Top Photos of the Day

A girl sits in front of a headstone during Memorial Day as visitors honor veterans and those lost in war at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Ice sculptures of children created by Sand in Your Eye to highlight the importance of COP26, the global climate conference, are seen at New Brighton Beach on the Wirral peninsular in New Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A woman walks her dog at sunset in Pembroke, as Malta prepares to ease restrictions further and allow tourists to visit in larger numbers. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. first lady Dr. Jill Biden greet one of the families on Memorial Day in Section 12 of Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A performer wearing a face shield looks on during a ceremony held by the Bangkok National Museum to celebrate the return of two ancient relics, believed to have been stolen from Thailand about 60 years ago, from the United States, in Bangkok,...more
Doctor Brajpal Singh Tyagi performs endoscopic sinus surgery on a patient, who is suffering from Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, at Harsh ENT hospital in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/David Swanson
A person touches the name of one of the victims of the Mermaid boat accident, written on a memorial near Margaret bridge in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A man stands with his pet parrot, as senior citizens and health workers are waiting to receive their first dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, outside the hotel Alba Caracas, which was turned into a mass vaccination center, in...more
Lisa Castello and Wes Bailey relax at the pool at Circa Resort and Casino on Memorial Day in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu greet each other after a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Supporters gesture towards a prison van outside the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts, after the court hearing of pro-democracy activists over charges related to the national security law, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Samuel Garcia, Citizen Movement party's candidate for governor in the state of Nuevo Leon, takes pictures with supporters during the closing rally of his electoral campaign in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
An audience member wipes a tear as the family of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis police custody, take part with others in a commemorative concert a year after his death at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan...more
Surfers head out to sea, as people flock to the beach to enjoy the Memorial Day long weekend, in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/David Swanson
A girl climbs the aerial ropes course at Harpers Ferry Adventure Center for Memorial Day weekend in Hillsboro, Virginia. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Children play at a playground inside a shopping complex in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Australian softball national team players wait to take the quantitative antigen test after arriving at Narita Airport in Chiba prefecture, Japan, to take part in the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Behrouz Mehri/Pool
A view of a deserted bridge during a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Maria Nieves, an indigenous Zapotec woman, grinds corn at her home ahead of the mid-term elections on June 6, in the rural village of San Bartolome Quialana, in Oaxaca state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
