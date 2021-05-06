Top Photos of the Day
Eryko, a six month old asylum-seeking migrant from Romania, learns how to walk with the help if his brother Antonio, 16, and father Elvis, as they await with others to be transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio...more
A police armored vehicle is pictured during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
U.S. President Joe Biden steps from the presidential limmousine as he arrives outside Las Gemelas Taqueria in the Union Market neighborhood in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron stand in front of Napoleon's tomb during a ceremony to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Napoleon Bonaparte's death, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France. Christophe Petit...more
A peacock walks in front of Super Bock Arena during preparations for the upcoming European Social Summit, as part of the country's six-month rotating presidency of the European Council, in Porto, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Relatives and friends of Nancy Lezama Salgado, a victim of the metro collapse, are reflected on a mirror as they mourn her death next to the coffin at her home in San Juan Ixtayopan in Mexico City. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Five year-old Lucia plays with toys while Elizabeth Dejesus helps her mother apply for rental payment assistance at La Colaborativa, which offers housing and rental assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Chelsea, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian...more
A woman reacts as a healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample for a coronavirus test at a government-run hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A carpenter works on building new townhomes that are still under construction while building material supplies are in high demand in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Israeli police detain a Palestinian protester amid ongoing tension ahead of an upcoming court hearing in an Israel-Palestinian land-ownership dispute in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Shi'ite worshipers read the Koran at the Grand Mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Kufa near the holy city of Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Jessica Alba, actor and businesswoman, poses for photographers with guests and family during the IPO of The Honest Company at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid TPX IMAGES OF THE...more
A family member mourns during a funeral service for Yehuda Guetta, 19, an Israeli who died of his injuries after he was wounded earlier this week in the Israeli-occupied West Bank by an alleged Palestinian gunman, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Family members wearing protective suits stand next to the body of their relative, who died from the coronavirus, before her cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Su-25 jet fighters release smoke in the colours of the Russian state flag over Red Square during a flypast rehearsal ahead of a parade on Victory Day, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia....more
A general view of the damage caused after a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a road in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Relatives sit next to the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus, as they wait for a grave to be prepared for his burial at a graveyard on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Asylum-seeking migrants' families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Sirgregory Allen from Better Men Outreach knocks on doors during a door-knock campaign to provide information about where people can get their vaccinations and answer questions related to hesitancy around the coronavirus vaccine in Detroit, Michigan....more
European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, German Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas, Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi,...more
Elephants dust themselves with soil at Taigan safari park in Belogorsk, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from coronavirus surges, as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is seen at the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building to attend a federal court hearing in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Immigrants Yesica Cioli, 34, and Dayana Cioli Vargas, 35, from Uruguay are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Joshua Tree National Park, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Voters, wearing protective face masks and keeping social distance, queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Madrid's Regional elections, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman sleeps next to her cats in Klong Toey community in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Beds are seen inside a Gurudwara (Sikh Temple) converted into a coronavirus care facility amidst the spread of the COVID-19 in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators participate in a protest against poverty and police violence, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A woman gives police officers water at the site of an accident where an overpass of the metro partially collapsed with train cars on it, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Members of Nepal army personnel rest on a vehicle as they wait to transport a body of a person who died from coronavirus to the crematorium, while Nepal is overwhelmed by a COVID-19 surge as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia, in Kathmandu,...more
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak visits Marine Holiday park in Rhyl, Wales. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) cremates a body of a coronavirus victim at the crematory as the country recorded the highest daily increase in deaths since the pandemic began, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
