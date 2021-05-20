Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu May 20, 2021 | 8:43am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Flames rise as firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a fire burning in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas

Flames rise as firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a fire burning in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Flames rise as firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a fire burning in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas
Close
1 / 27
A Palestinian woman works in a kitchen inside a house damaged in an Israeli air strike, amid Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman works in a kitchen inside a house damaged in an Israeli air strike, amid Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
A Palestinian woman works in a kitchen inside a house damaged in an Israeli air strike, amid Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 27
Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week with a new national strike called by workers' unions, students and organizations demanding a series of social changes, in Medellin, Colombia.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week with a new national strike called by workers' unions, students and organizations demanding a series of social changes, in Medellin, Colombia.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week with a new national strike called by workers' unions, students and organizations demanding a series of social changes, in Medellin, Colombia.  REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Close
3 / 27
Pope Francis waves before leaving after the weekly general audience, in San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis waves before leaving after the weekly general audience, in San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Pope Francis waves before leaving after the weekly general audience, in San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
4 / 27
A Moroccan boy cries as he swims using bottles as floaters, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border, in Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A Moroccan boy cries as he swims using bottles as floaters, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border, in Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
A Moroccan boy cries as he swims using bottles as floaters, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border, in Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
5 / 27
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi speaks to his Czech counterpart Jakub Kulhanek and Slovak counterpart Ivan Korcok as they visit the site of a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip last week, in Petah Tikva, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi speaks to his Czech counterpart Jakub Kulhanek and Slovak counterpart Ivan Korcok as they visit the site of a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip last week, in Petah Tikva, Israel....more

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi speaks to his Czech counterpart Jakub Kulhanek and Slovak counterpart Ivan Korcok as they visit the site of a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip last week, in Petah Tikva, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
6 / 27
A Palestinian man drives his car, which was damaged in an Israeli air strike, as he heads to a garage, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man drives his car, which was damaged in an Israeli air strike, as he heads to a garage, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
A Palestinian man drives his car, which was damaged in an Israeli air strike, as he heads to a garage, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
7 / 27
A man visits 'A Retrospective', an exhibition of the Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at the the museum Gropius Bau while coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in Berlin, Germany.  REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

A man visits 'A Retrospective', an exhibition of the Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at the the museum Gropius Bau while coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in Berlin, Germany.  REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
A man visits 'A Retrospective', an exhibition of the Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at the the museum Gropius Bau while coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in Berlin, Germany.  REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
8 / 27
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree at the National Mall, as Brood X or Brood 10 cicadas have begun emerging from the earth after 17 years, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree at the National Mall, as Brood X or Brood 10 cicadas have begun emerging from the earth after 17 years, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree at the National Mall, as Brood X or Brood 10 cicadas have begun emerging from the earth after 17 years, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 27
A woman protects her children as sirens sound following rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel near Sderot, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A woman protects her children as sirens sound following rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel near Sderot, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
A woman protects her children as sirens sound following rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel near Sderot, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
10 / 27
Women carry their belongings after salvaging them from their damaged workplaces at a fishing harbour following Cyclone Tauktae in Jafrabad in the western state of Gujarat, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Women carry their belongings after salvaging them from their damaged workplaces at a fishing harbour following Cyclone Tauktae in Jafrabad in the western state of Gujarat, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Women carry their belongings after salvaging them from their damaged workplaces at a fishing harbour following Cyclone Tauktae in Jafrabad in the western state of Gujarat, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
11 / 27
Volunteers Akshaya (R), 22, a law student, and Esther Mary, 41, a lecturer, carry the body of a person who died from the coronavirus for burial at a cemetery in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

Volunteers Akshaya (R), 22, a law student, and Esther Mary, 41, a lecturer, carry the body of a person who died from the coronavirus for burial at a cemetery in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Volunteers Akshaya (R), 22, a law student, and Esther Mary, 41, a lecturer, carry the body of a person who died from the coronavirus for burial at a cemetery in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
Close
12 / 27
A protester stands under a large Palestinian flag as he carries an Indonesian flag and a Palestinian flag during a protest against Israel outside the U.S. embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

A protester stands under a large Palestinian flag as he carries an Indonesian flag and a Palestinian flag during a protest against Israel outside the U.S. embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
A protester stands under a large Palestinian flag as he carries an Indonesian flag and a Palestinian flag during a protest against Israel outside the U.S. embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Close
13 / 27
An aerial view show wood logs on a raft at the Federal Police base in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil.  REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An aerial view show wood logs on a raft at the Federal Police base in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil.  REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
An aerial view show wood logs on a raft at the Federal Police base in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil.  REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
14 / 27
U.S. President Joe Biden whistles in honour of the cadets graduating during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony in New London, Connecticut. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden whistles in honour of the cadets graduating during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony in New London, Connecticut. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden whistles in honour of the cadets graduating during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony in New London, Connecticut. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 27
A demonstrator holds an animal's heart as protests enter their fourth week with a new national strike called by workers' unions, students and organizations demanding a series of social changes, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

A demonstrator holds an animal's heart as protests enter their fourth week with a new national strike called by workers' unions, students and organizations demanding a series of social changes, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
A demonstrator holds an animal's heart as protests enter their fourth week with a new national strike called by workers' unions, students and organizations demanding a series of social changes, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
Close
16 / 27
An Israeli soldier looks on as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as it seen from a naval boat patrolling the Mediterranean Sea off the southern Israeli coast. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier looks on as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as it seen from a naval boat patrolling the Mediterranean Sea off the southern Israeli coast. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
An Israeli soldier looks on as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as it seen from a naval boat patrolling the Mediterranean Sea off the southern Israeli coast. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Close
17 / 27
Chalets are pictured after an overnight snowfall in the village of Le Sepey in Ormont-Dessous, Switzerland.  REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Chalets are pictured after an overnight snowfall in the village of Le Sepey in Ormont-Dessous, Switzerland.  REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Chalets are pictured after an overnight snowfall in the village of Le Sepey in Ormont-Dessous, Switzerland.  REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
18 / 27
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gesture as they arrive for a meeting at the Harpa Concert Hall, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial summit, in Reykjavik, Iceland. Saul Loeb/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gesture as they arrive for a meeting at the Harpa Concert Hall, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial summit, in Reykjavik, Iceland. Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gesture as they arrive for a meeting at the Harpa Concert Hall, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial summit, in Reykjavik, Iceland. Saul Loeb/Pool
Close
19 / 27
A health worker sanitizes his gloves before taking a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test from a mobile swab collection vehicle, amid the major second wave of the coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A health worker sanitizes his gloves before taking a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test from a mobile swab collection vehicle, amid the major second wave of the coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
A health worker sanitizes his gloves before taking a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test from a mobile swab collection vehicle, amid the major second wave of the coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
20 / 27
A man who was stranded at sea aboard Barge P305 due to Cyclone Tauktae looks out of a bus window after he was rescued by the Indian Navy aboard the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kochi, at Naval Dockyard, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A man who was stranded at sea aboard Barge P305 due to Cyclone Tauktae looks out of a bus window after he was rescued by the Indian Navy aboard the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kochi, at Naval Dockyard, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
A man who was stranded at sea aboard Barge P305 due to Cyclone Tauktae looks out of a bus window after he was rescued by the Indian Navy aboard the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kochi, at Naval Dockyard, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
21 / 27
Palestinians stand near the damage in the aftermath of an Israeli air strike on a house, amid Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians stand near the damage in the aftermath of an Israeli air strike on a house, amid Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Palestinians stand near the damage in the aftermath of an Israeli air strike on a house, amid Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
22 / 27
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Close
23 / 27
Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion perform a stunt outside the Science Museum, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion perform a stunt outside the Science Museum, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion perform a stunt outside the Science Museum, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
24 / 27
A Spanish soldier stands next to migrants who rest after crossing the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border, in Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A Spanish soldier stands next to migrants who rest after crossing the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border, in Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
A Spanish soldier stands next to migrants who rest after crossing the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border, in Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
25 / 27
An image taken on Mars by Chinese rover Zhurong of China's Tianwen-1 mission is seen in this handout image released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA). CNSA/via REUTERS

An image taken on Mars by Chinese rover Zhurong of China's Tianwen-1 mission is seen in this handout image released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA). CNSA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
An image taken on Mars by Chinese rover Zhurong of China's Tianwen-1 mission is seen in this handout image released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA). CNSA/via REUTERS
Close
26 / 27
French pianist Eric Artz performs Japanese animated theme songs illuminated with hundreds of candles as during easing of lockdown measures against the coronavirus outbreak during the Candlelight series in Les Salons in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

French pianist Eric Artz performs Japanese animated theme songs illuminated with hundreds of candles as during easing of lockdown measures against the coronavirus outbreak during the Candlelight series in Les Salons in Geneva, Switzerland....more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
French pianist Eric Artz performs Japanese animated theme songs illuminated with hundreds of candles as during easing of lockdown measures against the coronavirus outbreak during the Candlelight series in Les Salons in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 19 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 18 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 17 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 14 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Greece evacuates residents as forest fire spreads

Greece evacuates residents as forest fire spreads

Greek authorities moved more people to safety on Thursday as firefighters battled a forest fire that spread from the Corinth region of southern Greece to western Attica, they said.

In pictures: Israel-Gaza fighting continues

In pictures: Israel-Gaza fighting continues

The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.

World reacts as Israel-Gaza conflict rages on

World reacts as Israel-Gaza conflict rages on

Demonstrators rally around the world as the death toll rises in Gaza and Israel during the most intense hostilities in years.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants who crossed from Mexico into the United States in search of asylum.

Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco

Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco

Spain deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after around 8,000 migrants, many from Sub-Saharan Africa and including 1,500 minors, entered the enclave by swimming in or climbing over the fence.

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza

Interceptors from Israel's Iron Dome rocket defense system fill the sky to challenge rockets fired from Gaza.

Powerful cyclone complicates India's COVID effort

Powerful cyclone complicates India's COVID effort

Cyclone Tauktae unleashed waves of up to 25 feet offshore before it hit the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, leaving a trail of destruction.

Best of Eurovision

Best of Eurovision

Contestants from 39 countries take part in a slimmed-down version of the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, with a limited live audience due to the pandemic.

Israel-Gaza fighting continues as truce calls mount

Israel-Gaza fighting continues as truce calls mount

Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast