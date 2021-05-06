Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu May 6, 2021 | 7:56am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Eryko, a six month old asylum-seeking migrant from Romania, learns how to walk with the help if his brother Antonio, 16, and father Elvis, as they await with others to be transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Eryko, a six month old asylum-seeking migrant from Romania, learns how to walk with the help if his brother Antonio, 16, and father Elvis, as they await with others to be transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Eryko, a six month old asylum-seeking migrant from Romania, learns how to walk with the help if his brother Antonio, 16, and father Elvis, as they await with others to be transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
1 / 32
A police armored vehicle is pictured during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia.    REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

A police armored vehicle is pictured during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia.    REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
A police armored vehicle is pictured during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia.    REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
2 / 32
U.S. President Joe Biden steps from the presidential limmousine as he arrives outside Las Gemelas Taqueria in the Union Market neighborhood in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Joe Biden steps from the presidential limmousine as he arrives outside Las Gemelas Taqueria in the Union Market neighborhood in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden steps from the presidential limmousine as he arrives outside Las Gemelas Taqueria in the Union Market neighborhood in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 32
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron stand in front of Napoleon's tomb during a ceremony to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Napoleon Bonaparte's death, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France.  Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron stand in front of Napoleon's tomb during a ceremony to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Napoleon Bonaparte's death, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France.  Christophe Petit...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron stand in front of Napoleon's tomb during a ceremony to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Napoleon Bonaparte's death, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France.  Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool
Close
4 / 32
A peacock walks in front of Super Bock Arena during preparations for the upcoming European Social Summit, as part of the country's six-month rotating presidency of the European Council, in Porto, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

A peacock walks in front of Super Bock Arena during preparations for the upcoming European Social Summit, as part of the country's six-month rotating presidency of the European Council, in Porto, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
A peacock walks in front of Super Bock Arena during preparations for the upcoming European Social Summit, as part of the country's six-month rotating presidency of the European Council, in Porto, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Close
5 / 32
Relatives and friends of Nancy Lezama Salgado, a victim of the metro collapse, are reflected on a mirror as they mourn her death next to the coffin at her home in San Juan Ixtayopan in Mexico City. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Relatives and friends of Nancy Lezama Salgado, a victim of the metro collapse, are reflected on a mirror as they mourn her death next to the coffin at her home in San Juan Ixtayopan in Mexico City. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Relatives and friends of Nancy Lezama Salgado, a victim of the metro collapse, are reflected on a mirror as they mourn her death next to the coffin at her home in San Juan Ixtayopan in Mexico City. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
6 / 32
Five year-old Lucia plays with toys while Elizabeth Dejesus helps her mother apply for rental payment assistance at La Colaborativa, which offers housing and rental assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Chelsea, Massachusetts.    REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Five year-old Lucia plays with toys while Elizabeth Dejesus helps her mother apply for rental payment assistance at La Colaborativa, which offers housing and rental assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Chelsea, Massachusetts.    REUTERS/Brian...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Five year-old Lucia plays with toys while Elizabeth Dejesus helps her mother apply for rental payment assistance at La Colaborativa, which offers housing and rental assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Chelsea, Massachusetts.    REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 32
A woman reacts as a healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample for a coronavirus test at a government-run hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman reacts as a healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample for a coronavirus test at a government-run hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
A woman reacts as a healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample for a coronavirus test at a government-run hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
8 / 32
A carpenter works on building new townhomes that are still under construction while building material supplies are in high demand in Tampa, Florida.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

A carpenter works on building new townhomes that are still under construction while building material supplies are in high demand in Tampa, Florida.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
A carpenter works on building new townhomes that are still under construction while building material supplies are in high demand in Tampa, Florida.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
9 / 32
Israeli police detain a Palestinian protester amid ongoing tension ahead of an upcoming court hearing in an Israel-Palestinian land-ownership dispute in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police detain a Palestinian protester amid ongoing tension ahead of an upcoming court hearing in an Israel-Palestinian land-ownership dispute in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Israeli police detain a Palestinian protester amid ongoing tension ahead of an upcoming court hearing in an Israel-Palestinian land-ownership dispute in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
10 / 32
Shi'ite worshipers read the Koran at the Grand Mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Kufa near the holy city of Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Shi'ite worshipers read the Koran at the Grand Mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Kufa near the holy city of Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Shi'ite worshipers read the Koran at the Grand Mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Kufa near the holy city of Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
11 / 32
Jessica Alba, actor and businesswoman, poses for photographers with guests and family during the IPO of The Honest Company at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Jessica Alba, actor and businesswoman, poses for photographers with guests and family during the IPO of The Honest Company at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid TPX IMAGES OF THE...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Jessica Alba, actor and businesswoman, poses for photographers with guests and family during the IPO of The Honest Company at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
12 / 32
A family member mourns during a funeral service for Yehuda Guetta, 19, an Israeli who died of his injuries after he was wounded earlier this week in the Israeli-occupied West Bank by an alleged Palestinian gunman, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A family member mourns during a funeral service for Yehuda Guetta, 19, an Israeli who died of his injuries after he was wounded earlier this week in the Israeli-occupied West Bank by an alleged Palestinian gunman, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
A family member mourns during a funeral service for Yehuda Guetta, 19, an Israeli who died of his injuries after he was wounded earlier this week in the Israeli-occupied West Bank by an alleged Palestinian gunman, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
13 / 32
Family members wearing protective suits stand next to the body of their relative, who died from the coronavirus, before her cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Family members wearing protective suits stand next to the body of their relative, who died from the coronavirus, before her cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Family members wearing protective suits stand next to the body of their relative, who died from the coronavirus, before her cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
14 / 32
Su-25 jet fighters release smoke in the colours of the Russian state flag over Red Square during a flypast rehearsal ahead of a parade on Victory Day, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Su-25 jet fighters release smoke in the colours of the Russian state flag over Red Square during a flypast rehearsal ahead of a parade on Victory Day, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia....more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Su-25 jet fighters release smoke in the colours of the Russian state flag over Red Square during a flypast rehearsal ahead of a parade on Victory Day, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
15 / 32
A general view of the damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a road in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A general view of the damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a road in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
A general view of the damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a road in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
16 / 32
Relatives sit next to the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus, as they wait for a grave to be prepared for his burial at a graveyard on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Relatives sit next to the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus, as they wait for a grave to be prepared for his burial at a graveyard on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Relatives sit next to the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus, as they wait for a grave to be prepared for his burial at a graveyard on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
17 / 32
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
18 / 32
Sirgregory Allen from Better Men Outreach knocks on doors during a door-knock campaign to provide information about where people can get their vaccinations and answer questions related to hesitancy around the coronavirus vaccine in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Sirgregory Allen from Better Men Outreach knocks on doors during a door-knock campaign to provide information about where people can get their vaccinations and answer questions related to hesitancy around the coronavirus vaccine in Detroit, Michigan....more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Sirgregory Allen from Better Men Outreach knocks on doors during a door-knock campaign to provide information about where people can get their vaccinations and answer questions related to hesitancy around the coronavirus vaccine in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Close
19 / 32
European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, German Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas, Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pose for a family photo on the stairs at Lancaster House, at the start of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in London. Stefan Rousseau/Pool

European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, German Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas, Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, German Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas, Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pose for a family photo on the stairs at Lancaster House, at the start of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in London. Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Close
20 / 32
Elephants dust themselves with soil at Taigan safari park in Belogorsk, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Elephants dust themselves with soil at Taigan safari park in Belogorsk, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Elephants dust themselves with soil at Taigan safari park in Belogorsk, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Close
21 / 32
Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from coronavirus surges, as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from coronavirus surges, as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from coronavirus surges, as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
22 / 32
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is seen at the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building to attend a federal court hearing in San Jose, California.  REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is seen at the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building to attend a federal court hearing in San Jose, California.  REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is seen at the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building to attend a federal court hearing in San Jose, California.  REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
23 / 32
Immigrants Yesica Cioli, 34, and Dayana Cioli Vargas, 35, from Uruguay are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Joshua Tree National Park, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrants Yesica Cioli, 34, and Dayana Cioli Vargas, 35, from Uruguay are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Joshua Tree National Park, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Immigrants Yesica Cioli, 34, and Dayana Cioli Vargas, 35, from Uruguay are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Joshua Tree National Park, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
24 / 32
Voters, wearing protective face masks and keeping social distance, queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Madrid's Regional elections, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Voters, wearing protective face masks and keeping social distance, queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Madrid's Regional elections, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Voters, wearing protective face masks and keeping social distance, queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Madrid's Regional elections, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
25 / 32
A woman sleeps next to her cats in Klong Toey community in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A woman sleeps next to her cats in Klong Toey community in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
A woman sleeps next to her cats in Klong Toey community in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
26 / 32
Beds are seen inside a Gurudwara (Sikh Temple) converted into a coronavirus care facility amidst the spread of the COVID-19 in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Beds are seen inside a Gurudwara (Sikh Temple) converted into a coronavirus care facility amidst the spread of the COVID-19 in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Beds are seen inside a Gurudwara (Sikh Temple) converted into a coronavirus care facility amidst the spread of the COVID-19 in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
27 / 32
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
28 / 32
A woman gives police officers water at the site of an accident where an overpass of the metro partially collapsed with train cars on it, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

A woman gives police officers water at the site of an accident where an overpass of the metro partially collapsed with train cars on it, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
A woman gives police officers water at the site of an accident where an overpass of the metro partially collapsed with train cars on it, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
29 / 32
Members of Nepal army personnel rest on a vehicle as they wait to transport a body of a person who died from coronavirus to the crematorium, while Nepal is overwhelmed by a COVID-19 surge as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Members of Nepal army personnel rest on a vehicle as they wait to transport a body of a person who died from coronavirus to the crematorium, while Nepal is overwhelmed by a COVID-19 surge as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia, in Kathmandu,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Members of Nepal army personnel rest on a vehicle as they wait to transport a body of a person who died from coronavirus to the crematorium, while Nepal is overwhelmed by a COVID-19 surge as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
30 / 32
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak visits Marine Holiday park in Rhyl, Wales. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak visits Marine Holiday park in Rhyl, Wales. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak visits Marine Holiday park in Rhyl, Wales. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Close
31 / 32
A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) cremates a body of a coronavirus victim at the crematory as the country recorded the highest daily increase in deaths since the pandemic began, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) cremates a body of a coronavirus victim at the crematory as the country recorded the highest daily increase in deaths since the pandemic began, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) cremates a body of a coronavirus victim at the crematory as the country recorded the highest daily increase in deaths since the pandemic began, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 05 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 04 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 03 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 30 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly anti-government protests grip Colombia

Deadly anti-government protests grip Colombia

Protests originally called in opposition to a now-canceled tax reform have become a broad cry for action against poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems.

Clashes in Jerusalem ahead of court case on Palestinians' eviction

Clashes in Jerusalem ahead of court case on Palestinians' eviction

A long-running legal case, in which several Palestinian families face eviction from homes on land claimed by settlers, is at the heart of the confrontations during the Muslim holy month.

Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road

Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road

At least 24 people were killed and dozens injured when a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in Mexico City on Monday night, crushing cars under fallen carriages and rubble.

Nepal overwhelmed by surge of COVID infections

Nepal overwhelmed by surge of COVID infections

Nepal faces rising infections as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia.

Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night

Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.

Inside India's COVID nightmare

Inside India's COVID nightmare

The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.

Inside a COVID ICU in France

Inside a COVID ICU in France

Healthcare workers tend to coronavirus patients in Saint-Denis, near Paris, as the French government unwinds lockdown and curfew measures, hoping that a stepped-up vaccination drive and continued social distancing will bring the epidemic under control.

The holy month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan

Muslims the world over break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray, even as the pandemic disrupts observances for the second year.

Harrowing photos from inside India's COVID nightmare

Harrowing photos from inside India's COVID nightmare

The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast