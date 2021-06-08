Top Photos of the Day
Gondoliers help tourists to board gondolas, as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Abdullah Alzureiqi and his daughter Hala say a prayer at the fatal crime scene where a man driving a pickup truck jumped the curb and ran over a Muslim family, killing four and injuring a boy, in what police say was a deliberately targeted...more
Police detain protesters after they chained themselves to Enbridge equipment during a protest against the Line 3 pipeline at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
An aerial view shows wooden pontoons equipped to dredge the seabed for deposits of tin ore off the coast of Toboali, on the southern shores of the island of Bangka, Indonesia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Nobel Peace Prize and member of the Indigenous Women's Platform Rigoberta Menchu and Vice President Kamala Harris participate in a roundtable with members of the Guatemalan community and civil society leaders at the Universidad del Valle de...more
Indigenous activists and supporters dump the head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered one of the architect’s of Canada’s residential school system, into Lake Ontario in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 7, 2021. The Tk'emlúps te Secwe´pemc...more
Drone footage shows 'sea snot', a thick slimy layer of the organic matter, also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Sea of Marmara and posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 7,...more
Palestinian Fatah militants hold an anti-Israel rally in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Paramilitary soldiers and rescue workers move a body of a man from the site following a collision between two trains in Ghotki, Pakistan June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo runs beneath a giant Peruvian flag the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing with a full room at the White House in Washington, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Costa Rica's Leilani McGonagle competes in the ISA World Surfing Games 2021 at La Bocana Beach in Tamanique, El Salvador, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A student hugs her friend before entering the exam venue to take part in the annual national college entrance exam, or "gaokao", in Beijing, China June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Maya Wiley campaigns with Representative Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) at the Co-op City housing complex in the Bronx, New York City, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Friends react during the funeral of Segundo Jaime Rosas, who according to local media, was killed on June 4 night during a protest against the social and economic policies of the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque, in Cali, Colombia, June...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a meeting with senior officials from the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee and Provincial Party Committees in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on June 8, 2021. KCNA/via REUTERS
A worker sits on sacks of spices loaded on a cart at a wholesale market after authorities eased lockdown restrictions in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children stretch before entering their classrooms at the Ignacio Zaragoza elementary school as Mexico City's authorities resumed in-person classes after a downward trend in the number of infections and COVID hospitalizations in Mexico City, Mexico...more
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her fourth round match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk at the French Open in Paris, France, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Logan Paul fights Floyd Mayweather Jr. during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, June 6, 2021. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Tourists enjoy a sunny day at Rialto Bridge, as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A graffiti reading "Herd immunity" is seen during the coronavirus in Santiago, Chile June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A police officer walks by a polling station where a man threw a severed human head, during the mid-term elections in Tijuana, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
