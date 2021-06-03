Top Photos of the Day

A displaced Congolese child who evacuated from recurrent earth tremors as aftershocks after homes were covered with lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, waits to receive water at a distribution point by Doctors Without Borders (MSF)...more

A displaced Congolese child who evacuated from recurrent earth tremors as aftershocks after homes were covered with lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, waits to receive water at a distribution point by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) team members near their temporary camp in Sake, Democratic Republic of Congo. Medecins Sans Frontieres/via REUTERS

Close