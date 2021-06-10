Top Photos of the Day
A psychologist plays with Palestinian girl Suzy Eshkuntana as part of a mental health support session in Gaza City, June 3, 2021. Three weeks since Eshkuntana was pulled from the rubble of her house, destroyed by an Israeli air strike, the...more
The head from a Ryerson University statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered one of the architects of Canada's residential school system, is seen after its removal, at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River in...more
The partially eclipsed sun rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, New York, early on June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat
A cicada sits on the neck of President Joe Biden as he and first lady Jill Biden depart for England from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", a sculpture depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom...more
Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A rally outside the Supreme Court in support of the For the People Act, calling on the Senate to pass a sweeping voting rights bill that would expand access to voting across the United Sates, in Washington, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) takes a call prior to the start of a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
South Korean firefighters search for passengers from a bus trapped by the debris of a collapsed building in Gwangju, South Korea, June 9, 2021. Yonhap via REUTERS
A girl named Haneen holds a sign during a vigil after four members of a Muslim family were killed in what police describe as a hate-motivated attack at London Muslim Mosque in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A desk sits empty inside the Grand Army of the Republic Building as employees continue to work remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic in Detroit, Michigan, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Basanti, 71, reacts as she receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Surfers enjoy the waves near a Royal Navy ship as security preparations are underway for the G7 leaders summit, near St Ives, Cornwall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to U.S. Air Force personnel and their families stationed at RAF Mildenhall, ahead of the G7 Summit, near Mildenhall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Palestinian uses his phone as he sits amid the rubble of a house that was destroyed in Israeli air strikes during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of the Great Britain women's lightweight double sculls team carry their boat ahead of training at Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake in Caversham, Britain, June 9, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Greece's Maria Sakkari reacts during her quarter final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the French Open in Paris, France, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Guests await the opening of the Berlinale Summer Special film festival at Berlin's Museum Island in Berlin, Germany June 9, 2021. Stefanie Loos/Pool via REUTERS
Kelsea Ballerini accepts an award for CMT Performance of the Year for "The Other Girl" during the 2021 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
People cross waterlogged railway tracks next to a parked passenger train during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in Lima, Peru June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
The shadow of Spain's Rafael Nadal is pictured during his quarter final match against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman during the French Open in Paris, France, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Cecilia Nkosi talks with her great-grandchild, Smangaliso Nkosi as they warm themselves in front of a fire place due to South Africa's struggling power utility Eskom, implementing regular power cuts - called 'load-shedding' - because of ageing...more
