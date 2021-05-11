Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue May 11, 2021 | 7:41am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

An Israeli police officer holds his weapon as he stands in front of an injured Israeli driver moments after witnesses said his car crashed into a Palestinian during stone-throwing clashes near Lion's Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

An Israeli police officer holds his weapon as he stands in front of an injured Israeli driver moments after witnesses said his car crashed into a Palestinian during stone-throwing clashes near Lion's Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City....more

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
An Israeli police officer holds his weapon as he stands in front of an injured Israeli driver moments after witnesses said his car crashed into a Palestinian during stone-throwing clashes near Lion's Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Close
1 / 26
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
2 / 26
Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas. REUTERS/James Breeden

Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas. REUTERS/James Breeden

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas. REUTERS/James Breeden
Close
3 / 26
Flowers left on a three-metre minke whale calf lie after is has been put down on the banks of the River Thames in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Flowers left on a three-metre minke whale calf lie after is has been put down on the banks of the River Thames in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Flowers left on a three-metre minke whale calf lie after is has been put down on the banks of the River Thames in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
4 / 26
Laser beams are shot through the air as demonstrators hurl rocks during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Laser beams are shot through the air as demonstrators hurl rocks during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Laser beams are shot through the air as demonstrators hurl rocks during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
5 / 26
Ruqia Bakhshi, 14, one of the students who was injured in a car bomb blast outside a school, on Saturday, receives treatment at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer

Ruqia Bakhshi, 14, one of the students who was injured in a car bomb blast outside a school, on Saturday, receives treatment at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Ruqia Bakhshi, 14, one of the students who was injured in a car bomb blast outside a school, on Saturday, receives treatment at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 26
A woman lights a candle to commemorate all Czech victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic.  REUTERS/David W Cerny

A woman lights a candle to commemorate all Czech victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic.  REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
A woman lights a candle to commemorate all Czech victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic.  REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
7 / 26
Fireworks explode during celebrations of the Victory Day, marking the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Fireworks explode during celebrations of the Victory Day, marking the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
Fireworks explode during celebrations of the Victory Day, marking the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
8 / 26
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan signs in for a second term after being re-elected as mayor, during a ceremony at the Shakespeare's Globe in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan signs in for a second term after being re-elected as mayor, during a ceremony at the Shakespeare's Globe in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan signs in for a second term after being re-elected as mayor, during a ceremony at the Shakespeare's Globe in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
9 / 26
A relative of a Palestinian, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, is comforted as he reacts at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A relative of a Palestinian, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, is comforted as he reacts at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
A relative of a Palestinian, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, is comforted as he reacts at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 26
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
11 / 26
Police officers detain a man after a stabbing incident at the Countdown supermarket, in Dunedin, New Zealand. Otago Daily Times via REUTERS

Police officers detain a man after a stabbing incident at the Countdown supermarket, in Dunedin, New Zealand. Otago Daily Times via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Police officers detain a man after a stabbing incident at the Countdown supermarket, in Dunedin, New Zealand. Otago Daily Times via REUTERS
Close
12 / 26
A demonstrator draped in a Colombian flag looks on during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A demonstrator draped in a Colombian flag looks on during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
A demonstrator draped in a Colombian flag looks on during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
13 / 26
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 26
Migrant people get into an overcrowded ferry to get home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, after government imposed restrictions on long route public transports amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Migrant people get into an overcrowded ferry to get home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, after government imposed restrictions on long route public transports amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir...more

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Migrant people get into an overcrowded ferry to get home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, after government imposed restrictions on long route public transports amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
15 / 26
A camera operator falls as an Israeli police officer runs after him during clashes with Palestinians at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A camera operator falls as an Israeli police officer runs after him during clashes with Palestinians at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar...more

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
A camera operator falls as an Israeli police officer runs after him during clashes with Palestinians at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
16 / 26
A member of the Texas Army National Guard lights the river bank for asylum seeking migrant Gerson, of Honduras, as he holds his daughters Elisa, 2, and Arlette, 4,  after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on raft, in Roma, Texas.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A member of the Texas Army National Guard lights the river bank for asylum seeking migrant Gerson, of Honduras, as he holds his daughters Elisa, 2, and Arlette, 4,  after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on raft, in...more

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
A member of the Texas Army National Guard lights the river bank for asylum seeking migrant Gerson, of Honduras, as he holds his daughters Elisa, 2, and Arlette, 4,  after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on raft, in Roma, Texas.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
17 / 26
Pianist Giuseppe Califano plays during a candlelight concert inside the archaeological park of Appia Antica, during the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pianist Giuseppe Califano plays during a candlelight concert inside the archaeological park of Appia Antica, during the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Pianist Giuseppe Califano plays during a candlelight concert inside the archaeological park of Appia Antica, during the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
18 / 26
A man stands at the National Gallery of Ireland, as a phased reopening following government guidance begins, after an extended lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man stands at the National Gallery of Ireland, as a phased reopening following government guidance begins, after an extended lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
A man stands at the National Gallery of Ireland, as a phased reopening following government guidance begins, after an extended lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
19 / 26
Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
20 / 26
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators light flares during a protest against Israel near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators light flares during a protest against Israel near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators light flares during a protest against Israel near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
Close
21 / 26
Municipal worker Mohan, 39, cremates the body a man who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Municipal worker Mohan, 39, cremates the body a man who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Municipal worker Mohan, 39, cremates the body a man who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
22 / 26
"Ghost Forest" an art installation designed by artist Maya Lin is seen in Madison Square Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

"Ghost Forest" an art installation designed by artist Maya Lin is seen in Madison Square Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
"Ghost Forest" an art installation designed by artist Maya Lin is seen in Madison Square Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
23 / 26
People attend a candlelight concert inside the archaeological park of Appia Antica, during the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

People attend a candlelight concert inside the archaeological park of Appia Antica, during the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
People attend a candlelight concert inside the archaeological park of Appia Antica, during the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
24 / 26
A man uses a mobile phone near his ponies as he waits for children to ride the ponies at a park in central Kyiv, Ukraine.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man uses a mobile phone near his ponies as he waits for children to ride the ponies at a park in central Kyiv, Ukraine.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A man uses a mobile phone near his ponies as he waits for children to ride the ponies at a park in central Kyiv, Ukraine.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
25 / 26
Rescue attempts are made as a small whale stranded in the River Thames is seen in this picture obtained from social media in London, Britain. DAVID KORSAKS @dkfitldn/via REUTERS

Rescue attempts are made as a small whale stranded in the River Thames is seen in this picture obtained from social media in London, Britain. DAVID KORSAKS @dkfitldn/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
Rescue attempts are made as a small whale stranded in the River Thames is seen in this picture obtained from social media in London, Britain. DAVID KORSAKS @dkfitldn/via REUTERS
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 10 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 07 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 07 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 06 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Anti-government protests continue to roil Colombia

Anti-government protests continue to roil Colombia

Demonstrations fueled by outrage at a now-canceled tax plan have expanded to demand action on police violence, a basic income and the withdrawal of a long-debated health reform.

Asylum-seekers wade across Rio Grande into U.S.

Asylum-seekers wade across Rio Grande into U.S.

Migrants in search of asylum in the United States walk across the Rio Grande into Del Rio, perched on the border about 150 miles west of San Antonio, Texas.

Violence erupts at al-Aqsa mosque as Israel marks Jerusalem Day

Violence erupts at al-Aqsa mosque as Israel marks Jerusalem Day

Palestinian protesters threw rocks and Israeli police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets in clashes outside al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem as Israel marked the anniversary of its capture of parts of the city in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

Deadly Israel airstrikes in Gaza after militants fire rockets at Jerusalem

Deadly Israel airstrikes in Gaza after militants fire rockets at Jerusalem

Violent clashes over Jerusalem escalated dramatically with Gaza health officials saying at least 20 people, including nine children, were killed by Israeli air strikes launched after Palestinian militant groups fired rockets close to Jerusalem.

Afghan blast targeting schoolgirls kills at least 68

Afghan blast targeting schoolgirls kills at least 68

Explosions caused by a car bomb and mortars outside a school in Kabul killed at least 68 people and wounded 165, mostly female students going home after finishing their studies.

Minke whale calf put down after getting stranded in London

Minke whale calf put down after getting stranded in London

An injured minke whale calf that became stranded in London's River Thames was put down on Monday after its condition deteriorated and hopes for its survival faded, hundreds of miles from its home.

Europe slowly reopens as 200 millionth vaccine dose delivered

Europe slowly reopens as 200 millionth vaccine dose delivered

As its vaccination drive reaches a third of adults and COVID-19 infections ease, Europe starts to reopen cities and beaches in the hopes of saving this summer's holiday season.

Russia celebrates Victory Day

Russia celebrates Victory Day

Scenes from the annual parades commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Lava flows as Guatemala's Pacaya volcano erupts

Lava flows as Guatemala's Pacaya volcano erupts

Red hot lava flows during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano in the Escuintla region of Guatemala.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast