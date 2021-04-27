Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon, rises above the Emirates Air Line cable car in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Tyres burn on a road as dockworkers protest against Chile's government seeking to block an approval made by lawmakers that would allow citizens to make another withdrawal from their privately-held pension savings to combat economic hardship generated by the coronavirus pandemic, in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks via videoconference with Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei to discuss solutions to an increase in migration as she looks for ways to defuse a migrant crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Firefighters work to extinguish a wild gorse fire in the Connemara region of County Galway near Inverin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Debris from the Indonesian Navy KRI Nanggala-402 submarine, which was found sunken a day later, is displayed during a media conference at Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A Red Panda rests on a tree at Manor Wildlife park, which reopened its doors as lockdown restrictions continue to ease, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Tenby, Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
People cremate the bodies of victims of the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon", rises over the skyline of New York and Empire State Building, as seen from West Orange, in New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson eats an ice-cream as he visits Llandudno, Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Patients are treated on wheelchairs amid shortage of beds in the makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room of government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City, which has declared overcapacity following a surge of COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Israeli soldiers stand next to burning tires as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
People carry oxygen cylinders after refilling them in a factory, amidst the spread of the coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Prisoners dance during the launch of a mass presidential pardon of over 5000 inmates at the Mpimba Central Prison, as part of efforts to decongest prisons, in Bujumbura, Burundi. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Muslim people pray for the sunken Indonesian Navy KRI Nanggala-402 submarine crew members in Ciamis, West Java Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Adeng Bustomi

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A pink supermoon is pictured near a lighthouse in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A boy attempts to pet a dog that puts its muzzle through a hole in a house's wall in the village of Alle-sur-Semois, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks past the funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Italians enjoy aperitivo evening drinks sitting down at a bar as much of the country becomes a 'yellow zone', easing coronavirus restrictions allowing bars and restaurants to serve clients at outdoor tables, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the annual pool dive after winning the Barcelona Open. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
The supermoon is seen behind the sculptures on the roof of the cathedral in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
