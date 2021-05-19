Top Photos of the Day
An Israeli security force member holds a protester during a demonstration held by Palestinians to show their solidarity amid Israel-Gaza fighting, at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. President Joe Biden tests the new Ford F-150 lightning truck as he visits VDAB at Ford Dearborn Development Center in Dearborn, Michigan. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Moroccan citizens stand next to and swim around the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across this border on Monday, in Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Smoke and flames are seen following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A damaged vehicle is seen under a fallen tree on a road after heavy winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani
Participant Vasil of North Macedonia performs during first semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw
A man takes cover near his car as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, and Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, near Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir...more
Victoria Zaca, 12, receives a coronavirus vaccine at a clinic run by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health in partnership with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to encourage all eligible teenagers to get vaccinated in Philadelphia,...more
Palestinian children, who fled their homes due to Israeli air and artillery strikes, look through a window fence at a United Nations-run school where they take refuge, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America hold their children while sitting along a dirt road as they await transport by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas....more
Moroccan citizens stand on the rocks in front of Spanish legionnaires at El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across this border on Monday, in Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
An aerial view shows a yellow rapeseed, wheat and sugar beet fields in Carnieres, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A U.S. border patrol agent offers his hand to a migrant woman from Guatemala who was caught hiding in thick brush after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Medical personnel attend a patient at the emergency room, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, at a clinic in Darmstadt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A member of Red Cross helps a Moroccan citizen at El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across this border during last days, in Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, speaks during a news conference to launch his Republican campaign for governor of New York in 2022, in Manhattan in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Palestinian uses a sligshot during an anti-Israel protest over a cross-border violence between Palestinian militants in Gaza and the Israeli military, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A woman mourns during the funeral of Israeli man, Yigal Yehoshua, who died after succumbing to his wounds, sustained during Arab-Jewish violence in the mixed city of Lod, at a cemetery in Moshav Hadid, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A child attends a protest by Palestinians and pro-Palestinian supporters against Israeli attacks on Gaza amid Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People salvage their belongings from a damaged house after cyclone Tauktae hit, in Navabandar village, in the western state of Gujarat, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People move away while soldiers disinfect Taipei main station following a surge of coronavirus infections in Taipei, Taiwan1. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Tenzin Kalsang, the Greenpoint children's librarian, looks at some of the 1,000 origami cranes that are displayed to honor victims of the coronavirus pandemic, during an interview at the Greenpoint Library in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan...more
German sculptor Claus Velte and a gallery assistant retouch a waxwork of U.S. President Joe Biden at the Grevin museum, as it prepares to re-open to the public following the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People watch the smokey skyline after the city of Prince Albert declared a state of emergency over a fast-moving wildfire, prompting some residents to evacuate, in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada. REUTERS/David Stobbe
Lightning strikes are seen above the business tower Lakhta Centre, which is under construction in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
