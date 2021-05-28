Top Photos of the Day
People are reflected in a puddle as they watch the sunset in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
President Joe Biden eats ice cream during a visit to Cleveland, Ohio, May 27. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
An asylum-seeking migrant man from Venezuela carries an elderly woman as he walks in the water to cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Pigeon fancier Yonisbel Santana poses for a photo at his rooftop in Havana, Cuba, May 18.
Residents relax in the Embassy Gardens Sky Pool, a suspended transparent acrylic swimming pool, with the U.S. Embassy building seen behind, London, Britain, May 27. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People use their mobile phones to take pictures of waves breaking on a beachfront following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A member of the armed forces takes part in the Flags-In ceremony, where over 1,000 service members place flags in front of more than 260,000 headstones in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 27. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Jill Biden is helped after getting the heel of her shoe stuck in the pavement while being photographed with members of her motorcade escort before boarding her plane at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City, Missouri, May 27....more
A Congolese child, Jolie, 11, prepares to evacuate from recurrent earth tremors as aftershocks after homes were covered with lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo May 25. Hugh Kinsella...more
Mila Sneddon, 5, reacts after meeting Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain May 27. Cancer patient Mila is featured in an image from the Hold Still photography project which showed her kissing...more
An asylum-seeking migrant woman from Venezuela reacts as she walks in the water to cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A health worker applies an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to a citizen during a vaccination day at the Municipal Theater in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen indigenous people at the Yanomami tribe reservation bordering Venezuela in Sao Gabriel da Cachoeira, Amazonas state, Brazil, May 27. Marcos Correa/Handout via REUTERS
Machine Gun Kelly poses with his award for Alternative Rock Album of the Year at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, May 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cicadas are posed in an Olympic weightlifting scene by Virginia photographer and cicada enthusiast Oxana Ware in Arlington, Virginia, in this May, handout photo. Oxana Ware/Handout via REUTERS
Father Karel Stautemas and abbot Erik toast after blessing beer tanks at the Belgian Abbey of Grimbergen, which returns to brewing after a break of more than 200 years with a new microbrewery in Grimbergen, Belgium, May 26. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man wearing a Real Madrid jersey receives a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus at soccer FC Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, May 27. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A car with dogs onboard is driven through floodwater as the River Thames bursts its banks at high tide, Richmond, London, Britain May 27. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Venezuela react as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 27. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A nineteen-day-old male baby giraffe stands next to an adult giraffe in an enclosure at the Zoo de la Fleche zoological park near Le Mans, France, May 27. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A man rides a water slide at the Costa Smeralda cruise ship during an open day for media, as cruise ships prepare to start the summer season with the coronavirus protocols in place, in Civitavecchia, Italy, May 27. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A super moon, known as the "Super Flower Moon", rises over the Nabi Sain Mosque in Nazareth, northern Israel May 26. REUTERS/Jamal Kiwan
Family members of Paul Delacruz Megia mourn at a vigil for victims of a shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 27. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
H.E.R arrives at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, May 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A poster depicting Syria’s President Bashar al- Assad is seen as supporters of him celebrate after the results of the presidential election announced that he won a fourth term in office, in Damascus, Syria, May 27. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
