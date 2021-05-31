Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Health workers carry Ramjee Kunwar, 65, a COVID-19 patient from a helicopter to an ambulance after being airlifted from Pokhara to Kathmandu due to health complications in Kathmandu, Nepal May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Armed security personnel stand in front of Vernon AME Church as people gather to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 29, 2021.  REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
President Joe Biden attends an annual Memorial Day Service at Veterans Memorial Park, Delaware Memorial Bridge, New Castle, Delaware, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
A man jumps over a burning doll depicting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest against him, in front of the Museum of Modern Art in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
A performer wearing a face shield looks on during a ceremony held by the Bangkok National Museum to celebrate the return of two ancient relics, believed to have been stolen from Thailand about 60 years ago, from the United States, in Bangkok, Thailand May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2021
An audience member wipes a tear as the family of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis police custody, take part with others in a commemorative concert a year after his death at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Surfers head out to sea, as people flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Boris and Carrie Johnson are seen in the garden of 10 Downing Street after their wedding in London, Britain May 29, 2021. Rebecca Fulton/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Chelsea players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League Pool in Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal, May 29, 2021. via REUTERS/Pierre-Philippe Marcou

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka May 30, 2021. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Demonstrators try to remove a fence protecting a monument during a protest of feminist collectives against the police and the excess of public force used to disperse peaceful protests, in downtown Mexico City, Mexico, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mahe Elipe

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Graduates toss their hats after receiving their diplomas at the graduation and commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2021 with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
A pro-government demonstrator holds their national flag as people attend a rally to protest against the U.S. action over alleged human rights abuses during the conflict in the Tigray region, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
A mother and a child take a photo in front of a mural ahead of the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Spectators react as drivers take their first lap at the Indy 500, the largest attended sporting event in the world since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
A participant of a half-marathon race is sprayed with water during hot weather in Omsk, Russia May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
A cat is seen behind the grid of a closed cats bar amid the coronavirus outbreak in Nice, France May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators walk towards Trafalgar Square as they participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A demonstrator climbs traffic lights during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
The Long March-7 Y3 rocket carrying the automated cargo resupply spacecraft Tianzhou-2 as one of the missions to complete China's space station, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, China May 29, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A veterinarian checks a monkey's pregnancy with ultrasound scanning after the wild animal was rescued from a truck during a smuggling attempt, at an animal field hospital in Nakhon Nayok, Thailand May 28, 2021. Thai Department of Natural Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (PR DNP)/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A demonstrator raises her fists during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in front of the Museum of Modern Art in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A visitor scans items inside the Discovery Market, a mock grocery store, at the Discovery Cube Los Angeles museum on its reopening day in Sylmar, California, May 28, 2021.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
People attend the massive experimental concert "Ambition Live Again", organized by Assistance Publique-Hopitaux de Paris (AP-HP) and music industry union Prodiss to assess health risks associated with resuming large-scale public gatherings since the beginning of the pandemic, at Paris Accor Arena in Paris, France, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Romania's Patricia Maria Tig at the French Open in Paris, France, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Ineos Grenadiers rider Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the Giro d'Italia in front of the Duomo di Milano in Milan, Italy, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
