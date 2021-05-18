Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

An explosion is seen midair as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds a helmet as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
A Palestinian firefighter reacts as he participates in efforts to put out a fire at a sponge factory after it was hit by Israeli artillery shells, according to witnesses, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ashraf Abu Amrah

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Olga, a six year old asylum-seeking migrant from El Salvador, plays with a doll she found left by previous migrants after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
People ride in a capsule of the London Eye as the attraction reopens while coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Community coordinator Terence Surin hugs Joan Brock, 101, who is a resident at Alexander House Care Home in Wimbledon, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease, in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Medical personnel attend a patient at the emergency room at a clinic in Darmstadt, Germany.  REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Harveer Singh, 65, a villager suffering from COVID-19 rests in a cot as he receives treatment at a makeshift open-air clinic in Mewla Gopalgarh village, in Jewar district, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Smoke and flames rise above a building during Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
People gather inside a bomb shelter, as Israeli-Palestinian cross-border violence continues, in Ashkelon, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
Solemuli Afaese, mother of Anthony McClain, gets emotional as attorney Ben Crump speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally in support of the family of Anthony McClain in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Christian Monterrosa

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
A man enjoys the sunny weather on the first day that tourists from Britain and most EU countries are allowed to enter Portugal without needing to quarantine in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Israeli soldiers cheer as they gather together at an artillery unit position near the border between Israel and the Gaza strip, on the Israeli side. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Archbishop Desmond Tutu waves after receiving his coronavirus vaccination in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
An anti-Olympics group member raises a banner as a rainbow is seen in the sky during a protest rally, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
People pass in a vintage car in front of a rainbow flag hanging beside a Cuban flag at the Health Ministry building in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Members of the Patriotic Millionaires hold a federal tax filing day protest outside the apartment of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, to demand he pay his fair share of taxes, in New York City.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Two migrants cross the Spanish-Moroccan border in the presence of a Spanish civil guard in Ceuta, Spain. Reduan Ben Zakouor/El Faro de Ceuta

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
People applaud as the coffin of Sao Paulo's mayor Bruno Covas, who died from cancer, is transported during his funeral procession in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
Anderson, a six-year-old unaccompanied minor from El Salvador, stands in line with other asylum-seeking children as they identify themselves to a U.S. border patrol agent after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, U.S. Over 170 asylum-seeking migrants, including about 50 unaccompanied minors, surrendered to border patrol agents in La Joya and nearby areas on Friday. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a protective mask as he speaks while making an announcement at a news conference from the stage at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Members of the LGBTQ+ community embrace as they participate in a protest to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Women with their children leave their houses and evacuate to a safer place ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Aquarist Jeremy Simmons is watched by Marcelo Noone-Taylor as he plants corals rescued from illegal trading, in a seven-metre-long reef tank ahead of ZSL London Zoo's reopening of indoor exhibits in London, Britain.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
Smoke and flames rise above a building during Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
