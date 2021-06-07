Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in support of the community after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather on a street corner near a sign saying "Miss Me Yet???" outside the North Carolina GOP convention before Trump spoke at the gathering in Greenville, North Carolina, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A group of scavengers search for recyclable items to sell at Bantar Gebang landfill in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

People look at police officers standing guard at Victoria Park on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, in Hong Kong, China June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Venice residents hold a protest to demand an end to cruise ships passing through the lagoon city, as the first cruise ship of the summer season departs from the Port of Venice, Italy, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Red Bull's Max Verstappen kicks the wheel of his car after crashing out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A man stands on the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, as it lies on the pavement after being toppled following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Logan Paul (L) and Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, June 6, 2021. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Audrey Lin chants during a demonstration by the Sunrise Movement outside the White House demanding action on climate change and green jobs in Washington, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

A woman stands near a blockade of protesters against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area of Vancouver Island, near Port Renfrew, British Columbia, Canada. Picture taken May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Paramilitary soldiers and rescue workers move a body of a man from the site following a collision between two trains in Ghotki, Pakistan June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) reacts next to Matt Gaetz (R-FL) while former White House counsel Don McGahn appears before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Members of far-radical groups protest against a proposed bill, which provides criminal liability of discrimination against LGBT people, outside the Presidential Office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Costa Rica's Leilani McGonagle competes at the ISA World Surfing Games 2021 at La Bocana Beach in Tamanique, El Salvador, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Members of the Secret Service get off the Air Force Two, after technical difficulties that made Vice President Kamala Harris change planes for her first international trip as Vice President to Guatemala and Mexico, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man sits next to a gravestone of a family member who died for the country, on Korean Memorial Day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, June 6, 2021.    REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

14-year-old Aniyah Jennings holds hands with her father Jarmal Samuels, just before receiving a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine during a vaccination event for local adolescents and adults outside the Bronx Writing Academy school in the Bronx, New York, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People receive their first dose of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the parking lot of the Social Security Institute of the Armed Forces, turned into a mass vaccination centre, in Caracas, Venezuela June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

A student hugs her friend before entering the exam venue to take part in the annual national college entrance exam, or "gaokao",  in Beijing, China June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Competitors are seen in action during the Megaslam Wrestling night at the Grimsby Auditorium, Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, Britain June 4 , 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo (R) hands over bread during a breakfast with members of his family before casting his vote, in Chugur, Peru June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

Former President Donald Trump points at the media while speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Great Britain's Mo Farah reacts at the end of the men’s 10,000m inc European Cup A race & British Olympic trials in Birmingham, Britain, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

A priest talks on his mobile phone outside the Colosseum, in Rome, Italy, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Palestinians spend time at the beach in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

General view of the The Ship Inn Cricket Club, the only pub in Britain to have a cricket team with a pitch on the beach, as seen in action against Kilmacolm Cricket Club in Elie, Scotland, Britain June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

