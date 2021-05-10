Top Photos of the Day
A part of a wheat field goes up in flames after Palestinians in Gaza sent incendiary balloons over the border near Nir Am, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Rescue attempts are made as a small whale stranded in the River Thames is seen in London, Britain. DAVID KORSAKS @dkfitldn
Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene attend an "America First" rally in The Villages, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Russian service members march during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People enjoy beverages at a bar in central Brussels, while Belgium reopens their outdoor spaces, including bar and restaurant terraces, after closing down for months. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An injured woman is transported to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer
A man sits as red hot lava flows during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
People wearing protective masks wait in line to watch Tesla's Cybertruck at Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Muslims, maintaining social distancing, perform late night prayers on the 27th night of Ramadan in the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Press Agency via REUTERS
Somali military opposition troops from Hawiye clan move to their barracks after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks, with an inflatable figure depicting him in the background, at Jacksons Wharf Marina in Hartlepool following local elections. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A Palestinian woman demonstrator carries a tire as she walks past a burning barricade during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad...more
Asylum-seeking migrant families ride on an inflatable raft while crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Girls pose for pictures during a beauty contest in Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An Israeli police officer holds his weapon as he stands in front of an injured Israeli driver moments after witnesses said his car crashed into a Palestinian on a pavement during stone-throwing clashes near Lion's Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old...more
Moldova's Victor Ciobanu in action with Georgia's Dato Chkhartishvili during the men's 60kg semi final at the World Wrestling Olympic Games Qualifier in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A person places a handprint with red paint on a pavement as Black movement activists protest in Sao Paulo against police violence after a deadly police operation in Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A family sits together during a graduation ceremony inside Ohio Stadium at Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Falconer Giovanna Piccolo performs with her Eurasian eagle-owl at 'Roma World' theme park in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
People enjoy the sunset at the Tempelhofer Feld in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Palestinians react as Israeli police fire stun grenades during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian...more
The grave of Maria do Socorro da Silva Queiroz, who passed away due to the coronavirus, is pictured with the sign reading, "Mother, I love you", ahead of Mother's Day, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Climate activist protest against the funding of Enbridges' proposed expansion of its Line 3 tar sands pipeline during a rally outside a Wells Fargo branch in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman stands in front of a World War Two memorial during a ceremony on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, in Tomsk, Russia. REUTERS/Taisiya Vorontsova
A woman wearing a protective face mask joins former British armed forces members and supporters at a "Respect Our Veterans" parade and rally, following the collapse of the trial in Belfast of two British soldiers over the killing of Official IRA...more
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with General Francois Lecointre during a ceremony to mark the end of World War II at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People march in support of the demonstrations taking place in Colombia against President Ivan Duque's government's tax reform and against police violence, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A person wearing a rainbow-themed protective mask attends a protest in support of a proposed anti-discrimination bill that makes violence against LGBT+ people a hate crime, which right-wing parties have stalled from being debated and voted on in the...more
Palestinians react as Israeli police fire a stun grenade during clashes at Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
