Top Photos of the Day
U.S. President Joe Biden gestures in a classroom during a visit at Yorktown Elementary School in Yorktown, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A rescue worker stands in front of a car trapped under an overpass for a metro that partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) cremates a body of a coronavirus victim at the crematory as the country recorded the highest daily increase in deaths since the pandemic began, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Khalil Ferebee tends to his baby son Karter while standing with his brother Jha'rod Ferebee on a stage behind the coffin of their father Andrew Brown Jr. at the funeral in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Sally, a Havanese Pomeranian mix aged 5, sits at the bar with her owner Matt Friedlander, 39, of New York City at the White Horse Tavern (est. 1880) as restrictions eased on indoor drinking in bars, allowing seating at the bar, during the outbreak of...more
A healthcare worker gives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a woman inside a classroom of a school, which has been converted into a temporary vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India. ...more
Wife of Nanhe Pal, 52, cries as she pleads for oxygen support for her husband, who is suffering from breathing problem at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of coronavirus, in Ghaziabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims pray on a street in front of an illegally built mosque which was destroyed in the district of Zemun Polje in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Matt Friedlander, 39 of New York City, drinks with his Havanese Pomeranian mix, Sally, 5, at the White Horse Tavern (est. 1880) as restrictions eased on indoor drinking in bars, allowing seating at the bar, during the outbreak of the coronavirus in...more
Volunteers stand next to burning pyres of persons who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
A policeman asks people who came to receive a dose of a coronavirus vaccine to leave as they stand outside the gate of a vaccination centre which was closed due to unavailability of the supply of COVID-19 vaccine, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis...more
People attend a test music festival as part of a national research programme assessing the risk of COVID-19 transmission in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
People visit the Vatican Museums on the day of its reopening after weeks of closure, as coronavirus restrictions ease, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A priest sprinkles holy water on a believer during the Orthodox Easter service in the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman processes paddy rice which she harvested from a field in Birulia, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Drones forming a logo of the UEFA Euro Cup 2020 light up the sky over the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
