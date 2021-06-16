Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Jun 16, 2021 | 8:57am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Sea-surface-cleaning vessels and barrier-laying boats of Istanbul Municipality clean up the sea snot, a thick slimy layer of the organic matter also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Sea of Marmara and posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, in Istanbul, Turkey June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Workers wearing protective suits rest after burying a coronavirus victim in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
German tourists stand on the cruise ship 'Mein Schiff 2' of the company TUI Cruises after it was docked at dawn in Malaga port, becoming the first cruise ship carrying tourists to arrive on Spain's mainland since June 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Malaga, southern Spain, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Israelis dance with flags by Damascus gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A police officer checks his phone while walking at the scene where a freight train derailed onto houses in the rural area of San Isidro Mazatepec, in Jalisco state, Mexico June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Residents pick up free groceries at the food pantry at La Colaborativa amid the coronavirus pandemic in Chelsea, Massachusetts, June 15, 2021.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A Greenpeace protester glides onto the pitch before the Euro 2020 match between France and Germany in Munich, June 15, 2021. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
California Governor Gavin Newsom juggles the Vax for the Win lottery contest program balls at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, Los Angeles, California, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN) wipes her tears as members of Congress observe a moment of silence for the 600,000 American lives lost to the coronavirus, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
A jockey and racegoer are seen during the races at the Royal Ascot in Ascot, Britain, June 15, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he arrives for the EU-US summit, in Brussels, Belgium June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein attends a remote court hearing from the Wende Correctional Facility, east of Buffalo, New York, June 15, 2021 in a still image from video. New York State Unified Court System/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A Somali soldier, injured in a suicide bombing attack at a military base, is helped as he leaves the Madina Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A man jumps into the River Liffey during a demonstration to demand redress for the usage of porous mica blocks in housing, in Dublin, Ireland June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Eric Adams, Democratic candidate for New York City mayor, greets supporters while campaigning the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, June 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Hungary fans with flares gather before the Euro 2020 match against Portugal in Budapest, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A tree is seen next to lavender and helichrysum fields in the village of Mesimeri, Greece, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A person uses a pickaxe to dig as fortune seekers flock to the village after pictures and videos were shared on social media showing people celebrating after finding what they believe to be diamonds, in the village of KwaHlathi, outside Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the opening of the 3rd Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on June 16, 2021. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Indigenous children take part in a protest for land demarcation and against President Jair Bolsonaro's government, in Brasilia, Brazil June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal during their Euro 2020 match against Hungary in Budapest, June 15, 2021. Pool via REUTERS/Attila Kisbenedek

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
