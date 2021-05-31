Top Photos of the Day
Health workers carry Ramjee Kunwar, 65, a COVID-19 patient from a helicopter to an ambulance after being airlifted from Pokhara to Kathmandu due to health complications in Kathmandu, Nepal May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Armed security personnel stand in front of Vernon AME Church as people gather to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
President Joe Biden attends an annual Memorial Day Service at Veterans Memorial Park, Delaware Memorial Bridge, New Castle, Delaware, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
A man jumps over a burning doll depicting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest against him, in front of the Museum of Modern Art in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A performer wearing a face shield looks on during a ceremony held by the Bangkok National Museum to celebrate the return of two ancient relics, believed to have been stolen from Thailand about 60 years ago, from the United States, in Bangkok,...more
An audience member wipes a tear as the family of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis police custody, take part with others in a commemorative concert a year after his death at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, May 30, 2021....more
Surfers head out to sea, as people flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Boris and Carrie Johnson are seen in the garden of 10 Downing Street after their wedding in London, Britain May 29, 2021. Rebecca Fulton/Pool via REUTERS
Chelsea players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League Pool in Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal, May 29, 2021. via REUTERS/Pierre-Philippe Marcou
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka May 30, 2021. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS
Demonstrators try to remove a fence protecting a monument during a protest of feminist collectives against the police and the excess of public force used to disperse peaceful protests, in downtown Mexico City, Mexico, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mahe Elipe
Graduates toss their hats after receiving their diplomas at the graduation and commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2021 with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May...more
A pro-government demonstrator holds their national flag as people attend a rally to protest against the U.S. action over alleged human rights abuses during the conflict in the Tigray region, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A mother and a child take a photo in front of a mural ahead of the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Spectators react as drivers take their first lap at the Indy 500, the largest attended sporting event in the world since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
A participant of a half-marathon race is sprayed with water during hot weather in Omsk, Russia May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A cat is seen behind the grid of a closed cats bar amid the coronavirus outbreak in Nice, France May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Demonstrators walk towards Trafalgar Square as they participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A demonstrator climbs traffic lights during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
The Long March-7 Y3 rocket carrying the automated cargo resupply spacecraft Tianzhou-2 as one of the missions to complete China's space station, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, China May 29, 2021. China Daily via...more
A veterinarian checks a monkey's pregnancy with ultrasound scanning after the wild animal was rescued from a truck during a smuggling attempt, at an animal field hospital in Nakhon Nayok, Thailand May 28, 2021. Thai Department of Natural Parks,...more
A demonstrator raises her fists during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in front of the Museum of Modern Art in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A visitor scans items inside the Discovery Market, a mock grocery store, at the Discovery Cube Los Angeles museum on its reopening day in Sylmar, California, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People attend the massive experimental concert "Ambition Live Again", organized by Assistance Publique-Hopitaux de Paris (AP-HP) and music industry union Prodiss to assess health risks associated with resuming large-scale public gatherings since the...more
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Romania's Patricia Maria Tig at the French Open in Paris, France, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Ineos Grenadiers rider Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the Giro d'Italia in front of the Duomo di Milano in Milan, Italy, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
