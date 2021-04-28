Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Apr 28, 2021 | 9:17am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises behind the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew due to tighter measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises behind the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew due to tighter measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises behind the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew due to tighter measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
1 / 32
Ethnic minority Karen troops are seen after setting fire to a building inside a Myanmar army outpost near the Thai border, which is seen from the Thai side on the Thanlwin, also known as Salween, riverbank in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Ethnic minority Karen troops are seen after setting fire to a building inside a Myanmar army outpost near the Thai border, which is seen from the Thai side on the Thanlwin, also known as Salween, riverbank in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Ethnic minority Karen troops are seen after setting fire to a building inside a Myanmar army outpost near the Thai border, which is seen from the Thai side on the Thanlwin, also known as Salween, riverbank in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
2 / 32
An asylum-seeking migrant father plays with his child while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

An asylum-seeking migrant father plays with his child while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant father plays with his child while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
3 / 32
A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 32
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, reacts during golf with young people supported by the Cheesy Waffles Project, a charity for children, young people and adults with additional needs across County Durham, at the Belmont Community Centre, Britain. Andy Commins/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, reacts during golf with young people supported by the Cheesy Waffles Project, a charity for children, young people and adults with additional needs across County Durham, at the Belmont Community Centre,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, reacts during golf with young people supported by the Cheesy Waffles Project, a charity for children, young people and adults with additional needs across County Durham, at the Belmont Community Centre, Britain. Andy Commins/Pool
Close
5 / 32
A worker paints over a large mural depicting jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny after it appeared overnight on a building in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The graffiti reads: "The hero of the new age". REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A worker paints over a large mural depicting jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny after it appeared overnight on a building in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The graffiti reads: "The hero of the new age". REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
A worker paints over a large mural depicting jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny after it appeared overnight on a building in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The graffiti reads: "The hero of the new age". REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
6 / 32
A man searches for his belongings amidst the debris after a boundary wall of his house collapsed following an earthquake in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A man searches for his belongings amidst the debris after a boundary wall of his house collapsed following an earthquake in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
A man searches for his belongings amidst the debris after a boundary wall of his house collapsed following an earthquake in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
7 / 32
A demonstrator places a cross symbolising the ones who died from the coronavirus in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A demonstrator places a cross symbolising the ones who died from the coronavirus in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
A demonstrator places a cross symbolising the ones who died from the coronavirus in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
8 / 32
The full moon, known as the Super Pink Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City.  REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat

The full moon, known as the Super Pink Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City.  REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
The full moon, known as the Super Pink Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City.  REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat
Close
9 / 32
Supporters hold signs during a rally for pop star Britney Spears during a conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Supporters hold signs during a rally for pop star Britney Spears during a conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Supporters hold signs during a rally for pop star Britney Spears during a conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 32
A visitor receives a dose of the QazCovid-in vaccine against the coronavirus in a vaccination center located at a shopping and entertainment mall in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The country has begun using its own domestically-developed QazCovid-in vaccine, also known as QazVac, for mass inoculation. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A visitor receives a dose of the QazCovid-in vaccine against the coronavirus in a vaccination center located at a shopping and entertainment mall in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The country has begun using its own domestically-developed QazCovid-in vaccine,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
A visitor receives a dose of the QazCovid-in vaccine against the coronavirus in a vaccination center located at a shopping and entertainment mall in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The country has begun using its own domestically-developed QazCovid-in vaccine, also known as QazVac, for mass inoculation. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
11 / 32
Residents ride in rickshaws as they flee following renewed clashes between rival factions in the security forces, who have split in a dispute over an extension to the president's term in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Residents ride in rickshaws as they flee following renewed clashes between rival factions in the security forces, who have split in a dispute over an extension to the president's term in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Residents ride in rickshaws as they flee following renewed clashes between rival factions in the security forces, who have split in a dispute over an extension to the president's term in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
12 / 32
A tourist visits the archaeological site of the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, as it reopens to the public after much of the country became a "yellow zone", loosening coronavirus restrictions, in Pompeii, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A tourist visits the archaeological site of the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, as it reopens to the public after much of the country became a "yellow zone", loosening coronavirus restrictions, in Pompeii, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
A tourist visits the archaeological site of the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, as it reopens to the public after much of the country became a "yellow zone", loosening coronavirus restrictions, in Pompeii, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Close
13 / 32
The body of a person, who died from the coronavirus, is seen inside an ambulance as healthcare workers wait for a grave to be prepared for its burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The body of a person, who died from the coronavirus, is seen inside an ambulance as healthcare workers wait for a grave to be prepared for its burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
The body of a person, who died from the coronavirus, is seen inside an ambulance as healthcare workers wait for a grave to be prepared for its burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
14 / 32
A couple view woodland covered in bluebells, Epping Forest, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A couple view woodland covered in bluebells, Epping Forest, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
A couple view woodland covered in bluebells, Epping Forest, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 32
Members of an asylum-seeking migrant family wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Members of an asylum-seeking migrant family wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Members of an asylum-seeking migrant family wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
16 / 32
A motorist raises her fist in support of passing protesters marching in the evening after family members were shown body camera footage of a deputy sheriff shooting and killing Black suspect Andrew Brown Jr. last week, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A motorist raises her fist in support of passing protesters marching in the evening after family members were shown body camera footage of a deputy sheriff shooting and killing Black suspect Andrew Brown Jr. last week, in Elizabeth City, North...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
A motorist raises her fist in support of passing protesters marching in the evening after family members were shown body camera footage of a deputy sheriff shooting and killing Black suspect Andrew Brown Jr. last week, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
17 / 32
Baby pigs are seen in a farm near Pergamino, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires during the spread of the coronavirus in Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Baby pigs are seen in a farm near Pergamino, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires during the spread of the coronavirus in Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Baby pigs are seen in a farm near Pergamino, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires during the spread of the coronavirus in Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Close
18 / 32
A University of New South Wales research team sets a fyke net to conduct a platypus population survey in a creek near Bobin, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A University of New South Wales research team sets a fyke net to conduct a platypus population survey in a creek near Bobin, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A University of New South Wales research team sets a fyke net to conduct a platypus population survey in a creek near Bobin, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
19 / 32
Khalil Ferebee, the son of Black man Andrew Brown Jr. who was killed by sheriffs last week, speaks at a press conference announcing findings from an independent autopsy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Khalil Ferebee, the son of Black man Andrew Brown Jr. who was killed by sheriffs last week, speaks at a press conference announcing findings from an independent autopsy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Khalil Ferebee, the son of Black man Andrew Brown Jr. who was killed by sheriffs last week, speaks at a press conference announcing findings from an independent autopsy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
20 / 32
Asylum-seeking migrant families wait to be transported  by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrant families wait to be transported  by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant families wait to be transported  by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
21 / 32
Donations for people with vulnerability to food insecurity are pictured as citizens wait to receive a dose of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine or second dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac during a vaccination day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Donations for people with vulnerability to food insecurity are pictured as citizens wait to receive a dose of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine or second dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac during a vaccination day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo...more

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Donations for people with vulnerability to food insecurity are pictured as citizens wait to receive a dose of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine or second dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac during a vaccination day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
22 / 32
(L-R) The Seas of Serenity "Mare Serenitatis", Tranquillity "Mare Tranquillitatis", Fertility "Mare Fecunditatis" and Crises "Mare Crisium" (top) are seen during the full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon", as it rises in Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

(L-R) The Seas of Serenity "Mare Serenitatis", Tranquillity "Mare Tranquillitatis", Fertility "Mare Fecunditatis" and Crises "Mare Crisium" (top) are seen during the full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon", as it rises in Ronda, southern Spain....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
(L-R) The Seas of Serenity "Mare Serenitatis", Tranquillity "Mare Tranquillitatis", Fertility "Mare Fecunditatis" and Crises "Mare Crisium" (top) are seen during the full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon", as it rises in Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
23 / 32
The supermoon is seen behind the sculptures on the roof of the cathedral in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

The supermoon is seen behind the sculptures on the roof of the cathedral in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
The supermoon is seen behind the sculptures on the roof of the cathedral in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
Close
24 / 32
Villagers living near the Thailand-Myanmar border, who are fleeing from gunfire between ethnic minority Karen insurgents and Myanmar military after the insurgents attacked a Myanmar army post, are pictured at the Huay Kong Kad school, in the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Villagers living near the Thailand-Myanmar border, who are fleeing from gunfire between ethnic minority Karen insurgents and Myanmar military after the insurgents attacked a Myanmar army post, are pictured at the Huay Kong Kad school, in the Thai...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Villagers living near the Thailand-Myanmar border, who are fleeing from gunfire between ethnic minority Karen insurgents and Myanmar military after the insurgents attacked a Myanmar army post, are pictured at the Huay Kong Kad school, in the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
25 / 32
A person eats at a street food stall, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A person eats at a street food stall, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
A person eats at a street food stall, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
26 / 32
A combine harvester used to harvest soybeans is seen in a farm near Pergamino, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires in Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

A combine harvester used to harvest soybeans is seen in a farm near Pergamino, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires in Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
A combine harvester used to harvest soybeans is seen in a farm near Pergamino, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires in Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Close
27 / 32
Tyres burn on a road as dockworkers protest against Chile's government seeking to block an approval made by lawmakers that would allow citizens to make another withdrawal from their privately-held pension savings to combat economic hardship generated by the coronavirus pandemic, in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Tyres burn on a road as dockworkers protest against Chile's government seeking to block an approval made by lawmakers that would allow citizens to make another withdrawal from their privately-held pension savings to combat economic hardship generated...more

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Tyres burn on a road as dockworkers protest against Chile's government seeking to block an approval made by lawmakers that would allow citizens to make another withdrawal from their privately-held pension savings to combat economic hardship generated by the coronavirus pandemic, in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
28 / 32
The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises next to the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises next to the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises next to the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
29 / 32
Italians enjoy aperitivo evening drinks sitting down at a bar as much of the country becomes a 'yellow zone', easing coronavirus restrictions allowing bars and restaurants to serve clients at outdoor tables, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Italians enjoy aperitivo evening drinks sitting down at a bar as much of the country becomes a 'yellow zone', easing coronavirus restrictions allowing bars and restaurants to serve clients at outdoor tables, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Italians enjoy aperitivo evening drinks sitting down at a bar as much of the country becomes a 'yellow zone', easing coronavirus restrictions allowing bars and restaurants to serve clients at outdoor tables, in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
30 / 32
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson eats an ice-cream as he visits Llandudno, Wales. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson eats an ice-cream as he visits Llandudno, Wales. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson eats an ice-cream as he visits Llandudno, Wales. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Close
31 / 32
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon, rises above the Emirates Air Line cable car in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon, rises above the Emirates Air Line cable car in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
The full moon, also known as the Supermoon, rises above the Emirates Air Line cable car in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 27 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 26 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 23 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 23 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

India's COVID death toll tops 200,000 as crematoriums overrun

India's COVID death toll tops 200,000 as crematoriums overrun

India's second wave of infections has seen at least 300,000 people test positive each day for the past week, overwhelming healthcare facilities and crematoriums.

Pink supermoon dazzles night sky

Pink supermoon dazzles night sky

The first supermoon of the year lights up the skylines around the world.

The holy month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan

Muslims the world over break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray, even as the pandemic disrupts observances for the second year.

North Carolina police kill Black man Andrew Brown Jr. in his driveway

North Carolina police kill Black man Andrew Brown Jr. in his driveway

Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, was shot by sheriff's deputies in North Carolina during an attempted arrest in his driveway in Elizabeth City last week.

Exploding oxygen tank sparks deadly fire at COVID hospital in Baghdad

Exploding oxygen tank sparks deadly fire at COVID hospital in Baghdad

More than 80 people were killed in a fire that began with an exploding oxygen tank at a COVID-19 hospital in Baghdad, fueling the anger of Iraqis who say their government and political class's inability to improve services and root out state-wide corruption ultimately ends in loss of human life.

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

In some of the worst-hit cities, such as New Delhi, bodies are being burnt in makeshift facilities offering mass cremations as India's new coronavirus infections hit a record peak.

India hospitals running out of oxygen and beds

India hospitals running out of oxygen and beds

Hospitals starved of life-saving oxygen and beds are turning away coronavirus patients, as a surge in infections pushes the death toll towards 200,000.

Flashback: The Chernobyl nuclear disaster

Flashback: The Chernobyl nuclear disaster

Images from the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown on the thirty-fifth anniversary of the disaster.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast