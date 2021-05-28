Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri May 28, 2021 | 7:01am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

People are reflected in a puddle as they watch the sunset in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People are reflected in a puddle as they watch the sunset in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
People are reflected in a puddle as they watch the sunset in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 25
President Joe Biden eats ice cream during a visit to Cleveland, Ohio, May 27. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

President Joe Biden eats ice cream during a visit to Cleveland, Ohio, May 27. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
President Joe Biden eats ice cream during a visit to Cleveland, Ohio, May 27. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Close
2 / 25
An asylum-seeking migrant man from Venezuela carries an elderly woman as he walks in the water to cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

An asylum-seeking migrant man from Venezuela carries an elderly woman as he walks in the water to cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant man from Venezuela carries an elderly woman as he walks in the water to cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
3 / 25
Pigeon fancier Yonisbel Santana poses for a photo at his rooftop in Havana, Cuba, May 18.

Pigeon fancier Yonisbel Santana poses for a photo at his rooftop in Havana, Cuba, May 18.

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Pigeon fancier Yonisbel Santana poses for a photo at his rooftop in Havana, Cuba, May 18.
Close
4 / 25
Residents relax in the Embassy Gardens Sky Pool, a suspended transparent acrylic swimming pool, with the U.S. Embassy building seen behind, London, Britain, May 27. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Residents relax in the Embassy Gardens Sky Pool, a suspended transparent acrylic swimming pool, with the U.S. Embassy building seen behind, London, Britain, May 27. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Residents relax in the Embassy Gardens Sky Pool, a suspended transparent acrylic swimming pool, with the U.S. Embassy building seen behind, London, Britain, May 27. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 25
People use their mobile phones to take pictures of waves breaking on a beachfront following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People use their mobile phones to take pictures of waves breaking on a beachfront following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
People use their mobile phones to take pictures of waves breaking on a beachfront following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
6 / 25
A member of the armed forces takes part in the Flags-In ceremony, where over 1,000 service members place flags in front of more than 260,000 headstones in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 27. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A member of the armed forces takes part in the Flags-In ceremony, where over 1,000 service members place flags in front of more than 260,000 headstones in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 27. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A member of the armed forces takes part in the Flags-In ceremony, where over 1,000 service members place flags in front of more than 260,000 headstones in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 27. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 25
First lady Jill Biden is helped after getting the heel of her shoe stuck in the pavement while being photographed with members of her motorcade escort before boarding her plane at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City, Missouri, May 27. Carolyn Kaster/Pool via REUTERS

First lady Jill Biden is helped after getting the heel of her shoe stuck in the pavement while being photographed with members of her motorcade escort before boarding her plane at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City, Missouri, May 27....more

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
First lady Jill Biden is helped after getting the heel of her shoe stuck in the pavement while being photographed with members of her motorcade escort before boarding her plane at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City, Missouri, May 27. Carolyn Kaster/Pool via REUTERS
Close
8 / 25
A Congolese child, Jolie, 11, prepares to evacuate from recurrent earth tremors as aftershocks after homes were covered with lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo May 25. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Save the Children/Handout via REUTERS

A Congolese child, Jolie, 11, prepares to evacuate from recurrent earth tremors as aftershocks after homes were covered with lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo May 25. Hugh Kinsella...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A Congolese child, Jolie, 11, prepares to evacuate from recurrent earth tremors as aftershocks after homes were covered with lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo May 25. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Save the Children/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 25
Mila Sneddon, 5, reacts after meeting Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain May 27. Cancer patient Mila is featured in an image from the Hold Still photography project which showed her kissing her father Scott through a window whilst she was shielding during her chemotherapy treatment. Jane Barlow/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

Mila Sneddon, 5, reacts after meeting Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain May 27. Cancer patient Mila is featured in an image from the Hold Still photography project which showed her kissing...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Mila Sneddon, 5, reacts after meeting Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain May 27. Cancer patient Mila is featured in an image from the Hold Still photography project which showed her kissing her father Scott through a window whilst she was shielding during her chemotherapy treatment. Jane Barlow/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS
Close
10 / 25
An asylum-seeking migrant woman from Venezuela reacts as she walks in the water to cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

An asylum-seeking migrant woman from Venezuela reacts as she walks in the water to cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant woman from Venezuela reacts as she walks in the water to cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
11 / 25
A health worker applies an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to a citizen during a vaccination day at the Municipal Theater in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A health worker applies an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to a citizen during a vaccination day at the Municipal Theater in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A health worker applies an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to a citizen during a vaccination day at the Municipal Theater in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
12 / 25
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen indigenous people at the Yanomami tribe reservation bordering Venezuela in Sao Gabriel da Cachoeira, Amazonas state, Brazil, May 27. Marcos Correa/Handout via REUTERS

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen indigenous people at the Yanomami tribe reservation bordering Venezuela in Sao Gabriel da Cachoeira, Amazonas state, Brazil, May 27. Marcos Correa/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen indigenous people at the Yanomami tribe reservation bordering Venezuela in Sao Gabriel da Cachoeira, Amazonas state, Brazil, May 27. Marcos Correa/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 25
Machine Gun Kelly poses with his award for Alternative Rock Album of the Year at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, May 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Machine Gun Kelly poses with his award for Alternative Rock Album of the Year at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, May 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Machine Gun Kelly poses with his award for Alternative Rock Album of the Year at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, May 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 25
Cicadas are posed in an Olympic weightlifting scene by Virginia photographer and cicada enthusiast Oxana Ware in Arlington, Virginia, in this May, handout photo.    Oxana Ware/Handout via REUTERS

Cicadas are posed in an Olympic weightlifting scene by Virginia photographer and cicada enthusiast Oxana Ware in Arlington, Virginia, in this May, handout photo.    Oxana Ware/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Cicadas are posed in an Olympic weightlifting scene by Virginia photographer and cicada enthusiast Oxana Ware in Arlington, Virginia, in this May, handout photo.    Oxana Ware/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 25
Father Karel Stautemas and abbot Erik toast after blessing beer tanks at the Belgian Abbey of Grimbergen, which returns to brewing after a break of more than 200 years with a new microbrewery in Grimbergen, Belgium, May 26. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Father Karel Stautemas and abbot Erik toast after blessing beer tanks at the Belgian Abbey of Grimbergen, which returns to brewing after a break of more than 200 years with a new microbrewery in Grimbergen, Belgium, May 26. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Father Karel Stautemas and abbot Erik toast after blessing beer tanks at the Belgian Abbey of Grimbergen, which returns to brewing after a break of more than 200 years with a new microbrewery in Grimbergen, Belgium, May 26. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
16 / 25
A man wearing a Real Madrid jersey receives a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus at soccer FC Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, May 27. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A man wearing a Real Madrid jersey receives a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus at soccer FC Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, May 27. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A man wearing a Real Madrid jersey receives a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus at soccer FC Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, May 27. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
17 / 25
A car with dogs onboard is driven through floodwater as the River Thames bursts its banks at high tide, Richmond, London, Britain May 27. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A car with dogs onboard is driven through floodwater as the River Thames bursts its banks at high tide, Richmond, London, Britain May 27. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A car with dogs onboard is driven through floodwater as the River Thames bursts its banks at high tide, Richmond, London, Britain May 27. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
18 / 25
Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Venezuela react as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 27. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Venezuela react as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 27. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Venezuela react as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 27. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
19 / 25
A nineteen-day-old male baby giraffe stands next to an adult giraffe in an enclosure at the Zoo de la Fleche zoological park near Le Mans, France, May 27. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A nineteen-day-old male baby giraffe stands next to an adult giraffe in an enclosure at the Zoo de la Fleche zoological park near Le Mans, France, May 27. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A nineteen-day-old male baby giraffe stands next to an adult giraffe in an enclosure at the Zoo de la Fleche zoological park near Le Mans, France, May 27. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
20 / 25
A man rides a water slide at the Costa Smeralda cruise ship during an open day for media, as cruise ships prepare to start the summer season with the coronavirus protocols in place, in Civitavecchia, Italy, May 27. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A man rides a water slide at the Costa Smeralda cruise ship during an open day for media, as cruise ships prepare to start the summer season with the coronavirus protocols in place, in Civitavecchia, Italy, May 27. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A man rides a water slide at the Costa Smeralda cruise ship during an open day for media, as cruise ships prepare to start the summer season with the coronavirus protocols in place, in Civitavecchia, Italy, May 27. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
21 / 25
A super moon, known as the "Super Flower Moon", rises over the Nabi Sain Mosque in Nazareth, northern Israel May 26. REUTERS/Jamal Kiwan

A super moon, known as the "Super Flower Moon", rises over the Nabi Sain Mosque in Nazareth, northern Israel May 26. REUTERS/Jamal Kiwan

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A super moon, known as the "Super Flower Moon", rises over the Nabi Sain Mosque in Nazareth, northern Israel May 26. REUTERS/Jamal Kiwan
Close
22 / 25
Family members of Paul Delacruz Megia mourn at a vigil for victims of a shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 27.  REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Family members of Paul Delacruz Megia mourn at a vigil for victims of a shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 27.  REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Family members of Paul Delacruz Megia mourn at a vigil for victims of a shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 27.  REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Close
23 / 25
H.E.R arrives at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, May 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

H.E.R arrives at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, May 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
H.E.R arrives at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, May 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
24 / 25
A poster depicting Syria’s President Bashar al- Assad is seen as supporters of him celebrate after the results of the presidential election announced that he won a fourth term in office, in Damascus, Syria, May 27. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A poster depicting Syria’s President Bashar al- Assad is seen as supporters of him celebrate after the results of the presidential election announced that he won a fourth term in office, in Damascus, Syria, May 27. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
A poster depicting Syria’s President Bashar al- Assad is seen as supporters of him celebrate after the results of the presidential election announced that he won a fourth term in office, in Damascus, Syria, May 27. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 27 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 26 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 25 2021
The Black Lives Matter protests that swept America and beyond after the murder of George Floyd

The Black Lives Matter protests that swept America and beyond after the murder of George Floyd

Looking back on a racial justice movement that swept U.S. cities and beyond in the wake of the death of George Floyd one year ago.

May 25 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Best of the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photographer turns cicadas into portrait subjects

Photographer turns cicadas into portrait subjects

The Brood X bugs get their closeup in images taken by Virginia photographer and cicada enthusiast Oxana Ware.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

California transit worker kills 9 in rail yard shooting

California transit worker kills 9 in rail yard shooting

A transit employee in San Jose killed nine co-workers before taking his own life in the latest of a spate of deadly mass U.S. shootings.

In pictures: The 1921 Tulsa race massacre

In pictures: The 1921 Tulsa race massacre

A century ago, a white mob looted and burned the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, leaving at least 300 Black residents dead and thousands more homeless.

Cubans turn to pigeon breeding as an escape from pandemic

Cubans turn to pigeon breeding as an escape from pandemic

Cubans are increasingly breeding pigeons as a form of escape, as most stay indoors due to the country's worst coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began in March last year.

Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new volcano eruption

Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new volcano eruption

Thousands scrambled to flee the Congolese city of Goma, picking their way across landscapes scarred with lava, after officials said a second volcanic eruption could happen any time.

Displaced by Israeli bombs, Gazans camp by rubble of their homes

Displaced by Israeli bombs, Gazans camp by rubble of their homes

Families left homeless by Israeli air strikes set up makeshift shelters around the wreckage of their homes.

Container ship ablaze off coast of Sri Lanka

Container ship ablaze off coast of Sri Lanka

The MV X-Press Pearl was anchored off the Colombo harbor when a container caught fire.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast