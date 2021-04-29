Top Photos of the Day
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greets Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) before U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Jim Watson/Pool
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the dais behind him, in Washington. Melina Mara/Pool
Workers carry the skating rink portion of Rockefeller Center as they work on the New York City section of the "Miniland" area of the new Legoland New York Resort theme park during a press preview of the park, which is currently under construction,...more
A woman is consoled after her mother died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker paints over a large mural depicting jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny after it appeared overnight on a building in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The graffiti reads: "The hero of the new age". REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Anita Rose, Jim Galbreath and Dan Galbreath, participate in the "8 o'clock Howl" that honors essential workers at the 80th anniversary season kickoff at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A Muslim man prays at a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Shah Alam, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Demonstrators clash with members of security forces during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Paula Bryant, Ma'Khia Bryant's mother, speaks to media alongside other members of the Bryant family and their attorney, Michelle Martin, during a news conference in front of City Hall about the investigation into the police shooting death of...more
Officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) exit the apartment building of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Clergy of the Orthodox Church attend the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Gayesh Ansari, looks at the body of his 8 months pregnant wife, Gulshan Ansari, as he lowers her body into a grave after she died from the coronavirus at a graveyard in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
The full moon, known as the Super Pink Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat
Ultra-Orthodox Jews harvest wheat that will later be used to make matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, near Nof Ayalon, in Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An asylum-seeking migrant father plays with his child while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Baby pigs are seen in a farm near Pergamino, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires during the spread of the coronavirus in Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Ethnic minority Karen troops are seen after setting fire to a building inside a Myanmar army outpost near the Thai border, which is seen from the Thai side on the Thanlwin, also known as Salween, riverbank in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand....more
A demonstrator prepares to throw a stone at a police vehicle during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
The grounds are prepared for mass cremation of coronavirus victims in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Asylum-seeking migrant families walk to turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Fishermen stand on boats at a wharf on the coast of Qingdao, Shandong province, China, following an oil spill in the Yellow Sea caused by a collision between tanker A Symphony and bulk vessel Sea Justice off Qingdao port. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The sun reflects off the White House before President Joe Biden's speech before the Joint Session of Congress in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) react in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Pool
An aerial view of flower fields in Lisse, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A man searches for his belongings amidst the debris after a boundary wall of his house collapsed following an earthquake in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Lydia Brown,92, grandmother of Andrew Brown Jr., is wheeled to the Pasquotank County Courthouse by family members seeking the release of more video footage of Brown Jr.'s killing by sheriff's deputies last week, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina....more
A member of the Congress looks on before President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Jim Watson/Pool
A demonstrator places a cross symbolising the ones who died from the coronavirus in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Supporters hold signs during a rally for pop star Britney Spears during a conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to a paramedic during his visit to the ambulance and emergency medical care station No. 4 in Pushkin, Moscow region, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin
A University of New South Wales research team sets a fyke net to conduct a platypus population survey in a creek near Bobin, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Saint Mother Teresa, wait in a line to cast their vote outside a polling station during the eight and final phase of West Bengal state election, amid the spread of...more
A protester stands guard as demonstrators occupy a busy intersection a week after Andrew Brown Jr. was killed by sheriff’s deputies in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Donations for people with vulnerability to food insecurity are pictured as citizens wait to receive a dose of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine or second dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac during a vaccination day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo...more
Members of an asylum-seeking migrant family wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Central American migrants return to Mexican side of the Rio Grande river after failing to cross into the United States on an inflatable raft in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris leads a procession of senators through the Rotunda from the Senate Chamber to the House Chamber ahead of the first address by U.S. President Joe Biden to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in Washington....more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Biden delivers first speech to Congress
President Joe Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8 trillion plan in a speech to a joint session of Congress, pleading with Republican lawmakers to work with him on divisive issues and to meet the stiff competition posed by China.
India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll
The world s second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.
Indigenous tribe in Louisiana relocates as rising seas engulf their homes
The Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe, whose ancestors were forced by the American government to flee to Louisiana's bayous nearly two centuries ago, are becoming federally funded climate change transplants as rising seas and eroding lands threaten their home on the Isle de Jean Charles.
North Carolina police kill Black man Andrew Brown Jr. in his driveway
Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, was shot by sheriff's deputies in North Carolina during an attempted arrest in his driveway in Elizabeth City last week.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Families arrive at U.S.-Mexico border in search of asylum
A growing number of families and unaccompanied minors are arriving at the U.S. border, spurred by gang violence, drug-trafficking cartels and natural disasters.
India's COVID death toll tops 200,000 as crematoriums overrun
India's second wave of infections has seen at least 300,000 people test positive each day for the past week, overwhelming healthcare facilities and crematoriums.
Pink supermoon dazzles night sky
The first supermoon of the year lights up the skylines around the world.
The holy month of Ramadan
Muslims the world over break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray, even as the pandemic disrupts observances for the second year.