Top Photos of the Day

Ghenwa, 21, a trainee flight attendant, poses for a photograph in her room in Damascus, Syria. The freedom to travel was the main reason Ghenwa decided to train as an air hostess, having dropped out of university where she was studying architecture....more

Ghenwa, 21, a trainee flight attendant, poses for a photograph in her room in Damascus, Syria. The freedom to travel was the main reason Ghenwa decided to train as an air hostess, having dropped out of university where she was studying architecture. "I'm Syrian and I can't travel at the moment except through this opportunity," said Ghenwa. "It's the only opportunity that makes me feel I can move faster... to feel the freedom of borders." REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar

Close