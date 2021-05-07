Top Photos of the Day
Buddhist monks and believers attend a lantern parade in celebration of the upcoming birthday of Buddha at a temple in Seoul, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Private First Class Ann Parra hugs her dad Efrain, as members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion celebrate after they become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100-year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego,...more
Men wearing protective suits place a white cloth over the body of their relative, who died from the coronavirus, before his cremation on the banks of the river Ganges at Garhmukteshwar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 6....more
Relatives and friends carry wreaths as they take part in the wake of Jose Galindo, who died after a metro overpass collapsed and a train plunged onto a busy street, in Mexico City, Mexico, May 6. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A police armored vehicle is pictured during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
People wait to get shots of vaccines against the coronavirus in the Usce shopping mall, where the first 100 vaccinated will receive a discount voucher worth 3,000 dinars ($30.74) secured by mall's management and retailers, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6....more
An Israeli policeman gestures as a car belonging to Jewish settlers burns amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, May...more
Men place coffins with the remains of Red Army soldiers killed in World War Two in a grave during a reburial ceremony ahead of Victory Day celebrations in Kaliningrad, Russia May 6. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Children play chess at a community palace in Makoko, Lagos, Nigeria May 5. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Urns containing ashes after final rites of people including those who died from the coronavirus await immersion due to lockdown, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, May 6. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
President Joe Biden looks at his notes as he delivers remarks on his American Jobs Plan near the Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles, Louisiana, May 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A family member mourns during a funeral service for Yehuda Guetta, 19, an Israeli who died of his injuries after he was wounded earlier this week in the Israeli-occupied West Bank by an alleged Palestinian gunman, in Jerusalem May 6. REUTERS/Ronen...more
A woman reacts as a healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample for a coronavirus test at a government-run hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in Kolkata, India, May 6. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Japan's Yuki Takahashi in action with Cuba's Reineri Andreu during the Men's 57kg semi-final at the World Wrestling Olympic Games Qualifier at Arena Armeets, Sofia, Bulgaria, May 6. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A person walks with dogs outside a polling station during local elections, in Hartlepool, Britain May 6. REUTERS/Lee Smith
An asylum-seeking migrant father carries his child while waiting to be escorted by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, May 6. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Mexico's Rodrigo Diego in action during the men's 3m Springboard semi-final during the INA Diving World Cup 2021 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics Aquatics Test Event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan, May 6. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A peacock walks in front of Super Bock Arena during preparations for the upcoming European Social Summit, as part of the country's six-month rotating presidency of the European Council, in Porto, Portugal, May 6. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
An asylum-seeking migrant family walks while being escorted by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 6. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Nuns from the Tyburn Convent leave a polling station during local elections, in London, Britain May 6. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, bump fists during a visit to the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine May 6. Efrem Lukatsky/Pool via REUTERS
A policeman takes position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators perform as victims of violence while lying on Colombia's national flag during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia May 6....more
People play volleyball on Poolbeg beach amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Dublin, Ireland, May 6. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman leaps while arriving to greet a loved one during CLEAR Connects: A Day of Families, a mass reunion event, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, May 6. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Calvina Strothers (L) is consoled by relative Angela Clark at a vigil for Strothers’ daughter Mikayla Miller, a Black teenager who was found dead in a wooded area near her home, in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, May 6. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
