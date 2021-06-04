Top Photos of the Day
University students clean the "Pillar of Shame" statue at the University of Hong Kong on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik
U.S. President Joe Biden rides a bike at Cape Henlopen State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Guests watch a performance of the West End show 'The Show Must Go On' at the Palace Theatre in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A boat passes by Manhattan as pictured from the Graduate Roosevelt Island hotel in New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People listen to speakers after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, during a vigil in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS
Firefighters and a rescue dog search for victims between the debris of a collapsed building in Rio das Pedras slum, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Wang Tianchang, 78, waters a tree planted on the edge of the Gobi desert on the outskirts of Wuwei, Gansu province, China. The Wangs have been fighting desertification since they settled on barren land near the village of Hongshui in Wuwei, a city in...more
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris stands by as President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the administration's coronavirus response in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos...more
A migrant holds her baby as she receives a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the coronavirus in the Mavrovouni camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman wearing a protective face mask sits on the round lamp at Trans Studio in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A truck sprays disinfectant amid the coronavirus outbreak in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view of the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A worker of the National Electoral Institute (INE) carries voting materials while delivering to a polling station ahead of the mid-term elections on June 6, in Mamulique, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A Palestinian man stands at a building destroyed during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force, the Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows), perform over the city on Republic Day, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl looks up at the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, following the discovery of the remains of 215 children on the site of British Columbia's former Kamloops Indian...more
Smoke rises as firefighters try to douse a fire on a pile of wires at the premises of Environment Health and Health Care Waste Management Section in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man dives into the sea as people enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach, in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A view of the court during the first round match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. at the French Open in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A child plays soccer in a street at the neighborhood of Ceilandia in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Four-year-old Issac plays with toys in the offices of La Colaborativa, a non-profit organization helping residents during the coronavirus pandemic with services such as free groceries and housing assistance, while his mother Yeny makes arrangements...more
A staff member poses for a photograph in front of the work 'Greece Together' at the London Design Biennale at Somerset House in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
A person dressed in protective suit walks down a street following the recent surge of coronavirus infections in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang
The skyline with Chao Phraya River is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People push a car with the image of late Colombian humorist and journalist Jaime Garzon painted on it during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota,...more
Women enjoy the sun under a wreath and crucifix at the Great South Wall during hot weather at sunset in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman walks her dog at sunset in Pembroke, as Malta prepares to ease restrictions further and allow tourists to visit in larger numbers. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
