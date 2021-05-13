Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
Activists are surrounded by police as they protest against the eviction of a family from their home in El Raval neighborhood in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Smoke and flames rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Palestinians gather around the ruins of buildings which were destroyed in Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
A woman stands inside a residential building that was damaged after a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip hit the building in Petah Tikva, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Demonstrators hold the flag of the Misak people while standing on the pedestal of the statue of South American independence leader Simon Bolivar during anti-government protests demanding the end to police violence, economic support as the coronavirus pandemic batters incomes, and the withdrawal of a health reform, in Bogota, Colombia. The writing on the mock coffin reads "The health reform wants us all in a box." REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks to reporters after her removal as chair of the House Republican Conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A couple fills up multiple 5 gallon gas tanks at a Wawa gas station, after a cyberattack crippled the biggest fuel pipeline in the country, run by Colonial Pipeline, in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Belgian yoga teacher Dorien Dierckx, 29 from Brussels enjoys a beer while relaxing in a jacuzzi full of hot water and a mixture of ingredients used to make beer, and where customers can serve their own beer from the tap at the Good Beer Spa in Brussels, Belgium.   REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A billboard advertising "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is pictured outside the Warner Bros. Lot where the talk show is taped, in Burbank, California. Ellen DeGeneres will end her Emmy-winning daytime talk show next year after its upcoming 19th season, the comedian said in an interview published in The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A Palestinian boy walks past the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
The mother of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, mourns over the body of her son during his funeral, in the town of Aqqaba near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
People on motorcycles rush to board a ferry at Mawa Ferry Terminal to get home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, after the government imposed coronavirus restrictions on long-route public transport, in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A commuter receives a vaccination shot for the coronavirus during the opening of MTA's public vaccination program at the 179th Street subway station in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Members of the Nepal Army carry a body of a person, who died from the coronavirus, at the crematorium, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Tulips bloom in a field near Dannemare in the southern part of Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Students warm up during a free surfing lesson in Tarfaya, Morocco. REUTERS/Imane Djamil

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the oldest Al-Masfi mosque, which was damaged during the war against Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
A pro-Palestinian Jewish Orthodox wears a face mask during a protest near the Israeli Consulate following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A man rides a tourist tuk tuk amid the coronavirus pandemic in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Mufti Ravil Gainutdin, chairman of the Muslim Spiritual Board of Russia, addresses Muslims during celebrations of Eid al-Fitr, a holiday marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Kids play after Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Amr Ibn El-Aas mosque in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Grace Peterson, 14, is inoculated with Pfizer's vaccine against coronavirus after Georgia authorized the vaccine for ages over 12 years, at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia.   REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras and her daughter are seen before crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Part of a rail is pictured at the site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Arisa Tsubata, 27, a nurse and a boxer, trains with her trainer Tomoko Okada at Tajima boxing gym in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, Japan. Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for over a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the hope of making it to the Tokyo Games this summer. That dream was shattered earlier this year after the  International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to cancel the boxing qualifiers due to take place in June and to allocate spots based on the rankings of recent years instead. 'Why did I aim for the Olympics when the coronavirus happened?' I asked myself," Tsubata said, also wondering "who knew the coronavirus pandemic would come at this time?" REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A combination picture shows a tower building before and after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A woman mourns after seeing the body of her son who died due to the coronavirus, outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Argentine nurses take part in a march to protest for their working conditions, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Daisies are seen at Willen lake maze in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Elizabeth Dragomir stands in a line of vehicles waiting for gas at Costco after a cyberattack crippled the biggest fuel pipeline in the country, run by Colonial Pipeline, and her car ran out of gas in the parking lot, in Norfolk, Virginia.  REUTERS/Jay Paul

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A goose flies over the river where people punt as coronavirus restrictions are eased in Cambridge, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A pilgrim attends the 104th anniversary of the appearance of the Virgin Mary to three shepherd children at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A person in costume stands at the side of a road during a gathering of the supporters of anti-government protest leaders arrested and charged with lese majeste, waiting for their release in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A faithful arrives for the weekly general audience held by Pope Francis, while the coronavirus restrictions are eased at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
The granddaughter of one of the family members cries after the eviction from their home in El Raval neighborhood in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Torah scrolls, Jewish holy scriptures, are removed from a synagogue which was torched during violent confrontations in the city of Lod, Israel between Israeli Arab demonstrators and police, amid high tensions over hostilities between Israel and Gaza militants and tensions in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
People pray after applying cow dung on their bodies during "cow dung therapy", believing it will boost their immunity to defend against the coronavirus at the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam Gaushala or cow shelter on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
U.S. Representative Liz Cheney arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A man uses a mobile phone near his ponies as he waits for children to ride the ponies at a park in central Kyiv, Ukraine.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
