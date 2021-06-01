Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jun 1, 2021 | 7:40am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A girl sits in front of a headstone during Memorial Day as visitors honor veterans and those lost in war at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia.  REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2021
Ice sculptures of children created by Sand in Your Eye to highlight the importance of COP26, the global climate conference, are seen at New Brighton Beach on the Wirral peninsular in New Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2021
A woman walks her dog at sunset in Pembroke, as Malta prepares to ease restrictions further and allow tourists to visit in larger numbers. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. first lady Dr. Jill Biden greet one of the families on Memorial Day in Section 12 of Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2021
A performer wearing a face shield looks on during a ceremony held by the Bangkok National Museum to celebrate the return of two ancient relics, believed to have been stolen from Thailand about 60 years ago, from the United States, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2021
Doctor Brajpal Singh Tyagi performs endoscopic sinus surgery on a patient, who is suffering from Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, at Harsh ENT hospital in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2021
People flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
A person touches the name of one of the victims of the Mermaid boat accident, written on a memorial near Margaret bridge in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2021
A man stands with his pet parrot, as senior citizens and health workers are waiting to receive their first dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, outside the hotel Alba Caracas, which was turned into a mass vaccination center, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2021
Lisa Castello and Wes Bailey relax at the pool at Circa Resort and Casino on Memorial Day in Las Vegas, Nevada.  REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu greet each other after a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2021
Supporters gesture towards a prison van outside the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts, after the court hearing of pro-democracy activists over charges related to the national security law, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2021
Samuel Garcia, Citizen Movement party's candidate for governor in the state of Nuevo Leon, takes pictures with supporters during the closing rally of his electoral campaign in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
An audience member wipes a tear as the family of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis police custody, take part with others in a commemorative concert a year after his death at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Surfers head out to sea, as people flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
A girl climbs the aerial ropes course at Harpers Ferry Adventure Center for Memorial Day weekend in Hillsboro, Virginia. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
Children play at a playground inside a shopping complex in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Australian softball national team players wait to take the quantitative antigen test after arriving at Narita Airport in Chiba prefecture, Japan, to take part in the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Behrouz Mehri/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A view of a deserted bridge during a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Maria Nieves, an indigenous Zapotec woman, grinds corn at her home ahead of the mid-term elections on June 6, in the rural village of San Bartolome Quialana, in Oaxaca state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Ice sculptures of children created by Sand in Your Eye to highlight the importance of COP26, the global climate conference, are seen at New Brighton Beach on the Wirral peninsular in New Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2021
