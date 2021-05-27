Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
An asylum-seeking migrant man from Venezuela carries an elderly woman as he walks in the water to cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
The full moon, known as the "Super Flower Moon" rises over the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California.  REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the first Black woman to speak for the White House in three decades, holds a press briefing at the White House, in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Pope Francis greets a Holocaust survivor Lidia Maksymowicz and kisses a concentration camp number tattooed on her arm after the weekly general audience at the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican. Vatican Media/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship in the seas off the Colombo Harbour as villagers push the cargo spilled from it on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A girl, with her face painted with the colours of the opposition flag, looks on during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A horse crosses a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A family member holds onto Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, as family members face reporters at the White House following their meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
The full moon, known as "Super Blood Moon", rises over the Plaosan temple, one of the Buddhist temples, which estimated was built in the 9th century, during total lunar eclipse in Klaten regency, Central Java province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link during a hearing to consider his lawsuits against the penal colony over detention conditions there, at the Petushki district court in Petushki, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Relatives of Pramila Devi, 36, who died from complications related to the coronavirus, take down her body from a jeep before her cremation, on the banks of the river Ganges in Pauri Garhwal, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Boats are seen at Southsea Moorings in Portsmouth, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree near Rock Creek park in Washington D.C. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A resident takes photos of a public housing apartment void deck, after it was transformed into a rainbow walkway for just a few hours by art group Very Small Exhibition, in Singapore.   REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
The "Immersive Van Gogh" featuring large-scale projections of works from Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh, is seen during a media preview in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Cellist Claire Oppert plays music to soothe patient Bernard Genin, 79, at end-of-life care home Jeanne Garnier in Paris, France. REUTERS/Yiming Woo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A demonstrator smokes a cigarette near a fire site during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Father Karel Stautemas and abbot Erik toast after blessing beer tanks at the Belgian Abbey of Grimbergen, which returns to brewing after a break of more than 200 years with a new microbrewery in Grimbergen, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Lemurs are seen as Seenlada Supat, 11, plays keyboard for animals amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a zoo in Chonburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Statues of late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong wrapped in plastic are seen displayed at a souvenir stall at Nanniwan, a former revolutionary base of the Communist Party of China, ahead of the 100th founding anniversary of the party during a government-organized tour in Yanan, Shaanxi province, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Employees of an assembly factory are seen reflected in the mirror of a bus as they receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
A supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, coincides with a total lunar eclipse making the Moon appear red over the skies of Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
People use their mobile phones to take pictures of waves breaking on a beach front following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
