Top Photos of the Day
The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises behind the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew due to tighter measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Ethnic minority Karen troops are seen after setting fire to a building inside a Myanmar army outpost near the Thai border, which is seen from the Thai side on the Thanlwin, also known as Salween, riverbank in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand....more
An asylum-seeking migrant father plays with his child while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, reacts during golf with young people supported by the Cheesy Waffles Project, a charity for children, young people and adults with additional needs across County Durham, at the Belmont Community Centre,...more
A worker paints over a large mural depicting jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny after it appeared overnight on a building in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The graffiti reads: "The hero of the new age". REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A man searches for his belongings amidst the debris after a boundary wall of his house collapsed following an earthquake in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A demonstrator places a cross symbolising the ones who died from the coronavirus in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The full moon, known as the Super Pink Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat
Supporters hold signs during a rally for pop star Britney Spears during a conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A visitor receives a dose of the QazCovid-in vaccine against the coronavirus in a vaccination center located at a shopping and entertainment mall in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The country has begun using its own domestically-developed QazCovid-in vaccine,...more
Residents ride in rickshaws as they flee following renewed clashes between rival factions in the security forces, who have split in a dispute over an extension to the president's term in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A tourist visits the archaeological site of the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, as it reopens to the public after much of the country became a "yellow zone", loosening coronavirus restrictions, in Pompeii, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
The body of a person, who died from the coronavirus, is seen inside an ambulance as healthcare workers wait for a grave to be prepared for its burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A couple view woodland covered in bluebells, Epping Forest, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Members of an asylum-seeking migrant family wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A motorist raises her fist in support of passing protesters marching in the evening after family members were shown body camera footage of a deputy sheriff shooting and killing Black suspect Andrew Brown Jr. last week, in Elizabeth City, North...more
Baby pigs are seen in a farm near Pergamino, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires during the spread of the coronavirus in Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A University of New South Wales research team sets a fyke net to conduct a platypus population survey in a creek near Bobin, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Khalil Ferebee, the son of Black man Andrew Brown Jr. who was killed by sheriffs last week, speaks at a press conference announcing findings from an independent autopsy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Asylum-seeking migrant families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Donations for people with vulnerability to food insecurity are pictured as citizens wait to receive a dose of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine or second dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac during a vaccination day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo...more
(L-R) The Seas of Serenity "Mare Serenitatis", Tranquillity "Mare Tranquillitatis", Fertility "Mare Fecunditatis" and Crises "Mare Crisium" (top) are seen during the full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon", as it rises in Ronda, southern Spain....more
The supermoon is seen behind the sculptures on the roof of the cathedral in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
Villagers living near the Thailand-Myanmar border, who are fleeing from gunfire between ethnic minority Karen insurgents and Myanmar military after the insurgents attacked a Myanmar army post, are pictured at the Huay Kong Kad school, in the Thai...more
A person eats at a street food stall, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A combine harvester used to harvest soybeans is seen in a farm near Pergamino, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires in Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Tyres burn on a road as dockworkers protest against Chile's government seeking to block an approval made by lawmakers that would allow citizens to make another withdrawal from their privately-held pension savings to combat economic hardship generated...more
The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises next to the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Italians enjoy aperitivo evening drinks sitting down at a bar as much of the country becomes a 'yellow zone', easing coronavirus restrictions allowing bars and restaurants to serve clients at outdoor tables, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson eats an ice-cream as he visits Llandudno, Wales. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon, rises above the Emirates Air Line cable car in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
India's COVID death toll tops 200,000 as crematoriums overrun
India's second wave of infections has seen at least 300,000 people test positive each day for the past week, overwhelming healthcare facilities and crematoriums.
Pink supermoon dazzles night sky
The first supermoon of the year lights up the skylines around the world.
The holy month of Ramadan
Muslims the world over break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray, even as the pandemic disrupts observances for the second year.
North Carolina police kill Black man Andrew Brown Jr. in his driveway
Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, was shot by sheriff's deputies in North Carolina during an attempted arrest in his driveway in Elizabeth City last week.
Exploding oxygen tank sparks deadly fire at COVID hospital in Baghdad
More than 80 people were killed in a fire that began with an exploding oxygen tank at a COVID-19 hospital in Baghdad, fueling the anger of Iraqis who say their government and political class's inability to improve services and root out state-wide corruption ultimately ends in loss of human life.
India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll
In some of the worst-hit cities, such as New Delhi, bodies are being burnt in makeshift facilities offering mass cremations as India's new coronavirus infections hit a record peak.
India hospitals running out of oxygen and beds
Hospitals starved of life-saving oxygen and beds are turning away coronavirus patients, as a surge in infections pushes the death toll towards 200,000.
Flashback: The Chernobyl nuclear disaster
Images from the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown on the thirty-fifth anniversary of the disaster.