Top Photos of the Day

A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom...more
A girl named Haneen holds a sign during a vigil after four members of a Muslim family were killed in what police describe as a hate-motivated attack, at London Muslim Mosque in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A Bosnian Muslim woman reacts as she awaits the final verdict of former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic in the Srebrenica-Potocari Genocide Memorial Center, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 8, 2021. United Nations war crimes judges upheld a...more
Indigenous Brazilians take part in a protest for land demarcation and against President Jair Bolsonaro's government, in Brasilia, Brazil June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Faith leaders and protesters attend a rally against the state's new voting restrictions outside the Georgia State Capitol, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A person take a selfie at a Lupine field full bloom near Soellested on the Island of Lolland, Denmark, June 8, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Aerial view of 'sea snot', a thick slimy layer of the organic matter also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Sea of Marmara and posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021....more
Demonstrators lock themselves to Enbridge equipment during a protest against the Line 3 pipeline at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Wild Asian elephants lie on the ground and rest in Jinning district of Kunming, Yunnan province, China June 7, 2021. A herd of 15 wild elephants has trekked hundreds of kilometres after leaving their forest habitat in Xishuangbanna National Nature...more
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters from the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
A man plays a drum during a prayer at the Mississippi headwaters on the third day of the Treaty People Gathering, an organized protest of the Line 3 pipeline built by Enbridge Energy, in Solway, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing with a full room at the White House in Washington, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic gestures prior to the pronouncement of his appeal judgement at the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague, Netherlands June 8, 2021. United Nations war crimes...more
Kira Stephani speaks with her daughters Aisha Sayyed (front) and Aliyah Sayyed at a makeshift memorial at the fatal crime scene where a man driving a pickup truck jumped the curb and ran over a Muslim family in what police say was a deliberately...more
A worker sits on sacks of spices loaded on a cart at a wholesale market after authorities eased lockdown restrictions in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French President Emmanuel Macron is protected by a security member after getting slapped by a member of the public during a visit in Tain-L'Hermitage, France, June 8, 2021. BFMTV/ReutersTV via REUTERS
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori holds a sign that reads "No to fraud" after a June 6 run-off election, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris have a conversation after attending the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Mexico to establish a strategic partnership...more
Palestinian Fatah militants hold an anti-Israel rally in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Spain's Paula Badosa at the French Open in Paris, France, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Gondoliers help tourists to board gondolas, as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Heliostats are seen before the inauguration of the Cerro Dominador thermal solar power plant, in Maria Elena, Chile June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack
Three generations of a Canadian Muslim family were killed while out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when a man rammed them with his pickup truck in what police said was a premeditated hate crime.
Kamala Harris meets Mexican president to tackle the root causes of migration
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that relations were entering a "new era" as they agreed on Tuesday to deepen economic ties and invest in Central America to try to address a record spike in migration.
The haunting legacy of Ratko Mladic's crimes
(Warning: graphic content) U.N. war crimes judges upheld a genocide conviction and life sentence against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic, who terrorized Sarajevo during a 43-month siege and presided over the massacre of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica.
Graduating in the class of 2021
Young people mark a life milestone with socially distanced graduation ceremonies.
Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota
Environmental protesters rally against Enbridge's Line 3 crude oil pipeline in Minnesota, which ships crude from Alberta, Canada, to U.S. Midwest refiners, saying they stand in solidarity with indigenous communities concerned about the risks the line poses to their rivers and lakes.
Turkey's coast mired in 'sea snot'
A plague of "sea snot" threatens Turkey's Sea of Marmara, as the thick slimy layer of the organic matter, known as marine mucilage, spreads through the sea south of Istanbul, posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry.
Peru presidential run-off still too close to call
Peru's presidential election vote count ticked closer to the end on Tuesday, but a slender margin between the two polarized candidates Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, contested ballots and accusations of fraud mean the winner may take a lot longer to confirm.
Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground
Billions of red-eyed cicadas, known as Brood X, are crawling their way above ground after a 17-year stay underground in portions of the eastern United States.
Kamala Harris meets Guatemalan president to tackle corruption, undocumented immigration
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday she had held "robust" talks with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on the need to fight corruption and deter undocumented immigration from Central America to the United States.