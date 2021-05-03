Top Photos of the Day

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) personnel escort a man wearing handcuffs to a transport bus from a residence in southwest Houston, Texas. Police responding to reports of a kidnapping said on Friday they had found more than 90 people crammed...more

