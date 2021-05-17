Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
The al-Jalaa building housing Associated Press (AP) and Al Jazeera media offices is hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ashraf Abu Amrah

People try to topple the statue of South American independence leader Simon Bolivar during a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Anderson, a six-year-old unaccompanied minor from El Salvador, stands in line with other asylum-seeking children as they identify themselves to a U.S. border patrol agent after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, U.S. Over 170 asylum-seeking migrants, including about 50 unaccompanied minors, surrendered to border patrol agents in La Joya and nearby areas on Friday. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Natasha Hibbert poses alongside an exhibition of life-size elephant sculptures, part of the CoExistence campaign organised by the Elephant Family Trust, on The Mall in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A cargo ship, boat marina and the Olympic Mountains are visible from the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, Washington.   REUTERS/Karen Ducey

Smoke and flames rise above a building during Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Police officers stand in line to separate protesters supporting Palestine from a small group of Israel supporters in front of city hall in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

An Israeli soldier walks next to a military vehicle at a mobile artillery unit location on the Israeli side by the Israel border with Gaza. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An advertising of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, is displayed near the Statue of Liberty replica with the Rainbow Bridge at the background, at the waterfront area of Odaiba Marine Park, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura

Rescuers carry Suzy Eshkuntana, 6, as they pull her from the rubble of a building at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A helmet is seen inside a car before the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People gather inside a bomb shelter, as Israeli-Palestinian cross-border violence continues, in Ashkelon, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli military artillery unit fires a shell, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Palestinian demonstrators look at burning tires during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Aquarist Jeremy Simmons is watched by Marcelo Noone-Taylor as he plants corals rescued from illegal trading, in a seven-metre-long reef tank ahead of ZSL London Zoo's reopening of indoor exhibits in London, Britain.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinians, including members of Abu Hatab family, who were killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, during their funeral at the Beach refugee camp, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

People clean inside a synagogue damaged by a rocket, as Israeli-Palestinian cross-border violence continues, in Ashkelon, southern Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

People queue to vote in the election for governors, mayors, councillors and constitutional assembly members to draft a new constitution to replace Chile's charter, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Street vendors sell clothes and flowers near a block of flats with a mural depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin in the town of Kashira in Moscow Region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A disabled Palestinian girl, who fled her home with her family due to Israeli air and artillery strikes, sits in a classroom at a United Nations-run school where she takes refuge, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Dave Cook, volunteer at the North East Land, Sea and Air Museum (NELSAM), tends to the Vulcan bomber on display ahead of the venue's reopening to the public following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, in Sunderland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

A U.S. Border Patrol agent plays rock-throwing with asylum-seeking migrants who crossed the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

People wearing mushroom hats stand in front of the Washington Monument in Washington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

