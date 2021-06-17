Top Photos of the Day
A tornado is seen on a field in D'arcy, Saskatchewan, Canada June 15, 2021. Neil Serfas via REUTERS
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Police officers gather at the headquarters of Apple Daily as 500 police officers raided the newsroom over the national security law in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Apple Daily/Handout via REUTERS
Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming salute before the launch of the Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and the three astronauts, from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China's first manned mission...more
Jeffrey Shiau, 35, a volunteer from the crowd, spits water into the mouth of Sam Kaufman, 27, a performer from the Human Fountains, during a reopening party held as coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifted in Los Angeles, California, June 15,...more
Racegoer Yulia Shirokova is seen before the races at the Royal Ascot in Britain, June 16, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Lili Dinata, 72-year-old local of Sindanglaya village, is being rewarded with a live chicken by Galih Apria, the district police chief, after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, during a door-to-door vaccination in Cianjur regency, West...more
Uinatam Pataxo, of the Pataxo tribe, looks on during a protest for land demarcation and against President Jair Bolsonaro's government, in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
The sister and mother of Palestinian teenager Ahmed Zahi Bani Shamsa, who, according to medics, died of wounds he sustained by Israeli forces during clashes, mourn during his funeral in Beita in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 17, 2021....more
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China's first manned mission to build its space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China June 17, 2021. ...more
U.S. President Joe Biden gestures while speaking to the media before boarding Air Force One at Geneva airport, as he leaves Geneva after the U.S.-Russia summit, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters from the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party in Lima, Peru, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A seaman stands at the entrance of a moored passenger ferry during a 24-hour general strike at the port of Piraeus, Greece, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Divers are seen near large fishing nets underwater in the northwest side of Koh Losin island in Thailand in this photo taken between June 11 and June 13, 2021. Iman Camera via Facebook via REUTERS
Russia's Aleksei Miranchuk scores their first goal as Finland's Lukas Hradecky attempts a save during their Euro 2020 match in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 16, 2021. Pool via REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Residents pick up free groceries at the food pantry at La Colaborativa amid the coronavirus pandemic in Chelsea, Massachusetts, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A group of children walk near extinguished barricades at Rigaer Street in Berlin, Germany, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Frankie Dettori jumps off Indie Angel to celebrate winning the 15:40 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at the Royal Ascot in Britain, June 16, 2021, Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Erina Takahashi performs "Dust" during a dress rehearsal for "Solstice" by the English National Ballet, as the country prepares to reopen during the coronavirus outbreak, inside the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre in London, Britain, June...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Biden takes first trip abroad as president
U.S. President Joe Biden takes his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.
Biden and Putin meet in Geneva for summit
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to hold arms control and cyber-security talks, recording small gains and big differences at a first summit they both described as pragmatic rather than friendly.
Masks, hats and horses at the Royal Ascot
Royals and racegoers show off their best hats and masks at the annual racing event, with a capacity of 12,000 guests per day due to COVID.
People missing after flash floods hit Nepal
Officials said seven people were missing after overnight rains triggered flash floods in Sindhupalchowk district of Nepal, which borders the Tibet region of China, inundating dozens of homes.
Best of the Euro 2020
Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.
Peru leftist Castillo claims election win as Fujimori fights result
Peruvian socialist candidate Pedro Castillo claimed victory in the presidential election on Tuesday after clinging on to a narrow lead as the lengthy vote count ended, although his right-wing rival pledged to fight the result and has yet to concede.
Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians
Thousands of Israeli far-right nationalists marched in a flag-waving procession through East Jerusalem, an event that reignited tensions with Palestinians and posed an early challenge to Israel's new government.
Turkey launches 'sea snot' clean-up to save Sea of Marmara
Turkey vowed to save the Sea of Marmara by launching a clean-up of thick, slimy marine mucilage that is threatening marine life and the fishing industry.
Elusive animals caught on remote camera
Remote cameras capture rarely seen creatures in their natural habitats.