Top Photos of the Day
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke rises as firefighters try to douse a fire on a pile of wires at the premises of Environment Health and Health Care Waste Management Section in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Guests watch a performance of the West End show 'The Show Must Go On' at the Palace Theatre in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A boat passes by Manhattan as pictured from the Graduate Roosevelt Island hotel in New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A truck sprays disinfectant amid the coronavirus outbreak in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker of the National Electoral Institute (INE) carries voting materials while delivering to a polling station ahead of the mid-term elections on June 6, in Mamulique, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Cicada husks pile up below a tree in Princeton, New Jersey. REUTERS/Joseph Ax
Eric Adams, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, acknowledges supporters following a campaign appearance in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People push a car with the image of late Colombian humorist and journalist Jaime Garzon painted on it during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota,...more
The aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force, the Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows), perform over the city on Republic Day, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A man dives into the sea as people enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach, in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A view of the court during the first round match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. at the French Open in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A child plays soccer in a street at the neighborhood of Ceilandia in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A staff member poses for a photograph in front of the work 'Greece Together' at the London Design Biennale at Somerset House in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
A person dressed in protective suit walks down a street following the recent surge of coronavirus infections in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang
The skyline with Chao Phraya River is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A displaced Congolese child who evacuated from recurrent earth tremors as aftershocks after homes were covered with lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, waits to receive water at a distribution point by Doctors Without Borders (MSF)...more
A Palestinian man stands at a building destroyed during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Women enjoy the sun under a wreath and crucifix at the Great South Wall during hot weather at sunset in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
An aerial view shows a thick layer of "sea snot", consisting of a wide variety of microorganisms, that covers the sea near the coast in the Bostanci harbour in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan
A performer wearing a face shield looks on during a ceremony held by the Bangkok National Museum to celebrate the return of two ancient relics, believed to have been stolen from Thailand about 60 years ago, from the United States, in Bangkok,...more
A woman walks her dog at sunset in Pembroke, as Malta prepares to ease restrictions further and allow tourists to visit in larger numbers. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
