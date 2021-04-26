Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
People cremate the bodies of victims of the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Director/Producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
A blue whale model hangs with a band aid on its fin above a pop up vaccination site at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
People carry a huge Armenian flag during a torchlight procession commemorating victims of the 1915 mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks in Yerevan, Armenia. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Halle Berry arrives to the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
A woman take a selfie as people visit RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus, in Mount Vernon, Washington.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Debris from the missing Indonesian Navy KRI Nanggala-402 submarine are displayed during a media conference at Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A veteran waves as Australian military personnel, past and present, commemorate ANZAC Day during a march through the city centre in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Manoj Kumar sits next to his mother, Vidhya Devi, who was suffering from a breathing problem as she receives oxygen support for free inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Judas and the Black Messiah" poses in the press room at the Oscars, in Los Angeles, California. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Firefighters work to extinguish a wild gorse fire in the Connemara region of County Galway near Inverin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
A boy attempts to pet a dog that puts its muzzle through a hole in a house's wall in the village of Alle-sur-Semois, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
People carry oxygen cylinders after refilling them in a factory in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Members of the Emirates police pray after breaking their fast outside the Dubai mall during the holy month of Ramadan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Zendaya arrives to the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
A member of Israeli border police fires a weapon as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Celeste Waite arrives to the 93rd Academy Awards, at Union Station, in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Ketzal Coatlicue Aztec dancers perform during the 'Earth Day' celebration, moved ahead to April 24 to fall on Saturday, just days after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing George Floyd in May 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A man falls into water as Watford fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League in Watford, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Turkish soldiers attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Turkish memorial to mark the 106th anniversary of the World War One battle of Gallipoli in Canakkale, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Crew 2 member JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of Japan is embraced by his compatriot Crew 1 member JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi as he and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet of France are welcomed as they arrive aboard the International Space Station, after docking SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule.   NASA TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Erica Rivinoja arrives to the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries a patient suffering from the coronavirus outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
The San Francisco Opera hosts its opening performance of "The Barber of Seville" at the Marin Center drive-in as live opera returns following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, in San Rafael, California. REUTERS/Sarahbeth Maney

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Personnel from the National Veterinary Institute (SVA) examine and take samples from a stranded humpback whale on the shores of the Baltic sea, on Oland island, Sweden. Suvad Mrkonjic/TT News Agency

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
