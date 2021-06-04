Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
University students clean the "Pillar of Shame" statue at the University of Hong Kong on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden rides a bike at Cape Henlopen State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
Guests watch a performance of the West End show 'The Show Must Go On' at the Palace Theatre in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
A boat passes by Manhattan as pictured from the Graduate Roosevelt Island hotel in New York City.  REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
People listen to speakers after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, during a vigil in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Firefighters and a rescue dog search for victims between the debris of a collapsed building in Rio das Pedras slum, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
Wang Tianchang, 78, waters a tree planted on the edge of the Gobi desert on the outskirts of Wuwei, Gansu province, China. The Wangs have been fighting desertification since they settled on barren land near the village of Hongshui in Wuwei, a city in Gansu close to the border with Inner Mongolia, in 1980. A local institution in northwest China's Gansu province, Wang and his family lead busloads of young volunteers from the provincial capital of Lanzhou into the desert each year to plant and irrigate new trees and bushes. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris stands by as President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the administration's coronavirus response in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
A migrant holds her baby as she receives a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the coronavirus in the Mavrovouni camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
A woman wearing a protective face mask sits on the round lamp at Trans Studio in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A truck sprays disinfectant amid the coronavirus outbreak in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
An aerial view of the destroyed Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
A worker of the National Electoral Institute (INE) carries voting materials while delivering to a polling station ahead of the mid-term elections on June 6, in Mamulique, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
A Palestinian man stands at a building destroyed during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
The aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force, the Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows), perform over the city on Republic Day, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
A girl looks up at the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, following the discovery of the remains of 215 children on the site of British Columbia's former Kamloops Indian Residential School, at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.  REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Smoke rises as firefighters try to douse a fire on a pile of wires at the premises of Environment Health and Health Care Waste Management Section in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
A man dives into the sea as people enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach, in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A view of the court during the first round match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. at the French Open in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A child plays soccer in a street at the neighborhood of Ceilandia in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Four-year-old Issac plays with toys in the offices of La Colaborativa, a non-profit organization helping residents during the coronavirus pandemic with services such as free groceries and housing assistance, while his mother Yeny makes arrangements for temporary housing in a hotel after they lost the room where they were sleeping in, in Chelsea, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
A staff member poses for a photograph in front of the work 'Greece Together' at the London Design Biennale at Somerset House in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A person dressed in protective suit walks down a street following the recent surge of coronavirus infections in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
The skyline with Chao Phraya River is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
People push a car with the image of late Colombian humorist and journalist Jaime Garzon painted on it during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Women enjoy the sun under a wreath and crucifix at the Great South Wall during hot weather at sunset in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
A woman walks her dog at sunset in Pembroke, as Malta prepares to ease restrictions further and allow tourists to visit in larger numbers. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2021
