanied by family members and Rev. Al Sharpton, releases doves during his funeral at Lakewood Cemetery, in Minneapolis,...more
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training as her platoon breaks a barrier becoming the first ever women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Service members of the Russian airborne forces line up before boarding Ilyushin Il-76 transport planes during drills at a military aerodrome in the Azov Sea port of Taganrog, Russia. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian sitting next to a burning barricade flashes a ''V'' sign during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. President Joe Biden puts his protective face mask on following his remarks in a virtual Climate Summit with world leaders in the East Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet OF France, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of Japan await the launch of their NASA commercial crew mission to the International Space Station, within the Crew Dragon...more
Endangered Przewalski's horses graze on a meadow inside of a breeding enclosure in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Asylum-seeking migrant families arrive on an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An activist from the Extinction Rebellion, a global environmental movement, smashes a window at HSBC headquarters during a protest in Canary Wharf, London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
Children's beds are seen in a kindergarten near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the abandoned city of Pripyat, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People lower the body a man who died from the coronavirus into a grave, during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to testify before a parliament committee investigating Wirecard, in Berlin, Germany. Michael Kappeler/ Pool
Navajo Nation Council Member Eugenia Charles Newton helps U.S. first lady Jill Biden cover up with a blanket during a welcome ceremony at the Window Rock Navajo Tribal Park & Veterans Memorial in Window Rock, Arizona. Mandel Ngan/Pool
Jesse Larios, 33, from Los Angeles, wears a bear suit while walking along Hollister Road in Gilroy, California. Larios, also known as Bear Sun on social media, is walking from his home in Los Angeles to San Francisco while wearing the bear suit as a...more
People light 330,000 candles arranged in the shape of the earth to set a Guinness World Record during Earth Day, at the Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A two-headed calf is seen at a barn in Lazec, North Macedonia. The calf has fused skulls, two pairs of eyes, two mouths and one pair of ears , and sucks milk simultaneously with two mouths. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
People walk through mustard plants in the burn zone of Chino Hills State Park in Chino Hills, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man shakes water from his hair after jumping into the water at Sandycove in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Patients suffering from the coronavirus lay in beds at the Stark Arena sports venue that is turned into a COVID-19 hospital in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and satellites of British firm OneWeb is transported from a technical facility to a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia. Roscosmos/via REUTERS
A patient with breathing problems lies inside a car while waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, reacts during his funeral at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A woman washes clothes on the shore of Villa Victoria Dam, part of the Cutzamala System collecting water for distribution into Mexico City and the metropolitan area as it is running out of water as drought takes hold of the city of almost 22 million...more
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) is reflected in a mirror at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Rescue worker and police officers arrive after an explosion at a luxury hotel in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk at the Taihaku Cherry Orchard at the Alnwick Gardens, which has the largest collection of Taihaku in the world, comprising of 329 trees, in Alnwick, Northumberland. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A rescuer helps migrants to walk, after being rescued by a vessel from the Spanish coast guard, in the port of Arguineguin, in Gran Canaria Island, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A firemen walks through the burnt out remains of Jagger Library at the University of Cape Town in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Italy's Martina Maggio in action during the Women's Beam at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Angelito rides his donkey with water tanks to take to his family for daily use as Mexico City and the metropolitan area runs out of water as drought takes hold of the city of almost 22 million people in the municipality of Xochimilco in Mexico City....more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station
SpaceX launches a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station, the first crew ever propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight.
Mass cremations begin as India faces deluge of COVID deaths
India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Women recruits break barriers to become Marines at Camp Pendleton
Women recruits of Lima Company broke one of the last gender barriers in the U.S. armed forces, surviving a grueling exercise known as the crucible to officially become Marines.
Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police
Hundreds of mourners filed into a Minneapolis church for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man whose shooting by police after a routine traffic stop.
Central American migrants journey to U.S. border
Apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border are at their highest level in two decades, as migrants flee violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America.
Canadian ICU feels crush amid variant-driven COVID surge
Staff at Humber River Hospital in Toronto have been crushed by a punishing third coronavirus wave, as depleted resources and overworked staff push Canada's healthcare system - often held up as a model for the rest of the world - to the brink.
Ukraine eyes UNESCO status for abandoned Chernobyl wasteland
A mothballed nuclear power station surrounded by wasteland, rubble and abandoned buildings is not what most people associate with a UNESCO World Heritage site. But that is exactly what Ukraine has in mind for Chernobyl.
Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day
Protesters from Extinction Rebellion dump wheelbarrows of cow manure at the White House entrance.