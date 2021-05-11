Top Photos of the Day
An Israeli police officer holds his weapon as he stands in front of an injured Israeli driver moments after witnesses said his car crashed into a Palestinian during stone-throwing clashes near Lion's Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City....more
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas. REUTERS/James Breeden
Flowers left on a three-metre minke whale calf lie after is has been put down on the banks of the River Thames in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Laser beams are shot through the air as demonstrators hurl rocks during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Ruqia Bakhshi, 14, one of the students who was injured in a car bomb blast outside a school, on Saturday, receives treatment at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman lights a candle to commemorate all Czech victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Fireworks explode during celebrations of the Victory Day, marking the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan signs in for a second term after being re-elected as mayor, during a ceremony at the Shakespeare's Globe in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A relative of a Palestinian, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, is comforted as he reacts at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Police officers detain a man after a stabbing incident at the Countdown supermarket, in Dunedin, New Zealand. Otago Daily Times via REUTERS
A demonstrator draped in a Colombian flag looks on during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Migrant people get into an overcrowded ferry to get home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, after government imposed restrictions on long route public transports amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir...more
A camera operator falls as an Israeli police officer runs after him during clashes with Palestinians at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar...more
A member of the Texas Army National Guard lights the river bank for asylum seeking migrant Gerson, of Honduras, as he holds his daughters Elisa, 2, and Arlette, 4, after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on raft, in...more
Pianist Giuseppe Califano plays during a candlelight concert inside the archaeological park of Appia Antica, during the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A man stands at the National Gallery of Ireland, as a phased reopening following government guidance begins, after an extended lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators light flares during a protest against Israel near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
Municipal worker Mohan, 39, cremates the body a man who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
"Ghost Forest" an art installation designed by artist Maya Lin is seen in Madison Square Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People attend a candlelight concert inside the archaeological park of Appia Antica, during the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A man uses a mobile phone near his ponies as he waits for children to ride the ponies at a park in central Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Rescue attempts are made as a small whale stranded in the River Thames is seen in this picture obtained from social media in London, Britain. DAVID KORSAKS @dkfitldn/via REUTERS
