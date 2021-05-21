Top Photos of the Day

Isao Kawada, 77, a retiree, poses for a portrait as he visits a public bathhouse Daikoku-yu, in Tokyo, Japan. Kawada, who will only receive his first vaccine on July 2, said he still wanted the Games to go ahead. "We should have them. After all,...more

Isao Kawada, 77, a retiree, poses for a portrait as he visits a public bathhouse Daikoku-yu, in Tokyo, Japan. Kawada, who will only receive his first vaccine on July 2, said he still wanted the Games to go ahead. "We should have them. After all, everybody looked forward to them," he said. "There's just no excitement. The mood now is almost like a wake." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

