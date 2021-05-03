Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
A man is doused by a water cannon during clashes as people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park for a party called "La Boum 2" in defiance of Belgium's coronavirus social distancing measures and restrictions, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Volunteers stand next to burning pyres of persons who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
Turkish riot police officers scuffle with demonstrators as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, during a nationwide "full closure" imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus contagion, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man reacts in front of a newspaper's front page with the Hebrew words "National Mourning", at the site where dozens were crushed to death in a stampede at a religious festival, as the country observes a day of mourning, at Mount Meron, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
Orthodox Christian worshippers attend the Holy Fire ceremony amid eased coronavirus restrictions at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
People dance while waiting to cross a street during the "Broadway United for Racial Justice" protest to demand racial justice, accountability, and safe work environments in the theater industry, in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Ellen Kay, from Texas, wearing a hat made by California designer Arturo Rios, arrives at Churchill Downs on the day of the running of 147th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
People attend a test music festival as part of a national research programme assessing the risk of COVID-19 transmission in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
A supporter holds a drawing of protest leaders Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak and Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, who face lese majeste charges, during a demonstration demanding their release in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Men look at human remains following an overnight fire on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
A person attends a May Day demonstration in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A priest sprinkles holy water on a believer during the Orthodox Easter service in the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
Ethiopian Orthodox pilgrims attend the Easter Eve celebration at the St. Mary Rock-Hewn church in Lalibela, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Fireworks explode over the Parthenon temple to celebrate the Greek Orthodox Easter, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A man suffering from the coronavirus is comforted by his daughter as he receives treatment inside the casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) personnel escort a man wearing handcuffs to a transport bus from a residence in southwest Houston, Texas. Police responding to reports of a kidnapping said on Friday they had found more than 90 people crammed into a two-story suburban Houston home and suspected it was being used in a human smuggling operation.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
An Orthodox Christian worshipper attends the Holy Fire ceremony amid eased coronavirus restrictions at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
People take pictures as the casket of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, is loaded into a car during her funeral in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Fans attend a performance of a rock band at the Strawberry Music Festival during Labour Day holiday in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Madrid regional government leader and Popular Party's (PP) candidate Isabel Diaz Ayuso gestures at the end of a closing electoral campaign meeting ahead of the regional elections, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
A goose rests near a pond at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
DJ Jubilee plays music at Elsewhere, a music venue and nightclub, at the reopening of the rooftop within restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the Bushwick area of Brooklyn, New York.  REUTERS/Gaia Squarci

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Inter Milan fans celebrate winning Serie A outside the Duomo di Milano in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
Drones forming a logo of the UEFA Euro Cup 2020 light up the sky over the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
