Top Photos of the Day

A psychologist plays with Palestinian girl Suzy Eshkuntana as part of a mental health support session in Gaza City, June 3, 2021. Three weeks since Eshkuntana was pulled from the rubble of her house, destroyed by an Israeli air strike, the...more

A psychologist plays with Palestinian girl Suzy Eshkuntana as part of a mental health support session in Gaza City, June 3, 2021. Three weeks since Eshkuntana was pulled from the rubble of her house, destroyed by an Israeli air strike, the six-year-old girl has barely spoken except to ask for her mother and four siblings who were killed that day. Her life turned upside down, Suzy and her father are now living with her uncle, who said she barely eats, doesn't sleep well and cannot muster the will to play. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close