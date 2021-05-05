Top Photos of the Day

World War Two veteran Valentina Startseva, 96, accompanied by her daughter and granddaughter, watches a concert out of her balcony as she receives congratulations from members of the military-historical society "Krepost" (Fortress) on the upcoming...more

World War Two veteran Valentina Startseva, 96, accompanied by her daughter and granddaughter, watches a concert out of her balcony as she receives congratulations from members of the military-historical society "Krepost" (Fortress) on the upcoming Victory Day, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, in Tomsk, Russia. REUTERS/Taisiya Vorontsova

Close