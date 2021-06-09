Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Jun 9, 2021 | 7:34am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
1 / 22
A girl named Haneen holds a sign during a vigil after four members of a Muslim family were killed in what police describe as a hate-motivated attack, at London Muslim Mosque in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A girl named Haneen holds a sign during a vigil after four members of a Muslim family were killed in what police describe as a hate-motivated attack, at London Muslim Mosque in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A girl named Haneen holds a sign during a vigil after four members of a Muslim family were killed in what police describe as a hate-motivated attack, at London Muslim Mosque in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
2 / 22
A Bosnian Muslim woman reacts as she awaits the final verdict of former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic in the Srebrenica-Potocari Genocide Memorial Center, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 8, 2021. United Nations war crimes judges upheld a genocide conviction and life sentence against Mladic, confirming his central role in Europe's worst atrocities since World War Two. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A Bosnian Muslim woman reacts as she awaits the final verdict of former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic in the Srebrenica-Potocari Genocide Memorial Center, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 8, 2021. United Nations war crimes judges upheld a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A Bosnian Muslim woman reacts as she awaits the final verdict of former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic in the Srebrenica-Potocari Genocide Memorial Center, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 8, 2021. United Nations war crimes judges upheld a genocide conviction and life sentence against Mladic, confirming his central role in Europe's worst atrocities since World War Two. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
3 / 22
Indigenous Brazilians take part in a protest for land demarcation and against President Jair Bolsonaro's government, in Brasilia, Brazil June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Indigenous Brazilians take part in a protest for land demarcation and against President Jair Bolsonaro's government, in Brasilia, Brazil June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Indigenous Brazilians take part in a protest for land demarcation and against President Jair Bolsonaro's government, in Brasilia, Brazil June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
4 / 22
Faith leaders and protesters attend a rally against the state's new voting restrictions outside the Georgia State Capitol, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Faith leaders and protesters attend a rally against the state's new voting restrictions outside the Georgia State Capitol, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Faith leaders and protesters attend a rally against the state's new voting restrictions outside the Georgia State Capitol, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
5 / 22
A person take a selfie at a Lupine field full bloom near Soellested on the Island of Lolland, Denmark, June 8, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

A person take a selfie at a Lupine field full bloom near Soellested on the Island of Lolland, Denmark, June 8, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A person take a selfie at a Lupine field full bloom near Soellested on the Island of Lolland, Denmark, June 8, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 22
Aerial view of 'sea snot', a thick slimy layer of the organic matter also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Sea of Marmara and posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan

Aerial view of 'sea snot', a thick slimy layer of the organic matter also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Sea of Marmara and posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Aerial view of 'sea snot', a thick slimy layer of the organic matter also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Sea of Marmara and posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mehmet Caliskan
Close
7 / 22
Demonstrators lock themselves to Enbridge equipment during a protest against the Line 3 pipeline at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Demonstrators lock themselves to Enbridge equipment during a protest against the Line 3 pipeline at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Demonstrators lock themselves to Enbridge equipment during a protest against the Line 3 pipeline at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Close
8 / 22
Wild Asian elephants lie on the ground and rest in Jinning district of Kunming, Yunnan province, China June 7, 2021. A herd of 15 wild elephants has trekked hundreds of kilometres after leaving their forest habitat in Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, according to local media. China Daily via REUTERS

Wild Asian elephants lie on the ground and rest in Jinning district of Kunming, Yunnan province, China June 7, 2021. A herd of 15 wild elephants has trekked hundreds of kilometres after leaving their forest habitat in Xishuangbanna National Nature...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Wild Asian elephants lie on the ground and rest in Jinning district of Kunming, Yunnan province, China June 7, 2021. A herd of 15 wild elephants has trekked hundreds of kilometres after leaving their forest habitat in Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, according to local media. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
9 / 22
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters from the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters from the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters from the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
Close
10 / 22
A man plays a drum during a prayer at the Mississippi headwaters on the third day of the Treaty People Gathering, an organized protest of the Line 3 pipeline built by Enbridge Energy, in Solway, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

A man plays a drum during a prayer at the Mississippi headwaters on the third day of the Treaty People Gathering, an organized protest of the Line 3 pipeline built by Enbridge Energy, in Solway, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A man plays a drum during a prayer at the Mississippi headwaters on the third day of the Treaty People Gathering, an organized protest of the Line 3 pipeline built by Enbridge Energy, in Solway, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Close
11 / 22
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing with a full room at the White House in Washington, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing with a full room at the White House in Washington, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing with a full room at the White House in Washington, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
12 / 22
Former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic gestures prior to the pronouncement of his appeal judgement at the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague, Netherlands June 8, 2021. United Nations war crimes judges upheld a genocide conviction and life sentence Mladic, confirming his central role in Europe's worst atrocities since World War Two. Peter Dejong/Pool via REUTERS

Former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic gestures prior to the pronouncement of his appeal judgement at the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague, Netherlands June 8, 2021. United Nations war crimes...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic gestures prior to the pronouncement of his appeal judgement at the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague, Netherlands June 8, 2021. United Nations war crimes judges upheld a genocide conviction and life sentence Mladic, confirming his central role in Europe's worst atrocities since World War Two. Peter Dejong/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 22
Kira Stephani speaks with her daughters Aisha Sayyed (front) and Aliyah Sayyed at a makeshift memorial at the fatal crime scene where a man driving a pickup truck jumped the curb and ran over a Muslim family in what police say was a deliberately targeted anti-Islamic hate crime, in London, Ontario, Canada June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Kira Stephani speaks with her daughters Aisha Sayyed (front) and Aliyah Sayyed at a makeshift memorial at the fatal crime scene where a man driving a pickup truck jumped the curb and ran over a Muslim family in what police say was a deliberately...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Kira Stephani speaks with her daughters Aisha Sayyed (front) and Aliyah Sayyed at a makeshift memorial at the fatal crime scene where a man driving a pickup truck jumped the curb and ran over a Muslim family in what police say was a deliberately targeted anti-Islamic hate crime, in London, Ontario, Canada June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
14 / 22
A worker sits on sacks of spices loaded on a cart at a wholesale market after authorities eased lockdown restrictions in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A worker sits on sacks of spices loaded on a cart at a wholesale market after authorities eased lockdown restrictions in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A worker sits on sacks of spices loaded on a cart at a wholesale market after authorities eased lockdown restrictions in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
15 / 22
French President Emmanuel Macron is protected by a security member after getting slapped by a member of the public during a visit in Tain-L'Hermitage, France, June 8, 2021. BFMTV/ReutersTV via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron is protected by a security member after getting slapped by a member of the public during a visit in Tain-L'Hermitage, France, June 8, 2021. BFMTV/ReutersTV via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
French President Emmanuel Macron is protected by a security member after getting slapped by a member of the public during a visit in Tain-L'Hermitage, France, June 8, 2021. BFMTV/ReutersTV via REUTERS
Close
16 / 22
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori holds a sign that reads "No to fraud" after a June 6 run-off election, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori holds a sign that reads "No to fraud" after a June 6 run-off election, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori holds a sign that reads "No to fraud" after a June 6 run-off election, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
17 / 22
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris have a conversation after attending the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Mexico to establish a strategic partnership to cooperate on development programs in the Northern Triangle at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris have a conversation after attending the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Mexico to establish a strategic partnership...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris have a conversation after attending the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Mexico to establish a strategic partnership to cooperate on development programs in the Northern Triangle at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 22
Palestinian Fatah militants hold an anti-Israel rally in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian Fatah militants hold an anti-Israel rally in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Palestinian Fatah militants hold an anti-Israel rally in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
19 / 22
Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Spain's Paula Badosa at the French Open in Paris, France, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Spain's Paula Badosa at the French Open in Paris, France, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Spain's Paula Badosa at the French Open in Paris, France, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
20 / 22
Gondoliers help tourists to board gondolas, as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Gondoliers help tourists to board gondolas, as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Gondoliers help tourists to board gondolas, as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
21 / 22
Heliostats are seen before the inauguration of the Cerro Dominador thermal solar power plant, in Maria Elena, Chile June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Heliostats are seen before the inauguration of the Cerro Dominador thermal solar power plant, in Maria Elena, Chile June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Heliostats are seen before the inauguration of the Cerro Dominador thermal solar power plant, in Maria Elena, Chile June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jun 08 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jun 07 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 04 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jun 04 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Three generations of a Canadian Muslim family were killed while out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when a man rammed them with his pickup truck in what police said was a premeditated hate crime.

Kamala Harris meets Mexican president to tackle the root causes of migration

Kamala Harris meets Mexican president to tackle the root causes of migration

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that relations were entering a "new era" as they agreed on Tuesday to deepen economic ties and invest in Central America to try to address a record spike in migration.

The haunting legacy of Ratko Mladic's crimes

The haunting legacy of Ratko Mladic's crimes

(Warning: graphic content) U.N. war crimes judges upheld a genocide conviction and life sentence against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic, who terrorized Sarajevo during a 43-month siege and presided over the massacre of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica.

Graduating in the class of 2021

Graduating in the class of 2021

Young people mark a life milestone with socially distanced graduation ceremonies.

Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota

Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota

Environmental protesters rally against Enbridge's Line 3 crude oil pipeline in Minnesota, which ships crude from Alberta, Canada, to U.S. Midwest refiners, saying they stand in solidarity with indigenous communities concerned about the risks the line poses to their rivers and lakes.

Turkey's coast mired in 'sea snot'

Turkey's coast mired in 'sea snot'

A plague of "sea snot" threatens Turkey's Sea of Marmara, as the thick slimy layer of the organic matter, known as marine mucilage, spreads through the sea south of Istanbul, posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry.

Peru presidential run-off still too close to call

Peru presidential run-off still too close to call

Peru's presidential election vote count ticked closer to the end on Tuesday, but a slender margin between the two polarized candidates Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, contested ballots and accusations of fraud mean the winner may take a lot longer to confirm.

Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground

Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground

Billions of red-eyed cicadas, known as Brood X, are crawling their way above ground after a 17-year stay underground in portions of the eastern United States.

Kamala Harris meets Guatemalan president to tackle corruption, undocumented immigration

Kamala Harris meets Guatemalan president to tackle corruption, undocumented immigration

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday she had held "robust" talks with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on the need to fight corruption and deter undocumented immigration from Central America to the United States.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast