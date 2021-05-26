Top Photos of the Day
A supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, coincides with a total lunar eclipse making the Moon appear red over the skies of Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Community organizer Tommy McBrayer leads a chant in solidarity with George Floyd on the first anniversary of his death, at George Floyd Square, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS
A demonstrator smokes a cigarette near a fire site during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Pope Francis greets people as he arrives at the San Damaso courtyard for the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Lemurs are seen as Seenlada Supat, 11, plays keyboard for animals at a zoo in Chonburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Cellist Claire Oppert plays music to soothe patient Bernard Genin, 79, at end-of-life care home Jeanne Garnier in Paris, France. REUTERS/Yiming Woo
Electric and LED candles bearing the names of people killed by police illuminate the fist sculpture as people gather at the George Floyd Square to commemorate the first anniversary of Floyd's death, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A family member holds onto Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, as family members face reporters at the White House following their meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Demonstrators climb a structure during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Atlantic Puffin is seen in the rain on Skomer Island, off the coast of Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Relatives of a man who died from the mourn during his cremation at a crematorium ground in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, along with other family members and lawyers, raise fists and say his name while facing reporters at the White House following their meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ghenwa, 21, a trainee flight attendant, poses for a photograph in her room in Damascus, Syria. The freedom to travel was the main reason Ghenwa decided to train as an air hostess, having dropped out of university where she was studying architecture....more
A man watches from a window as a car is pulled out from a hole that has opened up next to an apartment building, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
People ride on a bus as they head to a polling station to cast their vote, during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar
The Godrevy Lighthouse is seen just after sunrise, in St Ives Bay, Cornwall, southwest Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Buddhist monks wearing protective masks takes part on a ritual at the Borobudur temple, the largest Buddhist temple in the world, during the celebrations of Vesak Day, marking the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, in Magelang, Central Java...more
Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, puts his arm around U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) near Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), as he and other members of the Floyd family pose with leaders in the Rayburn Room of the U.S. Capitol in Washington....more
Statues of late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong wrapped in plastic are seen displayed at a souvenir stall at Nanniwan, a former revolutionary base of the Communist Party of China, ahead of the 100th founding anniversary of the party during a...more
Demonstrators face security forces during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A man walk past banners depciting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near damaged buildings, ahead of the May 26 presidential election, in Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Reverend Al Sharpton kneel with community leaders for 9 minutes and 29 seconds on the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, at the National Action Network in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship in the seas off the Colombo Harbour as villagers push the cargo spilled from it on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People walk on the street in Harlem, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A surfer stretches before walking into the Pacific Ocean in Manhattan Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Patients suffering from coronavirus receive oxygen support as they sit inside a classroom turned COVID-19 care facility on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, former president Win Myint and doctor Myo Aung appear at a court in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. MRTV/REUTERS TV
Forensic officers work at the area after Sasha Johnson, a Black Lives Matter activist, was shot in an early morning attack near her home in Peckham, London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Alex Brandon/Pool
A demonstrator holds up a flag near flower wreaths with the names of people who have died in past protests placed in front of the congress as a no-confidence motion debate against the defense minister takes place, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa...more
Relatives stand next to the burning pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus during his cremation at a crematorium ground in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Employees of an assembly factory are seen reflected in the mirror of a bus as they receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man rides his bicycle over the ashes where a public transportation bus was burned during a protest for policy reforms and against the government, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A view shows a boat at the edge of Lac Rose also known as Lake Retba in Niaga, near Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A worker lays down new patches of colourful carpet in a shopping centre as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
