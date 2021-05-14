Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
Family members of Vijay Raju, who died due to the coronavirus, mourn before his cremation at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
An explosion is seen midair as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from near Sderot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Indonesian Muslims attend a mass prayer session at Gunung Labu field as Mount Kerinci Volcano is seen in the background during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in West Kayu Aro, Kerinci, Jambi province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Wahdi Septiawan

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris laugh as they leave after speaking about the coronavirus response and the vaccination program from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
An Israeli soldier carries an artillery shell in a field next to his artillery unit near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
A woman prays next to the carcasses of elephants that according to the forest officials possibly died because of a lightning strike, on the foothills of the Kundoli reserve forest area in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against a Copa Libertadores soccer match between America de Cali and Atletico Mineiro which was halted several times as players were affected by tear gas fired outside the Estadio Olimpico Romelio Martinez, in Barranquilla, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Parra Rios

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Pro-Palestine ultra-Orthodox Jews counter-protest a pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A donkey runs as Palestinians flee their homes during Israeli air and artillery strikes while cross-border violence between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants continues, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Demonstrators are covered in smoke as students protest to demand resources for the public university in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Palestinians gather around the ruins of buildings which were destroyed in Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
A man walks by a restaurant decorated with Taiwan flags in Taoyuan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Kids play after Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Amr Ibn El-Aas mosque in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Senator Steve Stivers (R-OH) gets a kiss from service dog Phoenix, after a press conference in support of Puppies Assisting Wounded Service Members (PAWS) for Veterans Therapy Act, outside the United States Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the oldest Al-Masfi mosque, which was damaged during the war against Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
People enjoy the weather in Washington Square Park in New York City.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
An Indonesian Muslim wears a face mask, designed in the likeness of the Palestinian flag, to curb the spread of the coronavirus as she prays at the Great Mosque of Al Azhar during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Black Movement activists protest against racism and police violence, on the day that marks 133 years since the abolition of Slavery in the country, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
A Palestinian man runs for cover during an Israeli air strike near the ruins of a tower building which was destroyed in earlier strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Manchester United fans with flares protest against their owners outside the stadium before their match against Liverpool. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Muslim worshipers prepare to hold morning Eid al-Fitr prayers in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
A woman stands inside a residential building that was damaged after a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip hit the building in Petah Tikva, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Pro-Palestine ultra-Orthodox Jews counter protesters are confronted by Pro-Israel supporters during a Pro-Israel rally at Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A Muslim worshipper attends Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Didsbury Central Mosque in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
