Top Photos of the Day

A boy rides his bicycle near the rubble of a house which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting, in Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
A resident spends the night outdoors with his cat in the city of Dali following an earthquake in Yangbi county, Yunnan province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Maneskin of Italy pose with the trophy following a news conference after winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A view shows shallow sand graves of people, some of which are suspected to have died from the coronavirus, on the banks of the river Ganges in Phaphamau on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India. REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla
Migrants from Central America are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Family members of a victim of the coronavirus pray at a hospital mortuary before burial, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
People visit Little Island Park, almost three acres of new public park space which sits on stilts over the Hudson River and the remnants of Pier 54 in the larger Hudson River Park, on Manhattan's West Side, in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Phil Mickelson hits out of the rough on the sixteenth course during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of damaged houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting, in Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
A group of migrants rest on the ground next to Red Cross tents as they wait to be cared for, in the port of Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A crashed cable car is seen after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy. ALPINE RESCUE SERVICE/via REUTERS
Farmers wearing a protective face masks view a cow from ringside at the Carrigallen Mart cattle auction in Carrigallen, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A view shows a boat at the edge of Lac Rose also known as Lake Retba in Niaga, near Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Migrants from Central America jump a fence as they run south towards Mexico while being chased by a U.S. border patrol agent after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman reacts during the burial of victims of a military airplane crash carrying Nigeria's army chief, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other officers, in Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Graduating seniors toss their hats in celebration at the conclusion of graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 at the United States Military Academy (USMA) West Point, in Michie Stadium in West Point, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Jewish boy holding a Palestine flag takes part in a protest in support of Palestinians in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Police officers stand guard in front of the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral during a rally for the rights of transgender people in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks with William Weber, an Army veteran, at the Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall of Remembrance ground breaking ceremony on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
A Palestinian man plays with pet lion cubs on a house rooftop in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Paralympics swimmer Daniel Dias, who has 24 Paralympics medals, swims during a practice session as he prepares for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics games in Atibaia, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Participant Stefania of Greece performs during the final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A man pulls a raft full of asylum-seeking migrants from Central America after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Kennedy Center honoree actor Dick Van Dyke arrives for the 43rd Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
