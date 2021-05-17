Top Photos of the Day

Anderson, a six-year-old unaccompanied minor from El Salvador, stands in line with other asylum-seeking children as they identify themselves to a U.S. border patrol agent after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La...more

Anderson, a six-year-old unaccompanied minor from El Salvador, stands in line with other asylum-seeking children as they identify themselves to a U.S. border patrol agent after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, U.S. Over 170 asylum-seeking migrants, including about 50 unaccompanied minors, surrendered to border patrol agents in La Joya and nearby areas on Friday. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

