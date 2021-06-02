Top Photos of the Day
A man dives into the sea as people enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach, in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A view of the court during the first round match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. at the French Open in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A displaced Congolese child who evacuated from recurrent earth tremors as aftershocks after homes were covered with lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, waits to receive water at a distribution point by Doctors Without Borders (MSF)...more
A staff member poses for a photograph in front of the work 'Greece Together' at the London Design Biennale at Somerset House in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
A truck sprays disinfectant amid the coronavirus outbreak in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam. REUTERS/Stringer
Women enjoy the sun under a wreath and crucifix at the Great South Wall during hot weather at sunset in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A Palestinian man stands at a building destroyed during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An aerial view shows a thick layer of "sea snot", consisting of a wide variety of microorganisms, that covers the sea near the coast in the Bostanci harbour in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan
A performer wearing a face shield looks on during a ceremony held by the Bangkok National Museum to celebrate the return of two ancient relics, believed to have been stolen from Thailand about 60 years ago, from the United States, in Bangkok,...more
People walk past a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site last week, in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Dennis Owen
People walk past St. John's Church, one year after federal agents cleared protesters from Lafayette Square to allow former President Donald Trump to pose for photos while holding a Bible in front of the church, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A rider is covered in mud as Native Americans from all over the United States participate in an Indian relay race over Memorial Day weekend at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A person dressed in protective suit walks down a street following the recent surge of coronavirus infections in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Doctor Brajpal Singh Tyagi performs endoscopic sinus surgery on a patient, who is suffering from Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, at Harsh ENT hospital in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Lisa Castello and Wes Bailey relax at the pool at Circa Resort and Casino on Memorial Day in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
A woman walks her dog at sunset in Pembroke, as Malta prepares to ease restrictions further and allow tourists to visit in larger numbers. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Samuel Garcia, Citizen Movement party's candidate for governor in the state of Nuevo Leon, takes pictures with supporters during the closing rally of his electoral campaign in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
An audience member wipes a tear as the family of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis police custody, take part with others in a commemorative concert a year after his death at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan...more
A view of a deserted bridge during a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Maria Nieves, an indigenous Zapotec woman, grinds corn at her home ahead of the mid-term elections on June 6, in the rural village of San Bartolome Quialana, in Oaxaca state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS
