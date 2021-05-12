Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Singer Dua Lipa performs at the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain. ©John Marshall via REUTERS

An asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras and her daughter are seen before crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A Palestinian boy walks past the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel. REUTERS/Avi Roccah

People pray after applying cow dung on their bodies during "cow dung therapy", believing it will boost their immunity to defend against the coronavirus at the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam Gaushala or cow shelter on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster, where a scaled-back ceremony takes place due to the coronavirus restrictions, in London. REUTERS/John Sibley

A man uses a mobile phone near his ponies as he waits for children to ride the ponies at a park in central Kyiv, Ukraine.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Smoke and flames rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Grace Peterson, 14, is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine against coronavirus after Georgia authorized the vaccine for ages over 12 years, at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia.   REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Demonstrators form a cross with votive candles after a march to demand justice for the siblings Jose Alberto, Ana Karen and Luis Angel Gonzalez Moreno, who were abducted and killed by unknown assailants, according to local media, in Guadalajara, in Jalisco state, Mexico. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

The brother of Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Shenbari, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, reacts as mourners carry his body during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Police officers escort counter protesters as pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A man rides a tourist tuk tuk amid the coronavirus pandemic in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial for victims of a deadly shooting at School Number 175 in Kazan, Russia. REUTERS/Artem Dergunov

The body of Jagdish Singh, 57, who died after he was brought to hospital for treatment for a breathing problem, is pictured inside an emergency ward of a government-run hospital, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bijnor district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak shows a three-finger salute from an ambulance as he is released, outside Klongprem Central Prison in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Parts of a broken mannequin lie on the ground near a tower building which was hit by Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A person in costume stands at the side of a road during a gathering of the supporters of anti-government protest leaders arrested and charged with lese majeste, waiting for their release in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People sit on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial looking toward the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Laser beams are shot through the air as demonstrators hurl rocks during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Patients receive treatment inside a COVID-19 ward of a government-run hospital, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Smoke rises from a building after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A faithful arrives for the weekly general audience held by Pope Francis, while the coronavirus restrictions are eased at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Palestinians look on as they stand at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take part in a protest titled “Stop Jerusalem Expulsions, save Sheikh Jarrah” outside of the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza after marching from the U.S. State Department building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

People look at employees from different companies working at the site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A view of fans outside the stadium before the match between Sporting CP and Boavista in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Palestinians are seen through a window as they inspect the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian woman carrying a baby evacuates following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

