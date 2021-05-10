Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon May 10, 2021 | 7:27am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A part of a wheat field goes up in flames after Palestinians in Gaza sent incendiary balloons over the border near Nir Am, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A part of a wheat field goes up in flames after Palestinians in Gaza sent incendiary balloons over the border near Nir Am, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
A part of a wheat field goes up in flames after Palestinians in Gaza sent incendiary balloons over the border near Nir Am, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 29
Rescue attempts are made as a small whale stranded in the River Thames is seen in London, Britain. DAVID KORSAKS @dkfitldn

Rescue attempts are made as a small whale stranded in the River Thames is seen in London, Britain. DAVID KORSAKS @dkfitldn

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
Rescue attempts are made as a small whale stranded in the River Thames is seen in London, Britain. DAVID KORSAKS @dkfitldn
Close
2 / 29
Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene attend an "America First" rally in The Villages, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene attend an "America First" rally in The Villages, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene attend an "America First" rally in The Villages, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
3 / 29
Russian service members march during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian service members march during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
Russian service members march during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 29
People enjoy beverages at a bar in central Brussels, while Belgium reopens their outdoor spaces, including bar and restaurant terraces, after closing down for months. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People enjoy beverages at a bar in central Brussels, while Belgium reopens their outdoor spaces, including bar and restaurant terraces, after closing down for months. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
People enjoy beverages at a bar in central Brussels, while Belgium reopens their outdoor spaces, including bar and restaurant terraces, after closing down for months. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
5 / 29
An injured woman is transported to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer

An injured woman is transported to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
An injured woman is transported to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 29
A man sits as red hot lava flows during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A man sits as red hot lava flows during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
A man sits as red hot lava flows during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
7 / 29
People wearing protective masks wait in line to watch Tesla's Cybertruck at Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People wearing protective masks wait in line to watch Tesla's Cybertruck at Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
People wearing protective masks wait in line to watch Tesla's Cybertruck at Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
8 / 29
Muslims, maintaining social distancing, perform late night prayers on the 27th night of Ramadan in the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Press Agency via REUTERS

Muslims, maintaining social distancing, perform late night prayers on the 27th night of Ramadan in the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Press Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Muslims, maintaining social distancing, perform late night prayers on the 27th night of Ramadan in the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Press Agency via REUTERS
Close
9 / 29
Somali military opposition troops from Hawiye clan move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali military opposition troops from Hawiye clan move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
Somali military opposition troops from Hawiye clan move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
10 / 29
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks, with an inflatable figure depicting him in the background, at Jacksons Wharf Marina in Hartlepool following local elections. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks, with an inflatable figure depicting him in the background, at Jacksons Wharf Marina in Hartlepool following local elections. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks, with an inflatable figure depicting him in the background, at Jacksons Wharf Marina in Hartlepool following local elections. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
11 / 29
A Palestinian woman demonstrator carries a tire as she walks past a burning barricade during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian woman demonstrator carries a tire as she walks past a burning barricade during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
A Palestinian woman demonstrator carries a tire as she walks past a burning barricade during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
12 / 29
Asylum-seeking migrant families ride on an inflatable raft while crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrant families ride on an inflatable raft while crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant families ride on an inflatable raft while crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
13 / 29
Girls pose for pictures during a beauty contest in Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Girls pose for pictures during a beauty contest in Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
Girls pose for pictures during a beauty contest in Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
14 / 29
An Israeli police officer holds his weapon as he stands in front of an injured Israeli driver moments after witnesses said his car crashed into a Palestinian on a pavement during stone-throwing clashes near Lion's Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

An Israeli police officer holds his weapon as he stands in front of an injured Israeli driver moments after witnesses said his car crashed into a Palestinian on a pavement during stone-throwing clashes near Lion's Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old...more

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
An Israeli police officer holds his weapon as he stands in front of an injured Israeli driver moments after witnesses said his car crashed into a Palestinian on a pavement during stone-throwing clashes near Lion's Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Close
15 / 29
Moldova's Victor Ciobanu in action with Georgia's Dato Chkhartishvili during the men's 60kg semi final at the World Wrestling Olympic Games Qualifier in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Moldova's Victor Ciobanu in action with Georgia's Dato Chkhartishvili during the men's 60kg semi final at the World Wrestling Olympic Games Qualifier in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Moldova's Victor Ciobanu in action with Georgia's Dato Chkhartishvili during the men's 60kg semi final at the World Wrestling Olympic Games Qualifier in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
16 / 29
A person places a handprint with red paint on a pavement as Black movement activists protest in Sao Paulo against police violence after a deadly police operation in Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A person places a handprint with red paint on a pavement as Black movement activists protest in Sao Paulo against police violence after a deadly police operation in Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
A person places a handprint with red paint on a pavement as Black movement activists protest in Sao Paulo against police violence after a deadly police operation in Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
17 / 29
A family sits together during a graduation ceremony inside Ohio Stadium at Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

A family sits together during a graduation ceremony inside Ohio Stadium at Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
A family sits together during a graduation ceremony inside Ohio Stadium at Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
18 / 29
Falconer Giovanna Piccolo performs with her Eurasian eagle-owl at 'Roma World' theme park in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Falconer Giovanna Piccolo performs with her Eurasian eagle-owl at 'Roma World' theme park in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
Falconer Giovanna Piccolo performs with her Eurasian eagle-owl at 'Roma World' theme park in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
19 / 29
People enjoy the sunset at the Tempelhofer Feld in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Christian Mang

People enjoy the sunset at the Tempelhofer Feld in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
People enjoy the sunset at the Tempelhofer Feld in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Close
20 / 29
Palestinians react as Israeli police fire stun grenades during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians react as Israeli police fire stun grenades during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian...more

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
Palestinians react as Israeli police fire stun grenades during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
21 / 29
The grave of Maria do Socorro da Silva Queiroz, who passed away due to the coronavirus, is pictured with the sign reading, "Mother, I love you", ahead of Mother's Day, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

The grave of Maria do Socorro da Silva Queiroz, who passed away due to the coronavirus, is pictured with the sign reading, "Mother, I love you", ahead of Mother's Day, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
The grave of Maria do Socorro da Silva Queiroz, who passed away due to the coronavirus, is pictured with the sign reading, "Mother, I love you", ahead of Mother's Day, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
22 / 29
Climate activist protest against the funding of Enbridges' proposed expansion of its Line 3 tar sands pipeline during a rally outside a Wells Fargo branch in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Climate activist protest against the funding of Enbridges' proposed expansion of its Line 3 tar sands pipeline during a rally outside a Wells Fargo branch in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
Climate activist protest against the funding of Enbridges' proposed expansion of its Line 3 tar sands pipeline during a rally outside a Wells Fargo branch in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
23 / 29
A woman stands in front of a World War Two memorial during a ceremony on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, in Tomsk, Russia. REUTERS/Taisiya Vorontsova

A woman stands in front of a World War Two memorial during a ceremony on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, in Tomsk, Russia. REUTERS/Taisiya Vorontsova

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
A woman stands in front of a World War Two memorial during a ceremony on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, in Tomsk, Russia. REUTERS/Taisiya Vorontsova
Close
24 / 29
A woman wearing a protective face mask joins former British armed forces members and supporters at a "Respect Our Veterans" parade and rally, following the collapse of the trial in Belfast of two British soldiers over the killing of Official IRA leader Joe McCann, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman wearing a protective face mask joins former British armed forces members and supporters at a "Respect Our Veterans" parade and rally, following the collapse of the trial in Belfast of two British soldiers over the killing of Official IRA...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
A woman wearing a protective face mask joins former British armed forces members and supporters at a "Respect Our Veterans" parade and rally, following the collapse of the trial in Belfast of two British soldiers over the killing of Official IRA leader Joe McCann, London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
25 / 29
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with General Francois Lecointre during a ceremony to mark the end of World War II at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with General Francois Lecointre during a ceremony to mark the end of World War II at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with General Francois Lecointre during a ceremony to mark the end of World War II at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
26 / 29
People march in support of the demonstrations taking place in Colombia against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform and against police violence, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People march in support of the demonstrations taking place in Colombia against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform and against police violence, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
People march in support of the demonstrations taking place in Colombia against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform and against police violence, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
27 / 29
A person wearing a rainbow-themed protective mask attends a protest in support of a proposed anti-discrimination bill that makes violence against LGBT+ people a hate crime, which right-wing parties have stalled from being debated and voted on in the upper house Senate, which is needed for the bill to become legislation, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A person wearing a rainbow-themed protective mask attends a protest in support of a proposed anti-discrimination bill that makes violence against LGBT+ people a hate crime, which right-wing parties have stalled from being debated and voted on in the...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
A person wearing a rainbow-themed protective mask attends a protest in support of a proposed anti-discrimination bill that makes violence against LGBT+ people a hate crime, which right-wing parties have stalled from being debated and voted on in the upper house Senate, which is needed for the bill to become legislation, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
28 / 29
Palestinians react as Israeli police fire a stun grenade during clashes at Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Palestinians react as Israeli police fire a stun grenade during clashes at Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2021
Palestinians react as Israeli police fire a stun grenade during clashes at Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 07 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 07 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 06 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 05 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Rescuers save small whale stranded in the Thames

Rescuers save small whale stranded in the Thames

Rescuers worked into the night on Sunday to free a small whale stranded in the River Thames in southwest London.

Afghan blast targeting schoolgirls kills at least 68

Afghan blast targeting schoolgirls kills at least 68

Explosions caused by a car bomb and mortars outside a school in Kabul killed at least 68 people and wounded 165, mostly female students going home after finishing their studies.

Clashes and prayers in Jerusalem on Muslim holy night

Clashes and prayers in Jerusalem on Muslim holy night

Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque on Islam's holy night of Laylat al-Qadr.

Russia celebrates Victory Day

Russia celebrates Victory Day

Scenes from the annual parades commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque

A long-running legal case, in which several Palestinian families face eviction from homes on land claimed by settlers, is at the heart of the confrontations during the Muslim holy month.

Anti-president Somali soldiers begin returning to barracks

Anti-president Somali soldiers begin returning to barracks

Hundreds of Somali forces who back the opposition began returning to their barracks on Friday after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president, a spokesman for the troops said.

Deadly anti-government protests grip Colombia

Deadly anti-government protests grip Colombia

Protests originally called in opposition to a now-canceled tax reform have become a broad cry for action against poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems.

Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night

Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.

French stunt school trains 'badass' women for film industry

French stunt school trains 'badass' women for film industry

A growing number of women are learning how to jump out of helicopters, leap from buildings and brawl at stunt double school at the Campus Univers Cascade in France.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast