Top Photos of the Day

Israel's Linoy Ashram in action during the Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual Ball Final at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Varna, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva
People ride kayaks and boards around a prop shark in a protest in Gyllyngvase beach, Falmouth, during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Shoes are seen on a path leading to the former Brandon Indian Residential School where researchers, partnered with the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, located 104 potential graves in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Denmark players react as Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the match against Finland at the Euro 2020 in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 12, 2021. Pool via REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow is released from prison after serving nearly seven months for her role in an unauthorized assembly during the city's 2019 anti-government protests, in Hong Kong, China June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People march the 7 km from a crime scene to a mosque in memory of a Muslim family that was killed in what police call a hate-motivated attack in London, Ontario, Canada June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gesture following the vote on the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Wasabi, a Pekingese of East Berlin, Pennsylvania, is presented by his owner and handler David Fitzpatrick before winning the Best in Show at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, June 13, 2021....more
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the French Open men's final against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in Paris, France, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Supporters of the new coalition government react as the new government was approved following a voting session at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Croatia fans react after England's first goal during the Euro 2020 in Zagreb, Croatia, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a military ceremony in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle to mark her official birthday, in Windsor, Britain June 12, 2021. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTER
A volunteer places a sign outside the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, next to heart-shaped balloons, before a funeral of the Afzaal family that was killed in what police describe as a hate-motivated attack, in London, Ontario, Canada June 12,...more
U.S. Border Patrol agents observe the body of a person covered in a white sheet near the border wall in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Women and a girl react as they wait for the body of Waseem Ahmad, an Indian policeman who according to local media was killed in a suspected militant attack in north Kashmir's Sopore town, at his house in Narbal on the outskirts of Srinagar June 12,...more
A child shows his gloves as he plays soccer in the neighborhood of Estrutural in Brasilia one day before the start of the Copa America, Brazil June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Aerial view of an almost deserted beach and sea snot, a thick slimy layer of the organic matter also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Sea of Marmara and posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, on the shores of...more
The Red Brigade activists attend an Extinction Rebellion demonstration outside the International Media Centre, where the G7 summit takes place, in Falmouth, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman waves the Palestinian flag as pro-Palestine protesters demonstrate outside Downing Street in London, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Isis Bruno and Mars Rucker kiss during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open women's final match against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Paris, France, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend an LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Guns are displayed after a gun buyback event organized by the New York City Police Department (NYPD), in Queens, New York City, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People attend a rally for racial justice on the one year anniversary of the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
President Joe Biden attends a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Residents demolish their floating houses on the Tonle Sap river after they were ordered to leave within one week of being notified by local authorities in Prek Pnov district, Phnom Penh, Cambodia, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini Alexandri in action during their artistic swimming performance at the Olympic Games Artistic Swimming Qualification Tournament in Barcelona, Spain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Pannie Kianzad lands a hit against Alexis Davis during UFC 263 at in Glendale, Arizona, June 12, 2021. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Ukraine at the Euro 2020 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 13, 2021. Pool via REUTERS/Peter Dejong
People take the London Transit Commission bus after a 7km march in memory of a Muslim family that was killed in what police call a hate-motivated attack in London, Ontario, Canada June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
