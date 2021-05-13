Top Photos of the Day
Activists are surrounded by police as they protest against the eviction of a family from their home in El Raval neighborhood in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Smoke and flames rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians gather around the ruins of buildings which were destroyed in Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman stands inside a residential building that was damaged after a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip hit the building in Petah Tikva, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Demonstrators hold the flag of the Misak people while standing on the pedestal of the statue of South American independence leader Simon Bolivar during anti-government protests demanding the end to police violence, economic support as the coronavirus...more
U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks to reporters after her removal as chair of the House Republican Conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A couple fills up multiple 5 gallon gas tanks at a Wawa gas station, after a cyberattack crippled the biggest fuel pipeline in the country, run by Colonial Pipeline, in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Belgian yoga teacher Dorien Dierckx, 29 from Brussels enjoys a beer while relaxing in a jacuzzi full of hot water and a mixture of ingredients used to make beer, and where customers can serve their own beer from the tap at the Good Beer Spa in...more
A billboard advertising "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is pictured outside the Warner Bros. Lot where the talk show is taped, in Burbank, California. Ellen DeGeneres will end her Emmy-winning daytime talk show next year after its upcoming 19th season,...more
A Palestinian boy walks past the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
The mother of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, mourns over the body of her son during his funeral, in the town of Aqqaba near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
People on motorcycles rush to board a ferry at Mawa Ferry Terminal to get home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, after the government imposed coronavirus restrictions on long-route public transport, in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A commuter receives a vaccination shot for the coronavirus during the opening of MTA's public vaccination program at the 179th Street subway station in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the Nepal Army carry a body of a person, who died from the coronavirus, at the crematorium, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tulips bloom in a field near Dannemare in the southern part of Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen
Students warm up during a free surfing lesson in Tarfaya, Morocco. REUTERS/Imane Djamil
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the oldest Al-Masfi mosque, which was damaged during the war against Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
A pro-Palestinian Jewish Orthodox wears a face mask during a protest near the Israeli Consulate following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man rides a tourist tuk tuk amid the coronavirus pandemic in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Mufti Ravil Gainutdin, chairman of the Muslim Spiritual Board of Russia, addresses Muslims during celebrations of Eid al-Fitr, a holiday marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Kids play after Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Amr Ibn El-Aas mosque in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Grace Peterson, 14, is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine against coronavirus after Georgia authorized the vaccine for ages over 12 years, at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
An asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras and her daughter are seen before crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more
Part of a rail is pictured at the site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Arisa Tsubata, 27, a nurse and a boxer, trains with her trainer Tomoko Okada at Tajima boxing gym in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, Japan. Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for over a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the...more
A combination picture shows a tower building before and after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A woman mourns after seeing the body of her son who died due to the coronavirus, outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Argentine nurses take part in a march to protest for their working conditions, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Daisies are seen at Willen lake maze in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Elizabeth Dragomir stands in a line of vehicles waiting for gas at Costco after a cyberattack crippled the biggest fuel pipeline in the country, run by Colonial Pipeline, and her car ran out of gas in the parking lot, in Norfolk, Virginia....more
A goose flies over the river where people punt as coronavirus restrictions are eased in Cambridge, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
A pilgrim attends the 104th anniversary of the appearance of the Virgin Mary to three shepherd children at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A person in costume stands at the side of a road during a gathering of the supporters of anti-government protest leaders arrested and charged with lese majeste, waiting for their release in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A faithful arrives for the weekly general audience held by Pope Francis, while the coronavirus restrictions are eased at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
The granddaughter of one of the family members cries after the eviction from their home in El Raval neighborhood in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Torah scrolls, Jewish holy scriptures, are removed from a synagogue which was torched during violent confrontations in the city of Lod, Israel between Israeli Arab demonstrators and police, amid high tensions over hostilities between Israel and Gaza...more
People pray after applying cow dung on their bodies during "cow dung therapy", believing it will boost their immunity to defend against the coronavirus at the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam Gaushala or cow shelter on the...more
U.S. Representative Liz Cheney arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A man uses a mobile phone near his ponies as he waits for children to ride the ponies at a park in central Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
