Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed May 26, 2021 | 9:41am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, coincides with a total lunar eclipse making the Moon appear red over the skies of Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

A supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, coincides with a total lunar eclipse making the Moon appear red over the skies of Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, coincides with a total lunar eclipse making the Moon appear red over the skies of Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
1 / 36
Community organizer Tommy McBrayer leads a chant in solidarity with George Floyd on the first anniversary of his death, at George Floyd Square, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Community organizer Tommy McBrayer leads a chant in solidarity with George Floyd on the first anniversary of his death, at George Floyd Square, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Community organizer Tommy McBrayer leads a chant in solidarity with George Floyd on the first anniversary of his death, at George Floyd Square, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Close
2 / 36
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 36
A demonstrator smokes a cigarette near a fire site during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A demonstrator smokes a cigarette near a fire site during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A demonstrator smokes a cigarette near a fire site during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
4 / 36
Pope Francis greets people as he arrives at the San Damaso courtyard for the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Pope Francis greets people as he arrives at the San Damaso courtyard for the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Pope Francis greets people as he arrives at the San Damaso courtyard for the weekly general audience at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
5 / 36
Lemurs are seen as Seenlada Supat, 11, plays keyboard for animals at a zoo in Chonburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Lemurs are seen as Seenlada Supat, 11, plays keyboard for animals at a zoo in Chonburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Lemurs are seen as Seenlada Supat, 11, plays keyboard for animals at a zoo in Chonburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
6 / 36
Cellist Claire Oppert plays music to soothe patient Bernard Genin, 79, at end-of-life care home Jeanne Garnier in Paris, France. REUTERS/Yiming Woo

Cellist Claire Oppert plays music to soothe patient Bernard Genin, 79, at end-of-life care home Jeanne Garnier in Paris, France. REUTERS/Yiming Woo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Cellist Claire Oppert plays music to soothe patient Bernard Genin, 79, at end-of-life care home Jeanne Garnier in Paris, France. REUTERS/Yiming Woo
Close
7 / 36
Electric and LED candles bearing the names of people killed by police illuminate the fist sculpture as   people gather at the George Floyd Square to commemorate the first anniversary of Floyd's death, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Electric and LED candles bearing the names of people killed by police illuminate the fist sculpture as   people gather at the George Floyd Square to commemorate the first anniversary of Floyd's death, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Electric and LED candles bearing the names of people killed by police illuminate the fist sculpture as   people gather at the George Floyd Square to commemorate the first anniversary of Floyd's death, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Close
8 / 36
A family member holds onto Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, as family members face reporters at the White House following their meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

A family member holds onto Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, as family members face reporters at the White House following their meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A family member holds onto Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, as family members face reporters at the White House following their meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Close
9 / 36
Demonstrators climb a structure during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Demonstrators climb a structure during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Demonstrators climb a structure during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
10 / 36
An Atlantic Puffin is seen in the rain on Skomer Island, off the coast of Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

An Atlantic Puffin is seen in the rain on Skomer Island, off the coast of Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
An Atlantic Puffin is seen in the rain on Skomer Island, off the coast of Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
11 / 36
Relatives of a man who died from the mourn during his cremation at a crematorium ground in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Relatives of a man who died from the mourn during his cremation at a crematorium ground in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Relatives of a man who died from the mourn during his cremation at a crematorium ground in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
12 / 36
Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, along with other family members and lawyers, raise fists and say his name while facing reporters at the White House following their meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, along with other family members and lawyers, raise fists and say his name while facing reporters at the White House following their meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, along with other family members and lawyers, raise fists and say his name while facing reporters at the White House following their meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 36
Ghenwa, 21, a trainee flight attendant, poses for a photograph in her room in Damascus, Syria. The freedom to travel was the main reason Ghenwa decided to train as an air hostess, having dropped out of university where she was studying architecture. "I'm Syrian and I can't travel at the moment except through this opportunity," said Ghenwa. "It's the only opportunity that makes me feel I can move faster... to feel the freedom of borders." REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar

Ghenwa, 21, a trainee flight attendant, poses for a photograph in her room in Damascus, Syria. The freedom to travel was the main reason Ghenwa decided to train as an air hostess, having dropped out of university where she was studying architecture....more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Ghenwa, 21, a trainee flight attendant, poses for a photograph in her room in Damascus, Syria. The freedom to travel was the main reason Ghenwa decided to train as an air hostess, having dropped out of university where she was studying architecture. "I'm Syrian and I can't travel at the moment except through this opportunity," said Ghenwa. "It's the only opportunity that makes me feel I can move faster... to feel the freedom of borders." REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar
Close
14 / 36
A man watches from a window as a car is pulled out from a hole that has opened up next to an apartment building, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A man watches from a window as a car is pulled out from a hole that has opened up next to an apartment building, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A man watches from a window as a car is pulled out from a hole that has opened up next to an apartment building, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
15 / 36
People ride on a bus as they head to a polling station to cast their vote, during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria.  REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar

People ride on a bus as they head to a polling station to cast their vote, during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria.  REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
People ride on a bus as they head to a polling station to cast their vote, during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria.  REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar
Close
16 / 36
The Godrevy Lighthouse is seen just after sunrise, in St Ives Bay, Cornwall, southwest Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The Godrevy Lighthouse is seen just after sunrise, in St Ives Bay, Cornwall, southwest Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
The Godrevy Lighthouse is seen just after sunrise, in St Ives Bay, Cornwall, southwest Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
17 / 36
Buddhist monks wearing protective masks takes part on a ritual at the Borobudur temple, the largest Buddhist temple in the world, during the celebrations of Vesak Day, marking the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, in Magelang, Central Java province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Buddhist monks wearing protective masks takes part on a ritual at the Borobudur temple, the largest Buddhist temple in the world, during the celebrations of Vesak Day, marking the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, in Magelang, Central Java...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Buddhist monks wearing protective masks takes part on a ritual at the Borobudur temple, the largest Buddhist temple in the world, during the celebrations of Vesak Day, marking the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, in Magelang, Central Java province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
18 / 36
Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, puts his arm around U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) near Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), as he and other members of the Floyd family pose with leaders in the Rayburn Room of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Mandel Ngan/Pool

Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, puts his arm around U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) near Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), as he and other members of the Floyd family pose with leaders in the Rayburn Room of the U.S. Capitol in Washington....more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, puts his arm around U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) near Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), as he and other members of the Floyd family pose with leaders in the Rayburn Room of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Mandel Ngan/Pool
Close
19 / 36
Statues of late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong wrapped in plastic are seen displayed at a souvenir stall at Nanniwan, a former revolutionary base of the Communist Party of China, ahead of the 100th founding anniversary of the party during a government-organised tour in Yanan, Shaanxi province, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Statues of late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong wrapped in plastic are seen displayed at a souvenir stall at Nanniwan, a former revolutionary base of the Communist Party of China, ahead of the 100th founding anniversary of the party during a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Statues of late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong wrapped in plastic are seen displayed at a souvenir stall at Nanniwan, a former revolutionary base of the Communist Party of China, ahead of the 100th founding anniversary of the party during a government-organised tour in Yanan, Shaanxi province, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
20 / 36
Demonstrators face security forces during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Demonstrators face security forces during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Demonstrators face security forces during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
21 / 36
A man walk past banners depciting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near damaged buildings, ahead of the May 26 presidential election, in Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A man walk past banners depciting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near damaged buildings, ahead of the May 26 presidential election, in Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A man walk past banners depciting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near damaged buildings, ahead of the May 26 presidential election, in Homs, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
22 / 36
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Reverend Al Sharpton kneel with community leaders for 9 minutes and 29 seconds on the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, at the National Action Network in New York City.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Reverend Al Sharpton kneel with community leaders for 9 minutes and 29 seconds on the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, at the National Action Network in New York City.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Reverend Al Sharpton kneel with community leaders for 9 minutes and 29 seconds on the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, at the National Action Network in New York City.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
23 / 36
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship in the seas off the Colombo Harbour as villagers push the cargo spilled from it on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship in the seas off the Colombo Harbour as villagers push the cargo spilled from it on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship in the seas off the Colombo Harbour as villagers push the cargo spilled from it on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
24 / 36
People walk on the street in Harlem, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People walk on the street in Harlem, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
People walk on the street in Harlem, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
25 / 36
A surfer stretches before walking into the Pacific Ocean in Manhattan Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A surfer stretches before walking into the Pacific Ocean in Manhattan Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A surfer stretches before walking into the Pacific Ocean in Manhattan Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
26 / 36
Patients suffering from coronavirus receive oxygen support as they sit inside a classroom turned COVID-19 care facility on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Patients suffering from coronavirus receive oxygen support as they sit inside a classroom turned COVID-19 care facility on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Patients suffering from coronavirus receive oxygen support as they sit inside a classroom turned COVID-19 care facility on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
27 / 36
Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, former president Win Myint and doctor Myo Aung appear at a court in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. MRTV/REUTERS TV

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, former president Win Myint and doctor Myo Aung appear at a court in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. MRTV/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, former president Win Myint and doctor Myo Aung appear at a court in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. MRTV/REUTERS TV
Close
28 / 36
Forensic officers work at the area after Sasha Johnson, a Black Lives Matter activist, was shot in an early morning attack near her home in Peckham, London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Forensic officers work at the area after Sasha Johnson, a Black Lives Matter activist, was shot in an early morning attack near her home in Peckham, London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Forensic officers work at the area after Sasha Johnson, a Black Lives Matter activist, was shot in an early morning attack near her home in Peckham, London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
29 / 36
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Alex Brandon/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Alex Brandon/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Alex Brandon/Pool
Close
30 / 36
A demonstrator holds up a flag near flower wreaths with the names of people who have died in past protests placed in front of the congress as a no-confidence motion debate against the defense minister takes place, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A demonstrator holds up a flag near flower wreaths with the names of people who have died in past protests placed in front of the congress as a no-confidence motion debate against the defense minister takes place, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa...more

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
A demonstrator holds up a flag near flower wreaths with the names of people who have died in past protests placed in front of the congress as a no-confidence motion debate against the defense minister takes place, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
31 / 36
Relatives stand next to the burning pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus during his cremation at a crematorium ground in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Relatives stand next to the burning pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus during his cremation at a crematorium ground in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Relatives stand next to the burning pyre of a man who died from the coronavirus during his cremation at a crematorium ground in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
32 / 36
Employees of an assembly factory are seen reflected in the mirror of a bus as they receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Employees of an assembly factory are seen reflected in the mirror of a bus as they receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Employees of an assembly factory are seen reflected in the mirror of a bus as they receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
33 / 36
A man rides his bicycle over the ashes where a public transportation bus was burned during a protest for policy reforms and against the government, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A man rides his bicycle over the ashes where a public transportation bus was burned during a protest for policy reforms and against the government, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
A man rides his bicycle over the ashes where a public transportation bus was burned during a protest for policy reforms and against the government, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
34 / 36
A view shows a boat at the edge of Lac Rose also known as Lake Retba in Niaga, near Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A view shows a boat at the edge of Lac Rose also known as Lake Retba in Niaga, near Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A view shows a boat at the edge of Lac Rose also known as Lake Retba in Niaga, near Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
35 / 36
A worker lays down new patches of colourful carpet in a shopping centre as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A worker lays down new patches of colourful carpet in a shopping centre as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
A worker lays down new patches of colourful carpet in a shopping centre as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 25 2021
The Black Lives Matter protests that swept America and beyond after the murder of George Floyd

The Black Lives Matter protests that swept America and beyond after the murder of George Floyd

Looking back on a racial justice movement that swept U.S. cities and beyond in the wake of the death of George Floyd one year ago.

May 25 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 24 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 23 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Spectacular views of the rare Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse

Spectacular views of the rare Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse

The full moon will be the year's biggest "supermoon" and feature the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years.

Container ship ablaze off coast of Sri Lanka

Container ship ablaze off coast of Sri Lanka

The MV X-Press Pearl was anchored off the Colombo harbor when a container caught fire.

America remembers George Floyd, one year after his murder

America remembers George Floyd, one year after his murder

The U.S. marks the first anniversary of George Floyd's murder at the hands of Minneapolis police, which prompted protests against racism and police violence and led to policing-reform efforts at the state and national level.

Anti-government activists clash with police in Baghdad

Anti-government activists clash with police in Baghdad

Hundreds demonstrated in Tahrir Square, shouting slogans against Iran-backed militias and accusing the government of failing to answer for the deaths of dozens of activists shot dead in different parts of Iraq in recent months.

A year after the murder of George Floyd, protesters reflect on what's changed

A year after the murder of George Floyd, protesters reflect on what's changed

A year after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, the subjects of five powerful Reuters photos reflect on equality, justice and disillusionment.

The Black Lives Matter protests that swept America and beyond after the murder of George Floyd

The Black Lives Matter protests that swept America and beyond after the murder of George Floyd

Looking back on a racial justice movement that swept U.S. cities and beyond in the wake of the death of George Floyd one year ago.

Harrowing scenes from inside India's COVID nightmare

Harrowing scenes from inside India's COVID nightmare

India's overall death toll from COVID-19 has crossed 300,000, with hospitals and crematoria overflowing and the health system overwhelmed.

Migrants cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Migrants cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Migrants in search of asylum in the United States cross the Rio Grande into Texas.

In pictures: Destruction across Gaza after 11 days of Israel-Hamas fighting

In pictures: Destruction across Gaza after 11 days of Israel-Hamas fighting

Palestinian officials put reconstruction costs at tens of millions of dollars in destitute Gaza, where medical officials said that 248 people were killed during the 11 days of fighting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast