Top Photos of the Day

An Indonesian Muslim wears a face mask, designed in the likeness of the Palestinian flag, to curb the spread of the coronavirus as she prays at the Great Mosque of Al Azhar during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

