Pictures | Tue May 25, 2021

Top Photos of the Day

A Palestinian man plays with pet lion cubs on a house rooftop in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A gibbon walks amid models of vehicles at a zoo in the park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Mother and daughter Brittany and Brooklyn Elmore pose for a portrait in front of a mural of George Floyd ahead of the anniversary of Floyd’s death in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Family members of a victim of the coronavirus pray at a hospital mortuary before burial, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
The hand of an assembly factory employee is seen as he waits to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine aboard a bus in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Patients suffering from coronavirus receive oxygen support as they sit inside a classroom turned COVID-19 care facility on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Forensic officers work at the area after Sasha Johnson, a Black Lives Matter activist, was shot in an early morning attack near her home in Peckham, London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America walk down a dirt road after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, former president Win Myint and doctor Myo Aung appear at a court in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. MRTV/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Belarusian blogger Roman Protasevich, detained when a Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk, is seen in a pre-trial detention facility, as he says, in Minsk, Belarus. Telegram@Zheltyeslivy/Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
A boy rides his bicycle near the rubble of a house which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting, in Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Employees of an assembly factory are seen reflected in the mirror of a bus as they receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
A view shows shallow sand graves of people, some of which are suspected to have died from the coronavirus, on the banks of the river Ganges in Phaphamau on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India. REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
Bethel Boateng and her sister Natalie Boateng pose for a portrait along Pena Boulevard nearly a year after they and other youth led a march onto the highway in protest of the killing of George Floyd in Denver, Colorado.   REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
A man rides his bicycle over the ashes where a public transportation bus was burned during a protest for policy reforms and against the government, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Jose, a five year old asylum-seeking migrant boy from El Salvador, is shielded from the rain by his mother Salilia as they await to be transported by the U.S. board patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
People walk near destroyed homes by lava deposited during the Mount Nyiragongo volcanic eruption near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
A resident spends the night outdoors with his cat in the city of Dali following an earthquake in Yangbi county, Yunnan province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
A view shows a boat at the edge of Lac Rose also known as Lake Retba in Niaga, near Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A worker lays down new patches of colourful carpet in a shopping centre as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Migrants from Central America are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
The Godrevy Lighthouse is seen just after sunrise, in St Ives Bay, Cornwall, southwest Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Drake, accompanied by his son Adonis, accepts the award for Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
