Top Photos of the Day

Buddhist monks and believers attend a lantern parade in celebration of the upcoming birthday of Buddha at a temple in Seoul, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2021.   REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Private First Class Ann Parra hugs her dad Efrain, as members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion celebrate after they become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100-year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego, in San Diego, California, May 6.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Men wearing protective suits place a white cloth over the body of their relative, who died from the coronavirus, before his cremation on the banks of the river Ganges at Garhmukteshwar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 6. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Relatives and friends carry wreaths as they take part in the wake of Jose Galindo, who died after a metro overpass collapsed and a train plunged onto a busy street, in Mexico City, Mexico, May 6. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
A police armored vehicle is pictured during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia May 5.    REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
People wait to get shots of vaccines against the coronavirus in the Usce shopping mall, where the first 100 vaccinated will receive a discount voucher worth 3,000 dinars ($30.74) secured by mall's management and retailers, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
An Israeli policeman gestures as a car belonging to Jewish settlers burns amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, May 6. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Men place coffins with the remains of Red Army soldiers killed in World War Two in a grave during a reburial ceremony ahead of Victory Day celebrations in Kaliningrad, Russia May 6. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Children play chess at a community palace in Makoko, Lagos, Nigeria May 5. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Urns containing ashes after final rites of people including those who died from the coronavirus await immersion due to lockdown, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, May 6. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
President Joe Biden looks at his notes as he delivers remarks on his American Jobs Plan near the Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles, Louisiana, May 6.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
A family member mourns during a funeral service for Yehuda Guetta, 19, an Israeli who died of his injuries after he was wounded earlier this week in the Israeli-occupied West Bank by an alleged Palestinian gunman, in Jerusalem May 6. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
A woman reacts as a healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample for a coronavirus test at a government-run hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in Kolkata, India, May 6. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Japan's Yuki Takahashi in action with Cuba's Reineri Andreu during the Men's 57kg semi-final at the World Wrestling Olympic Games Qualifier at Arena Armeets, Sofia, Bulgaria, May 6. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
A person walks with dogs outside a polling station during local elections, in Hartlepool, Britain May 6. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant father carries his child while waiting to be escorted by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, May 6. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Mexico's Rodrigo Diego in action during the men's 3m Springboard semi-final during the INA Diving World Cup 2021 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics Aquatics Test Event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan, May 6. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
A peacock walks in front of Super Bock Arena during preparations for the upcoming European Social Summit, as part of the country's six-month rotating presidency of the European Council, in Porto, Portugal, May 6. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant family walks while being escorted by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 6. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Nuns from the Tyburn Convent leave a polling station during local elections, in London, Britain May 6. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, bump fists during a visit to the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine May 6. Efrem Lukatsky/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
A policeman takes position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Demonstrators perform as victims of violence while lying on Colombia's national flag during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia May 6.  REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
People play volleyball on Poolbeg beach amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Dublin, Ireland, May 6. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
A woman leaps while arriving to greet a loved one during CLEAR Connects: A Day of Families, a mass reunion event, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, May 6. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Calvina Strothers (L) is consoled by relative Angela Clark at a vigil for Strothers’ daughter Mikayla Miller, a Black teenager who was found dead in a wooded area near her home, in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, May 6.    REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
