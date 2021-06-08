Top Photos of the Day

Indigenous activists and supporters dump the head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered one of the architect’s of Canada’s residential school system, into Lake Ontario in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 7, 2021. The Tk'emlúps te Secwe´pemc...more

Indigenous activists and supporters dump the head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered one of the architect’s of Canada’s residential school system, into Lake Ontario in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 7, 2021. The Tk'emlúps te Secwe´pemc indigenous nation in British Columbia announced last week it had found the remains of 215 children, some as young as three, buried at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, once Canada's largest such school. REUTERS/Nick Lachance

