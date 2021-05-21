Top Photos of the Day
People gesture near the rubble of a damaged building as Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Stefania of Greece performs during the second semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Flames rise as firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a fire burning in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas
A Moroccan boy swims using bottles as a float, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border, in Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Medical personnel prepares the body of a patient who died of COVID-19 inside the "farewell room" at the coronavirus Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the "Klinikum Darmstadt" clinic in Darmstadt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
U.S. President Joe Biden signs the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A forensic expert looks for evidence in soil collected where authorities are excavating a clandestine cemetery discovered at the house of a former police officer and containing as many as 40 bodies, most of them believed to be women, in Chalchuapa,...more
An adult cicada emerges out of its shell, as Brood X or Brood 10 cicadas have begun emerging from the earth after 17 years, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A Palestinian boy plays with an infant after returning to their damaged house following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Spanish Civil Guards gather around a body at the shore near the Spanish-Moroccan border at El Tarajal Beach, after thousands of migrants swam across this border during the last days, in Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Isao Kawada, 77, a retiree, poses for a portrait as he visits a public bathhouse Daikoku-yu, in Tokyo, Japan. Kawada, who will only receive his first vaccine on July 2, said he still wanted the Games to go ahead. "We should have them. After all,...more
Mourners carry a casket with the body of Muhammad Kiwan, 17-year-old Arab citizen of Israel, who died after succumbing to his wounds sustained during clashes with Israeli riot police last week, during his funeral in the mostly Arab town of Umm el...more
A Palestinian woman works in a kitchen inside a house damaged in an Israeli air strike, amid Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week with a new national strike called by workers' unions, students and organizations demanding a series of social changes, in Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Pope Francis waves before leaving after the weekly general audience, in San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A man visits 'A Retrospective', an exhibition of the Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at the the museum Gropius Bau while coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Volunteers Akshaya (R), 22, a law student, and Esther Mary, 41, a lecturer, carry the body of a person who died from the coronavirus for burial at a cemetery in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
Chalets are pictured after an overnight snowfall in the village of Le Sepey in Ormont-Dessous, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
