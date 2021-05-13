Top Photos of the Day

Arisa Tsubata, 27, a nurse and a boxer, trains with her trainer Tomoko Okada at Tajima boxing gym in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, Japan. Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for over a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the hope of making it to the Tokyo Games this summer. That dream was shattered earlier this year after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to cancel the boxing qualifiers due to take place in June and to allocate spots based on the rankings of recent years instead. 'Why did I aim for the Olympics when the coronavirus happened?' I asked myself," Tsubata said, also wondering "who knew the coronavirus pandemic would come at this time?" REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

