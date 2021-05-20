Top Photos of the Day
Flames rise as firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a fire burning in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas
A Palestinian woman works in a kitchen inside a house damaged in an Israeli air strike, amid Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week with a new national strike called by workers' unions, students and organizations demanding a series of social changes, in Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Pope Francis waves before leaving after the weekly general audience, in San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A Moroccan boy cries as he swims using bottles as floaters, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border, in Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi speaks to his Czech counterpart Jakub Kulhanek and Slovak counterpart Ivan Korcok as they visit the site of a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip last week, in Petah Tikva, Israel....more
A Palestinian man drives his car, which was damaged in an Israeli air strike, as he heads to a garage, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A man visits 'A Retrospective', an exhibition of the Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at the the museum Gropius Bau while coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree at the National Mall, as Brood X or Brood 10 cicadas have begun emerging from the earth after 17 years, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman protects her children as sirens sound following rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel near Sderot, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Women carry their belongings after salvaging them from their damaged workplaces at a fishing harbour following Cyclone Tauktae in Jafrabad in the western state of Gujarat, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Volunteers Akshaya (R), 22, a law student, and Esther Mary, 41, a lecturer, carry the body of a person who died from the coronavirus for burial at a cemetery in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
A protester stands under a large Palestinian flag as he carries an Indonesian flag and a Palestinian flag during a protest against Israel outside the U.S. embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
An aerial view show wood logs on a raft at the Federal Police base in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
U.S. President Joe Biden whistles in honour of the cadets graduating during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony in New London, Connecticut. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A demonstrator holds an animal's heart as protests enter their fourth week with a new national strike called by workers' unions, students and organizations demanding a series of social changes, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
An Israeli soldier looks on as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as it seen from a naval boat patrolling the Mediterranean Sea off the southern Israeli coast. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Chalets are pictured after an overnight snowfall in the village of Le Sepey in Ormont-Dessous, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gesture as they arrive for a meeting at the Harpa Concert Hall, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial summit, in Reykjavik, Iceland. Saul Loeb/Pool
A health worker sanitizes his gloves before taking a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test from a mobile swab collection vehicle, amid the major second wave of the coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man who was stranded at sea aboard Barge P305 due to Cyclone Tauktae looks out of a bus window after he was rescued by the Indian Navy aboard the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kochi, at Naval Dockyard, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Palestinians stand near the damage in the aftermath of an Israeli air strike on a house, amid Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion perform a stunt outside the Science Museum, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Spanish soldier stands next to migrants who rest after crossing the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border, in Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An image taken on Mars by Chinese rover Zhurong of China's Tianwen-1 mission is seen in this handout image released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA). CNSA/via REUTERS
French pianist Eric Artz performs Japanese animated theme songs illuminated with hundreds of candles as during easing of lockdown measures against the coronavirus outbreak during the Candlelight series in Les Salons in Geneva, Switzerland....more
