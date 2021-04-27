Top Photos of the Day
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon, rises above the Emirates Air Line cable car in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Tyres burn on a road as dockworkers protest against Chile's government seeking to block an approval made by lawmakers that would allow citizens to make another withdrawal from their privately-held pension savings to combat economic hardship generated...more
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks via videoconference with Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei to discuss solutions to an increase in migration as she looks for ways to defuse a migrant crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico, in the...more
Firefighters work to extinguish a wild gorse fire in the Connemara region of County Galway near Inverin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Debris from the Indonesian Navy KRI Nanggala-402 submarine, which was found sunken a day later, is displayed during a media conference at Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
A Red Panda rests on a tree at Manor Wildlife park, which reopened its doors as lockdown restrictions continue to ease, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Tenby, Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
People cremate the bodies of victims of the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon", rises over the skyline of New York and Empire State Building, as seen from West Orange, in New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson eats an ice-cream as he visits Llandudno, Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Patients are treated on wheelchairs amid shortage of beds in the makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room of government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City, which has declared overcapacity following a surge of...more
Israeli soldiers stand next to burning tires as Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
People carry oxygen cylinders after refilling them in a factory, amidst the spread of the coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Prisoners dance during the launch of a mass presidential pardon of over 5000 inmates at the Mpimba Central Prison, as part of efforts to decongest prisons, in Bujumbura, Burundi. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana
Muslim people pray for the sunken Indonesian Navy KRI Nanggala-402 submarine crew members in Ciamis, West Java Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Adeng Bustomi
A pink supermoon is pictured near a lighthouse in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A boy attempts to pet a dog that puts its muzzle through a hole in a house's wall in the village of Alle-sur-Semois, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks past the funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Italians enjoy aperitivo evening drinks sitting down at a bar as much of the country becomes a 'yellow zone', easing coronavirus restrictions allowing bars and restaurants to serve clients at outdoor tables, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the annual pool dive after winning the Barcelona Open. REUTERS/Albert Gea
The supermoon is seen behind the sculptures on the roof of the cathedral in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India hospitals running out of oxygen and beds
Hospitals starved of life-saving oxygen and beds are turning away coronavirus patients, as a surge in infections pushes the death toll towards 200,000.
Flashback: The Chernobyl nuclear disaster
Images from the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown on the thirty-fifth anniversary of the disaster.
Pink supermoon dazzles night sky
The first supermoon of the year lights up the skylines around the world.
Weekend clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan
Clashes and violent incidents have occurred almost nightly in Jerusalem since the start of Ramadan on April 13, with protests spreading to several cities in the West Bank and along the Israel-Gaza border.
Relatives care for COVID-stricken loved ones in overcrowded Manila hospital
In a bid to admit more patients, tents were turned into COVID-19 emergency rooms at the National Kidney Transplant Institute, a government hospital in Manila, Philippines.
Anti-lockdown protesters defy restrictions in central London
Several thousand anti-lockdown demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday despite restrictions on mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fields of tulips in Washington
Visitors take in the tulip fields of RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, in Mount Vernon, Washington.
Protests in Columbus after fatal police shooting of Black teen Ma'Khia Bryant
Protesters hold a weekend demonstration in front of the Ohio Statehouse following the fatal police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black teenage girl.
India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll
In some of the worst-hit cities, such as New Delhi, bodies are being burnt in makeshift facilities offering mass cremations as India's new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day.