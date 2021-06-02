Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
A man dives into the sea as people enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach, in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A view of the court during the first round match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. at the French Open in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A displaced Congolese child who evacuated from recurrent earth tremors as aftershocks after homes were covered with lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, waits to receive water at a distribution point by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) team members near their temporary camp in Sake, Democratic Republic of Congo. Medecins Sans Frontieres/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2021
A staff member poses for a photograph in front of the work 'Greece Together' at the London Design Biennale at Somerset House in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A truck sprays disinfectant amid the coronavirus outbreak in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Women enjoy the sun under a wreath and crucifix at the Great South Wall during hot weather at sunset in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A Palestinian man stands at a building destroyed during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
An aerial view shows a thick layer of "sea snot", consisting of a wide variety of microorganisms, that covers the sea near the coast in the Bostanci harbour in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A performer wearing a face shield looks on during a ceremony held by the Bangkok National Museum to celebrate the return of two ancient relics, believed to have been stolen from Thailand about 60 years ago, from the United States, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2021
People walk past a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site last week, in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Dennis Owen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
People walk past St. John's Church, one year after federal agents cleared protesters from Lafayette Square to allow former President Donald Trump to pose for photos while holding a Bible in front of the church, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A rider is covered in mud as Native Americans from all over the United States participate in an Indian relay race over Memorial Day weekend at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A person dressed in protective suit walks down a street following the recent surge of coronavirus infections in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Doctor Brajpal Singh Tyagi performs endoscopic sinus surgery on a patient, who is suffering from Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, at Harsh ENT hospital in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2021
Lisa Castello and Wes Bailey relax at the pool at Circa Resort and Casino on Memorial Day in Las Vegas, Nevada.  REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A woman walks her dog at sunset in Pembroke, as Malta prepares to ease restrictions further and allow tourists to visit in larger numbers. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2021
Samuel Garcia, Citizen Movement party's candidate for governor in the state of Nuevo Leon, takes pictures with supporters during the closing rally of his electoral campaign in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
An audience member wipes a tear as the family of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis police custody, take part with others in a commemorative concert a year after his death at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
A view of a deserted bridge during a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Maria Nieves, an indigenous Zapotec woman, grinds corn at her home ahead of the mid-term elections on June 6, in the rural village of San Bartolome Quialana, in Oaxaca state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
