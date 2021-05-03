Top Photos of the Day
A man is doused by a water cannon during clashes as people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park for a party called "La Boum 2" in defiance of Belgium's coronavirus social distancing measures and restrictions, in Brussels, Belgium....more
Volunteers stand next to burning pyres of persons who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
Turkish riot police officers scuffle with demonstrators as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, during a nationwide "full closure" imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus contagion, in Istanbul, Turkey....more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man reacts in front of a newspaper's front page with the Hebrew words "National Mourning", at the site where dozens were crushed to death in a stampede at a religious festival, as the country observes a day of mourning, at Mount...more
Orthodox Christian worshippers attend the Holy Fire ceremony amid eased coronavirus restrictions at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People dance while waiting to cross a street during the "Broadway United for Racial Justice" protest to demand racial justice, accountability, and safe work environments in the theater industry, in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Ellen Kay, from Texas, wearing a hat made by California designer Arturo Rios, arrives at Churchill Downs on the day of the running of 147th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People attend a test music festival as part of a national research programme assessing the risk of COVID-19 transmission in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A supporter holds a drawing of protest leaders Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak and Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, who face lese majeste charges, during a demonstration demanding their release in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Men look at human remains following an overnight fire on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A person attends a May Day demonstration in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David Swanson
A priest sprinkles holy water on a believer during the Orthodox Easter service in the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Ethiopian Orthodox pilgrims attend the Easter Eve celebration at the St. Mary Rock-Hewn church in Lalibela, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Fireworks explode over the Parthenon temple to celebrate the Greek Orthodox Easter, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A man suffering from the coronavirus is comforted by his daughter as he receives treatment inside the casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) personnel escort a man wearing handcuffs to a transport bus from a residence in southwest Houston, Texas. Police responding to reports of a kidnapping said on Friday they had found more than 90 people crammed...more
An Orthodox Christian worshipper attends the Holy Fire ceremony amid eased coronavirus restrictions at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People take pictures as the casket of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, is loaded into a car during her funeral in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Fans attend a performance of a rock band at the Strawberry Music Festival during Labour Day holiday in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Madrid regional government leader and Popular Party's (PP) candidate Isabel Diaz Ayuso gestures at the end of a closing electoral campaign meeting ahead of the regional elections, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A goose rests near a pond at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
DJ Jubilee plays music at Elsewhere, a music venue and nightclub, at the reopening of the rooftop within restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the Bushwick area of Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
Inter Milan fans celebrate winning Serie A outside the Duomo di Milano in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Drones forming a logo of the UEFA Euro Cup 2020 light up the sky over the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
