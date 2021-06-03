Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Jun 3, 2021 | 7:56am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 22
Smoke rises as firefighters try to douse a fire on a pile of wires at the premises of Environment Health and Health Care Waste Management Section in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Smoke rises as firefighters try to douse a fire on a pile of wires at the premises of Environment Health and Health Care Waste Management Section in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
Smoke rises as firefighters try to douse a fire on a pile of wires at the premises of Environment Health and Health Care Waste Management Section in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
2 / 22
Guests watch a performance of the West End show 'The Show Must Go On' at the Palace Theatre in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Guests watch a performance of the West End show 'The Show Must Go On' at the Palace Theatre in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Guests watch a performance of the West End show 'The Show Must Go On' at the Palace Theatre in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
3 / 22
A boat passes by Manhattan as pictured from the Graduate Roosevelt Island hotel in New York City.  REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A boat passes by Manhattan as pictured from the Graduate Roosevelt Island hotel in New York City.  REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
A boat passes by Manhattan as pictured from the Graduate Roosevelt Island hotel in New York City.  REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 22
A truck sprays disinfectant amid the coronavirus outbreak in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam. REUTERS/Stringer

A truck sprays disinfectant amid the coronavirus outbreak in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A truck sprays disinfectant amid the coronavirus outbreak in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 22
A worker of the National Electoral Institute (INE) carries voting materials while delivering to a polling station ahead of the mid-term elections on June 6, in Mamulique, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A worker of the National Electoral Institute (INE) carries voting materials while delivering to a polling station ahead of the mid-term elections on June 6, in Mamulique, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
A worker of the National Electoral Institute (INE) carries voting materials while delivering to a polling station ahead of the mid-term elections on June 6, in Mamulique, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
6 / 22
Cicada husks pile up below a tree in Princeton, New Jersey. REUTERS/Joseph Ax

Cicada husks pile up below a tree in Princeton, New Jersey. REUTERS/Joseph Ax

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Cicada husks pile up below a tree in Princeton, New Jersey. REUTERS/Joseph Ax
Close
7 / 22
Eric Adams, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, acknowledges supporters following a campaign appearance in Brooklyn, New York.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Eric Adams, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, acknowledges supporters following a campaign appearance in Brooklyn, New York.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Eric Adams, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, acknowledges supporters following a campaign appearance in Brooklyn, New York.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
8 / 22
People push a car with the image of late Colombian humorist and journalist Jaime Garzon painted on it during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

People push a car with the image of late Colombian humorist and journalist Jaime Garzon painted on it during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
People push a car with the image of late Colombian humorist and journalist Jaime Garzon painted on it during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
9 / 22
The aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force, the Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows), perform over the city on Republic Day, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

The aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force, the Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows), perform over the city on Republic Day, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
The aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force, the Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows), perform over the city on Republic Day, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
10 / 22
A man dives into the sea as people enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach, in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man dives into the sea as people enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach, in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A man dives into the sea as people enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach, in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
11 / 22
A view of the court during the first round match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. at the French Open in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A view of the court during the first round match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. at the French Open in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A view of the court during the first round match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. at the French Open in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
12 / 22
A child plays soccer in a street at the neighborhood of Ceilandia in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A child plays soccer in a street at the neighborhood of Ceilandia in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
A child plays soccer in a street at the neighborhood of Ceilandia in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
13 / 22
A staff member poses for a photograph in front of the work 'Greece Together' at the London Design Biennale at Somerset House in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley

A staff member poses for a photograph in front of the work 'Greece Together' at the London Design Biennale at Somerset House in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A staff member poses for a photograph in front of the work 'Greece Together' at the London Design Biennale at Somerset House in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
14 / 22
A person dressed in protective suit walks down a street following the recent surge of coronavirus infections in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang

A person dressed in protective suit walks down a street following the recent surge of coronavirus infections in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A person dressed in protective suit walks down a street following the recent surge of coronavirus infections in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
15 / 22
The skyline with Chao Phraya River is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The skyline with Chao Phraya River is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
The skyline with Chao Phraya River is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
16 / 22
A displaced Congolese child who evacuated from recurrent earth tremors as aftershocks after homes were covered with lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, waits to receive water at a distribution point by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) team members near their temporary camp in Sake, Democratic Republic of Congo. Medecins Sans Frontieres/via REUTERS

A displaced Congolese child who evacuated from recurrent earth tremors as aftershocks after homes were covered with lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, waits to receive water at a distribution point by Doctors Without Borders (MSF)...more

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2021
A displaced Congolese child who evacuated from recurrent earth tremors as aftershocks after homes were covered with lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, waits to receive water at a distribution point by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) team members near their temporary camp in Sake, Democratic Republic of Congo. Medecins Sans Frontieres/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 22
A Palestinian man stands at a building destroyed during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man stands at a building destroyed during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A Palestinian man stands at a building destroyed during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
18 / 22
Women enjoy the sun under a wreath and crucifix at the Great South Wall during hot weather at sunset in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Women enjoy the sun under a wreath and crucifix at the Great South Wall during hot weather at sunset in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Women enjoy the sun under a wreath and crucifix at the Great South Wall during hot weather at sunset in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
19 / 22
An aerial view shows a thick layer of "sea snot", consisting of a wide variety of microorganisms, that covers the sea near the coast in the Bostanci harbour in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan

An aerial view shows a thick layer of "sea snot", consisting of a wide variety of microorganisms, that covers the sea near the coast in the Bostanci harbour in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
An aerial view shows a thick layer of "sea snot", consisting of a wide variety of microorganisms, that covers the sea near the coast in the Bostanci harbour in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan
Close
20 / 22
A performer wearing a face shield looks on during a ceremony held by the Bangkok National Museum to celebrate the return of two ancient relics, believed to have been stolen from Thailand about 60 years ago, from the United States, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A performer wearing a face shield looks on during a ceremony held by the Bangkok National Museum to celebrate the return of two ancient relics, believed to have been stolen from Thailand about 60 years ago, from the United States, in Bangkok,...more

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2021
A performer wearing a face shield looks on during a ceremony held by the Bangkok National Museum to celebrate the return of two ancient relics, believed to have been stolen from Thailand about 60 years ago, from the United States, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
21 / 22
A woman walks her dog at sunset in Pembroke, as Malta prepares to ease restrictions further and allow tourists to visit in larger numbers. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A woman walks her dog at sunset in Pembroke, as Malta prepares to ease restrictions further and allow tourists to visit in larger numbers. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2021
A woman walks her dog at sunset in Pembroke, as Malta prepares to ease restrictions further and allow tourists to visit in larger numbers. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jun 02 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jun 01 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 31 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 28 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Remains of 215 children found at indigenous residential school in Canada

Remains of 215 children found at indigenous residential school in Canada

Indigenous groups in Canada are calling for a nationwide search for mass graves at residential school sites after the discovery of the remains of 215 children at one former school shocked the country.

London's West End unite to declare 'The Show Must Go On'

London's West End unite to declare 'The Show Must Go On'

Stars of London's West End productions revel in the return of theatre as they perform in a musical showcase ahead of more UK reopenings on June 21.

A look back at 12 years of Netanyahu

A look back at 12 years of Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, is on the verge of being toppled from power after more than a decade in office.

Graduating in the class of 2021

Graduating in the class of 2021

Young people mark a life milestone with socially distanced graduation ceremonies.

Unusual COVID vaccination venues

Unusual COVID vaccination venues

Coronavirus vaccination clinics are held in unconventional spaces around the world.

Container ship sinks off Sri Lanka two weeks after massive fire

Container ship sinks off Sri Lanka two weeks after massive fire

The MV X-Press Pearl cargo ship, carrying tonnes of chemicals, sank off Sri Lanka's west coast after a fire raged on deck for two weeks, in one of the country's worst-ever marine disasters.

Iceland's erupting volcano seen from above

Iceland's erupting volcano seen from above

Stunning aerial images of Iceland's volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

Gazans camp by rubble of their homes

Gazans camp by rubble of their homes

Families left homeless by Israeli air strikes set up makeshift shelters around the wreckage of their homes.

What it was like to visit American national parks in the 1950s

What it was like to visit American national parks in the 1950s

Images from across America's national parks during the 1950s.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast