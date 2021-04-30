Top Photos of the Day
Central American migrants return to Mexican side of the Rio Grande river after failing to cross into the United States on an inflatable raft in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Ultra Orthodox Jews look at stairs with waste on it in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night...more
Fishermen are seen near thousands of fish found dead at Lake Maninjau due to lack of oxygen levels at the bottom of the lake and bad weather that hit the area in Agam, West Sumatra Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Muhammad Arif Pribadi
A man tries to lift a woman that fainted after seeing the body of a relative who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. President Joe Biden stops to pick a dandelion for first lady Jill Biden as they walk to board the Marine One helicopter on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A composite image of 26 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows the International Space Station in silhouette as it transits the Sun, as seen from Bazaleti Lake in Georgia. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell over video call after being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the number one overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
A Muslim man prays at a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Shah Alam, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A boy runs around a bonfire as Ultra-Orthodox Jews mark the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Troops loyal to Libya's internationally recognised government gather to break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Abu Grein, Libya. REUTERS/Ayman Al-Sahili
Men roll joints of a substance to smoke as a child looks on at the corner of 125th street and Lexington avenue in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Anita Rose, Jim Galbreath and Dan Galbreath, participate in the "8 o'clock Howl" that honors essential workers at the 80th anniversary season kickoff at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Gayesh Ansari, looks at the body of his 8 months pregnant wife, Gulshan Ansari, as he lowers her body into a grave after she died from the coronavirus at a graveyard in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) exit the apartment building of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Aanchal Sharma cries over the body of her husband, who died from the coronavirus inside an ambulance at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives of a person who died from the coronavirus collect ashes at the spot where he was cremated, as part of a ritual at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of the media take photographs of South Korean fishing boats taking part in a marine protest, part of nationwide protests to demand Japan to withdraw its decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the...more
Survivors and family and friends of victims of gun violence hold up photographs of people lost to gun violence after delivering a "State of the Union on the Gun Violence Crisis in America" on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man watches as demonstrators attend an anti-government protest in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
U.S. President Joe Biden smiles next to Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) during the Democratic National Committee's "Back on Track" drive-in car rally to celebrate the president's 100th day in office at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia....more
Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon plays with children as she campaigns with local candidate Fergus Mutch ahead of the upcoming Scottish Parliament election at the Benachie Leisure Centre in...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jews harvest wheat that will later be used to make matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, near Nof Ayalon, in Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The full moon, known as the Super Pink Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat
An asylum-seeking migrant father plays with his child while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Baby pigs are seen in a farm near Pergamino, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires during the spread of the coronavirus in Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A woman is consoled after her mother died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A demonstrator prepares to throw a stone at a police vehicle during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
The grounds are prepared for mass cremation of coronavirus victims in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Clergy of the Orthodox Church attend the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Workers carry the skating rink portion of Rockefeller Center as they work on the New York City section of the "Miniland" area of the new Legoland New York Resort theme park during a press preview of the park, which is currently under construction,...more
Asylum-seeking migrant families walk to turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Fishermen stand on boats at a wharf on the coast of Qingdao, Shandong province, China, following an oil spill in the Yellow Sea caused by a collision between tanker A Symphony and bulk vessel Sea Justice off Qingdao port. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view of flower fields in Lisse, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A man searches for his belongings amidst the debris after a boundary wall of his house collapsed following an earthquake in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A demonstrator places a cross symbolising the ones who died from the coronavirus in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Saint Mother Teresa, wait in a line to cast their vote outside a polling station during the eight and final phase of West Bengal state election, amid the spread of...more
Members of an asylum-seeking migrant family wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
