Pictures | Tue Jun 15, 2021

Top Photos of the Day

Two people stand beside St Michael's Tower as they watch the sunrise from the top of Glastonbury Tor, in Glastonbury, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as they pose for a group photo with ministers of the new Israeli government, in Jerusalem June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Isis Bruno and Mars Rucker kiss during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to pose with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) during the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Youth activists, many of whom began their trek in Paradise, California, gather and listen to 17-year-old activist and organizer, Ema Govea (center) before continuing their march across the Golden Gate Bridge to the home of House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to highlight their demand of the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps, in San Francisco, California, June 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Amy Osborne

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Debora Pataxo, of the Pataxo tribe, looks on during a protest for land demarcation and against President Jair Bolsonaro's government, in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
A giant American flag, billed as the largest free flying flag in the world by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, flies on Flag Day from the western towers of the George Washington Bridge between New York and New Jersey, in Fort Lee, New Jersey, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
A man shows an unidentified stone as fortune seekers flock to the village after pictures and videos were shared on social media showing people celebrating after finding what they believe to be diamonds, in the village of KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
A Sri Lankan navy member walks past the sacks of collected debris washed to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire and sunk off the Colombo Harbour, in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN) wipes her tears as members of Congress observe a moment of silence for the 600,000 American lives lost to COVID-19, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Wasabi, a Pekingese of East Berlin, Pennsylvania, is presented by his owner and handler David Fitzpatrick before winning the Best in Show at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Head of opposition Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gesture following the vote on the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Natasha Hibbert poses alongside an exhibition of life-size elephant sculptures, part of the CoExistence campaign organized by the Elephant Family Trust, in Green Park in London, Britain, in London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova poses with trophies in front of the Eiffel Tower after winning the women's singles and women's doubles titles at the French Open, in Paris, France, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Jailed Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich takes part in a press conference about the forced landing of the Ryanair passenger plane on which he was travelling, in Minsk, Belarus June 14, 2021.  Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Human rights activists take part in a protest demanding the closure of the U.S. prison at Guantanamo, during the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Scotland's David Marshall in the net after Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scored their second goal during the Euro 2020 group stage in Glasgow, Scotland, June 14, 2021. Pool via REUTERS/Andy Buchanan

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
NATO heads of the states and governments look at a digital installation after posing for a family photo, during the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Silhouettes of demonstrators are seen as they march around the Hungarian parliament to protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
