Top Photos of the Day

Eryko, a six month old asylum-seeking migrant from Romania, learns how to walk with the help if his brother Antonio, 16, and father Elvis, as they await with others to be transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio...more

Eryko, a six month old asylum-seeking migrant from Romania, learns how to walk with the help if his brother Antonio, 16, and father Elvis, as they await with others to be transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close