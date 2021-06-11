Top Photos of the Day
Low water levels due to drought are seen in the Hoover Dam reservoir of Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Marshall, 3, sits and eats his lunch in front of a piece of artwork entitled "In The End Is The Beginning" by Nadav Kander during the Estuary 2021 Festival in Shoeburyness, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andy Couldridge
Somali women, who say their sons have been used as fighters in the Tigray conflict in neighboring Ethiopia, react during a protest in Mogadishu, Somalia June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
U.S. first lady Jill Biden wearing a jacket with the word "Love" stands next to U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson (not pictured), during their meeting, at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June...more
The head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered one of the architects of Canada's residential school system, is seen after its removal from Ryerson University, at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River in...more
The partially eclipsed sun rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat
Relatives of Palestinian security man Adham Alioh, who was killed by Israeli forces according to health ministry, mourn during his funeral in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives in a Senate subway car for a vote in the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A person touches the photograph of 10-year-old Justin Wallace, who was shot and killed when a shooter fired rounds at a home in the Far Rockaway section of Queens Saturday evening according to the New York Police Department, during a community vigil...more
People visiting the beach look at a sea lion as tourism makes a comeback during the COVID outbreak in La Jolla, California, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman separates a Palestinian man and and Israeli police as he protests against the arrival of far right-wing Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir near Damascus Gate, just outside Jerusalem's Old City June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man holds a flare as workers of a fertilizer company shout slogans during a demonstration against a planned labour bill, during a 24-hour strike in Athens, Greece, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Police officers stand amidst the belongings of the rescued migrants from Central America who, according to local media, were among a group of 140 held against their will by human smugglers inside a house in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 9, 2021....more
A woman wearing a protective face mask sits at a shopping mall amid the coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
People climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge on a guided tour as eastern Australia experiences a winter cold front, in Sydney, Australia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
An incoming tide washes away a part of a giant beach sand artwork depicting the face of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other G7 leaders, created by campaign group Avaaz, at Watergate Bay Beach, Newquay, Britain, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tom...more
Leslie Grace arrives for the "In The Heights" opening night premiere at the United Palace Theatre in the Washington Heights neighborhood in Manhattan, New York, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
U.S. President Joe Biden laughs while speaking with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their meeting, ahead of the G7 summit, at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Britain' Dina Asher-Smith celebrates winning the women's 200m at the Diamond League in Florence, Italy, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
England's Joe Root in action during the second test against New Zealand in Birmingham, Britain, June 10, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
