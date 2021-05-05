Top Photos of the Day
Family members wearing protective suits stand next to the body of their relative, who died from the coronavirus, before her cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A general view of the damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a road in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The handover ceremony at Camp Anthonic, from U.S. Army to Afghan Defense Forces, is carried out in Helmand province, Afghanistan. Ministry of Defense Press Office/Handout via REUTERS
Immigrants Yesica Cioli, 34, and Dayana Cioli Vargas, 35, from Uruguay are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Joshua Tree National Park, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Su-25 jet fighters release smoke in the colours of the Russian state flag over Red Square during a flypast rehearsal ahead of a parade on Victory Day, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia....more
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
World War Two veteran Valentina Startseva, 96, accompanied by her daughter and granddaughter, watches a concert out of her balcony as she receives congratulations from members of the military-historical society "Krepost" (Fortress) on the upcoming...more
The Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System, a solar photovoltaic power plant is seen in California's Mojave Desert, in Nipton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Relatives sit next to the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus, as they wait for a grave to be prepared for his burial at a graveyard on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak visits Marine Holiday park in Rhyl, Wales. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Wife of Nanhe Pal, 52, cries as she pleads for oxygen support for her husband, who is suffering from breathing problem at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of coronavirus, in Ghaziabad, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, German Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas, Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi,...more
A rescue worker stands in front of a car trapped under an overpass for a metro that partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
A street vendor sits next to an abandoned ambulance outside the premises of a hospital as the major second coronavirus wave surges in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A healthcare worker provides care for a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A woman sleeps next to her cats in Klong Toey community in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A train is seen at the site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed at Olivos station in Mexico City. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) cremates a body of a coronavirus victim at the crematory as the country recorded the highest daily increase in deaths since the pandemic began, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Beds are seen inside a Gurudwara (Sikh Temple) converted into a coronavirus care facility amidst the spread of the COVID-19 in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from coronavirus surges, as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An asylum-seeking migrant boy stands by his mother at the riverbank after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Sally, a Havanese Pomeranian mix aged 5, sits at the bar with her owner Matt Friedlander, 39, of New York City at the White Horse Tavern (est. 1880) as restrictions eased on indoor drinking in bars, allowing seating at the bar, during the outbreak of...more
Five year-old Lucia plays with toys while Elizabeth Dejesus helps her mother apply for rental payment assistance at La Colaborativa, which offers housing and rental assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Chelsea, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian...more
Brazilian Senator Randolfe Rodrigues talks with Former Brazil's Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Senator Renan Calheiros after a meeting of the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee (CPI) to investigate government actions and management during...more
A resident reacts as she arrives at the site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Sirgregory Allen from Better Men Outreach knocks on doors during a door-knock campaign to provide information about where people can get their vaccinations and answer questions related to hesitancy around the coronavirus vaccine in Detroit, Michigan....more
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is seen at the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building to attend a federal court hearing in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Manchester United fans protest against their owners outside the stadium before the match in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Members of Nepal army personnel rest on a vehicle as they wait to transport a body of a person who died from coronavirus to the crematorium, while Nepal is overwhelmed by a COVID-19 surge as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia, in Kathmandu,...more
People sit on their boats as they wait for customers at Cai Rang floating market on Mekong river, in Can Tho, Vietnam. REUTERS/Thanh Hue
A policeman asks people who came to receive a dose of a coronavirus vaccine to leave as they stand outside the gate of a vaccination centre which was closed due to unavailability of the supply of COVID-19 vaccine, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis...more
