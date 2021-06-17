Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A tornado is seen on a field in D'arcy, Saskatchewan, Canada June 15, 2021. Neil Serfas via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Police officers gather at the headquarters of Apple Daily as 500 police officers raided the newsroom over the national security law in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Apple Daily/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming salute before the launch of the Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and the three astronauts, from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China's first manned mission to build its space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China June 17, 2021.   REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Jeffrey Shiau, 35, a volunteer from the crowd, spits water into the mouth of Sam Kaufman, 27, a performer from the Human Fountains, during a reopening party held as coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifted in Los Angeles, California, June 15, 2021.   REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Racegoer Yulia Shirokova is seen before the races at the Royal Ascot in Britain, June 16, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Lili Dinata, 72-year-old local of Sindanglaya village, is being rewarded with a live chicken by Galih Apria, the district police chief, after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, during a door-to-door vaccination in Cianjur regency, West Java province, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Uinatam Pataxo, of the Pataxo tribe, looks on during a protest for land demarcation and against President Jair Bolsonaro's government, in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
The sister and mother of Palestinian teenager Ahmed Zahi Bani Shamsa, who, according to medics, died of wounds he sustained by Israeli forces during clashes, mourn during his funeral in Beita in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China's first manned mission to build its space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China June 17, 2021.   REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden gestures while speaking to the media before boarding Air Force One at Geneva airport, as he leaves Geneva after the U.S.-Russia summit, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters from the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party in Lima, Peru, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A seaman stands at the entrance of a moored passenger ferry during a 24-hour general strike at the port of Piraeus, Greece, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Divers are seen near large fishing nets underwater in the northwest side of Koh Losin island in Thailand in this photo taken between June 11 and June 13, 2021.  Iman Camera via Facebook via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Russia's Aleksei Miranchuk scores their first goal as Finland's Lukas Hradecky attempts a save during their Euro 2020 match in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 16, 2021. Pool via REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Residents pick up free groceries at the food pantry at La Colaborativa amid the coronavirus pandemic in Chelsea, Massachusetts, June 15, 2021.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A group of children walk near extinguished barricades at Rigaer Street in Berlin, Germany, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Frankie Dettori jumps off Indie Angel to celebrate winning the 15:40 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at the Royal Ascot in Britain, June 16, 2021, Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Erina Takahashi performs "Dust" during a dress rehearsal for "Solstice" by the English National Ballet, as the country prepares to reopen during the coronavirus outbreak, inside the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre in London, Britain, June 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
